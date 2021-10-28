 Skip to main content
High school football roundup: Second-half defensive effort and Poirier's two fourth quarter scores lift Orange
High school football roundup: Second-half defensive effort and Poirier's two fourth quarter scores lift Orange

ORANGE 27, GOOCHLAND 24

Paul Poirier opened the scoring for Orange, then closed it out with two fourth-quarter scoring runs to help the Hornets rally for a key Jefferson District win.

Poirier finished off a short drive after a Goochland fumble, scoring from 1-yard out with 3:55 left in regulation to put Orange (6-3, 4-2) on top for good.

Poirier closed the night with 142 yards rushing and three scores, while Christian Simpson added 122 on 12 carries.

The Hornets’ defense play a huge role in the win, including stuffing Bulldogs quarterback C.J. Towles on 4th-and-1 at Orange’s 1-yard line on the opening drive of the second half.

The Hornets Bryant Chiles later ended Goochland’s final drive with a sack of Towles on 4th-and-8 with 2:06 left.

Four straight runs from Poirier then sealed the win as Orange, which hosts Western Albemarle next Friday, ran out the clock.

Goochland   0   2400   —24
Orange   140   0   13   —   27
First Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 9-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Bryant Chiles 7-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Second Quarter
Go—Jason Woodson 28-yard pass from C.J. Towles (Tyler Black kick)
Go—C.J. Towles 7-yard run (Tyler Black kick)
Go—Gabe Liptak 31-yard run (Tyler Black kick
Go—Tyler Black 33-yard field goal
Fourth Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 21-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Paul Poirier 1-yard run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
 GoOr
First downs1925
Rushes-yards19-232     49-344
Passing yards18588
Comp-Att-Int       11-19-05-16-1
Punts-avg.2-42.52-32.0
Fumbles-lost1-11-1
Penalties-yards16-1306-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Goochland—Gabe Liptak 16-118, TD; C.J. Towles 13-71, TD; Omarion Quarles 5-34; Jamason Pryor 3-10; Team 1-(-1). Orange—Paul Poirier 28-142, 3TD; Christian Simpson 12-122; Bryant Chiles 9-80, TD.
PASSING: Goochland—C.J. Towles 11-19-0, 185 yards, TD. Orange—Paul Poirier 5-16-1, 88 yards.
RECEIVING: Goochland—Derek Pierce 4-75; Eyan Pace 3-54; Jason Woodson 3-37, TD; Gabe Liptak 1-19. Orange—William Lewis V 2-32; Bryant Chiles 1-25; Christian Simpson 1-17; JaePharoah Carpenter 1-14.
