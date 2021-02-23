High school football roundup: Rogers boosts Courtland, Louisa rolls to victory

E.J. Rogers rushed for three third-quarter touchdowns Tuesday night, helping Courtland rally to a 31–13 win at Spotsylvania in the season opener for both teams.

The Cougars trailed 13–3 at halftime, but stormed back with a 28-point outburst in the third period.

Rogers had touchdown runs of 28, 46 and 11 yards on Courtland’s first three possessions following halftime. He finished with a game-high 162 yards on 19 carries. Garrett Underhill added a touchdown with 11 carries for 63 yards, and Jason Lomax caught four passes for 59 yards.

The Cougars’ defense held Spotsylvania to one first down and nine yards of total offense in the second half.

Spotsylvania took the lead on a 15-yard scoring run by DeAnthony Pendleton early in the second quarter, after a 38-yard run by Trenton Ballard had moved the ball into the red zone for the Knights.

Spotsylvania’s lead grew to 13-3 on a 79-yard strike to Joseph Gonzalez from Knights quarterback Trevor Reid.

Courtland (1-0) hosts Caroline at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Spotsylvania (0-1) plays at Chancellor at noon Sunday.