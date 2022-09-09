High school football roundup: Orange, Westmoreland, Riverbend pick up wins

ORANGE 38, CHARLOTTESVILLE 0

Brody Foran had two interceptions, including one returned for the game-opening score, as Charlottesville pulled away for a Jefferson District win.

Bryant Chiles finished with 133 yards rushing on 11 carries and Christian Simpson accounted for two scored on the ground for the Hornets (3-0, 1-0).

Jeremiah Wharton also tossed a scoring strike to JaePharoah Carpenter and Dwayne Wells for Orange, which hosts Harrisonburg next Friday.

Charlottesville 0 0 0 0 — 0 Orange 10 7 21 0 — 38

First Quarter

Or—Brody Foran 35-yard interception return (Austin Frazier kick)

Or—Austin Frazier 21-yard field goal

Second Quarter

Or—JaePharoah Carpenter 7-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)

Third Quarter

Or—Christian Simpson 28-yard run (Austin Fraizer kick)

Or—Christian Simpson 8-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

Or—Dwayne Wells 17-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ch Or First downs 11 20 Rushing (Att/Yds) 38-90 31-302 Passing yards 31 88 Comp-Att-Int 4-11-2 7-16-0 Punts-Avg. 6-29.8 1-30.0 Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 6-60 6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Orange—Bryant Chiles 11-133; Dwayne Wells 6-74; Christian Simpson 6-56, 2TD; Jeremiah Wharton 2-26; Keondre Hudgens 3-15; Connor Boyd 1-0; Team 2-(-2).

PASSING: Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 5-14-0, 75 yards, 2TD; Christopher Locker 1-2-0, 13 yards.

RECEIVING: Orange—Bryant Chiles 1-28; Elijah Coleman 2-20; Dwyane Wells 1-17, TD; Brody Foran 1-13; JaePharosh Carpenter 1-7, TD; Christian Simpson 1-3.

WESTMORELAND 14, RAPPAHANNOCK 7

In a defensive battle between Northern Neck District rivals, Westmoreland was about to hold off visiting Rappahannock for a nondistrict win in the first of two meetings of the season.

Jordan Saunders got into the end zone twice, once one the end of a Jaylen Burrell pass and and again in third quarter on the ground.

Jeremiah Redmond helped the Eagles (2-0), who entertain King George on Friday, grind out the win with 125 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Rappahannock 7 0 0 0 — 7 Westmoreland 6 2 6 0 — 14

First Quarter

Ra—Fumble recovery (Luis Martinez-Silva kick)

We—Jordan Saunders pass from Jaylen Burrell (kick failed)

Second Quarter

We—Safety

Third Quarter

We—Jordan Saunders 2-yard run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ra We First downs 14 13 Rushing (Att/Yds) 33-126 34-141 Passing yards 69 72 Comp-Att-Int 4-10-2 7-15-1 Punts-Avg. 3-38.5 4-31.3 Fumbles-lost 2-1 5-1 Penalties-yards 9-36 11-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Rappahannock—Zavian Baylor 16-92; Hezekiah Bailey 5-31; Clyde Kelly Jr. 4-5; Gabriel 8-(-2). Westmoreland—Jeremiah Redmond 15-125; Jaylen Burrell 9-20; Nikai Dameron 3-5; Jordan Saunders 2-2, TD; Cristian Perez 1-0; Ahmon Ashton 3-(-2).

PASSING: Rappahannock—Gabriel Davis 3-9-2, 65 yards; Zavian Baylor 1-1-0, 4 yards. Westmoreland—Jaylen Burrell 6-13-1, 62 yards, TD; Matt Benson 2-1-0, 10 yards.

RECEIVING: Rappahannock—Daniel Sydnor 4-69. Westmoreland—Jordan Saunders 5-46, TD; Vaughn Harris 2-26.

RIVERBEND 39, CHANCELLOR 0

The Riverbend Bears earn the nondistrict shutout victory at home over the Chancellor Chargers.

Quarterback Tanner Triplett led the offense throwing two touchdowns and finishing with 207 yards, EJ Wilborne had 141 of those yards receving for two touchdowns.

Chancellor 0 0 0 0 — 0 Riverbend 0 14 18 7 — 39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Amir Mateo 10-109, 2TD; JoJo Thomas 8-36; MarcAnthony Parker 2-51, TD; Devin Washington 1-2; Luke Marlowe 3-13; Dante Anderson 2-3.

PASSING: Tanner Triplett 10-16-0, 207 yards, 2TD.

RECEIVING: EJ Wilborne 5-141, 2TD; Devin Washington 3-46; Mathias Barnwell 2-17; JoJo Thomas 1-3.

ORANGE 38, CHARLOTTESVILLE 0Brody Foran had two interceptions, including one returned for the game-opening score, as Charlottesville pulled away for a Jefferson District win.Bryant Chiles finished with 133 yards rushing on 11 carries and Christian Simpson accounted for two scored on the ground for the Hornets (3-0, 1-0).Jeremiah Wharton also tossed a scoring strike to JaePharoah Carpenter and Dwayne Wells for Orange, which hosts Harrisonburg next Friday.