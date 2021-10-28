High school football roundup: Second-half defensive effort and Poirier's two fourth quarter scores lift Orange

ORANGE 27, GOOCHLAND 24

Paul Poirier opened the scoring for Orange, then closed it out with two fourth-quarter scoring runs to help the Hornets rally for a key Jefferson District win.

Poirier finished off a short drive after a Goochland fumble, scoring from 1-yard out with 3:55 left in regulation to put Orange (6-3, 4-2) on top for good.

Poirier closed the night with 142 yards rushing and three scores, while Christian Simpson added 122 on 12 carries.

The Hornets’ defense play a huge role in the win, including stuffing Bulldogs quarterback C.J. Towles on 4th-and-1 at Orange’s 1-yard line on the opening drive of the second half.

The Hornets Bryant Chiles later ended Goochland’s final drive with a sack of Towles on 4th-and-8 with 2:06 left.

Four straight runs from Poirier then sealed the win as Orange, which hosts Western Albemarle next Friday, ran out the clock.