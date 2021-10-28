High school football roundup: Second-half defensive effort and Poirier's two fourth quarter scores lift Orange

ORANGE 27, GOOCHLAND 24
Paul Poirier opened the scoring for Orange, then closed it out with two fourth-quarter scoring runs to help the Hornets rally for a key Jefferson District win.
Poirier finished off a short drive after a Goochland fumble, scoring from 1-yard out with 3:55 left in regulation to put Orange (6-3, 4-2) on top for good.
Poirier closed the night with 142 yards rushing and three scores, while Christian Simpson added 122 on 12 carries.
The Hornets’ defense play a huge role in the win, including stuffing Bulldogs quarterback C.J. Towles on 4th-and-1 at Orange’s 1-yard line on the opening drive of the second half.
The Hornets Bryant Chiles later ended Goochland’s final drive with a sack of Towles on 4th-and-8 with 2:06 left.
Four straight runs from Poirier then sealed the win as Orange, which hosts Western Albemarle next Friday, ran out the clock.
|Goochland
|0
|24
|0
|0
|—
|24
|Orange
|14
|0
|0
|13
|—
|27
First Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 9-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Bryant Chiles 7-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Second Quarter
Go—Jason Woodson 28-yard pass from C.J. Towles (Tyler Black kick)
Go—C.J. Towles 7-yard run (Tyler Black kick)
Go—Gabe Liptak 31-yard run (Tyler Black kick
Go—Tyler Black 33-yard field goal
Fourth Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 21-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Paul Poirier 1-yard run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Go
|Or
|First downs
|19
|25
|Rushes-yards
|19-232
|49-344
|Passing yards
|185
|88
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-19-0
|5-16-1
|Punts-avg.
|2-42.5
|2-32.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|16-130
|6-70