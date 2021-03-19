High school football roundup: Spotsylvania, Louisa roll to wins

Six Spotsylvania players scored touchdowns, two Knights topped 100 rushing yards and Braden Knop set a single-game school record with seven extra points as Spotsylvania rolled over Caroline, 55–0.
DeAnthony Pendleton had 129 yards on seven carries and Joseph Gonzalez had 119 yards on 11 rushes—each with a pair of touchdowns—as Spotsylvania built a 27–0 halftime lead.
Knop was 7 for 8 kicking PATs, and had a short third-quarter scoring run as the Knights pulled away. Spotsylvania also got rushing touchdowns from Carter Christopher and Trevor Reid, and Reid tossed a touchdown pass to Jake Naccarato.
Defensive linemen Mason Dingus and Kyle Orris helped lead the defensive shutout for Spotsylvania (2–2), which plays at Eastern View next Friday.
Sean Brannigan had 90 yards rushing to led the Cavaliers (0–4), who host King George next Friday.
|Caroline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Spotsylvania
|14
|13
|21
|7
|—
|55
First Quarter
Sp—DeAnthony Pendleton 70-yard run (Braden Knop kick)
Sp—Trevor Reid 2-yard run (Knop kick)
Second Quarter
Sp—Joseph Gonzalez 13-yard run (Knop kick)
Sp—Jake Naccarato 3-yard pass from Reid (Kick failed)
Third Quarter
Sp—Pendleton 6-yard run (Knop kick)
Sp—Gonzalez 3-yard run (Knop kick)
Sp—Knop 3-yard run (Knop kick)
Fourth Quarter
Sp—Carter Christopher 19-yard run (Knop kick)
|Ca
|Sp
|First downs
|10
|17
|Rushes-yards
|40-93
|37-483
|Passing yards
|47
|21
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-21-1
|2-5-0
|Punts-avg.
|5-30.4
|1-29.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-70
|11-113
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Caroline—Sean Brannigan 20-90; Franklin Harris 6-29; Robert Bernal 1-0; Anthony Petri 1-0; Davon Sims 9-(minus-6); Myles Holmes 3-(minus-20). Spotsylvania—DeAnthony Pendleton 7-129, 2 TDs; Joseph Gonzalez 11-119, 2 TDs; Trenton Ballard 4-62; Davon Banks 3-46; Brandon Rutkoskie 2-38; Jalen Tolson 2-34; Carter Christopher 2-32, 1 TD; Trevor Reid 4-18, 1 TD; Johned Benton 1-3; Braden Knop 1-3, 1 TD.
PASSING: Caroline—Sims 3-8-1, 45 yards; Holmes 1-4-0, 2 yards. Spotsylvania—Reid 2-4-0, 21 yards, 1 TD; Pendleton 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Caroline—Bernal 1-31; Petri 1-9; Gavin Norment 1-5; George Ward 1-11. Spotsylvania—Jake Naccarato 2-21, 1 TD.
LOUISA 42, FLUVANNA 7
Jordan Smith ran for two touchdowns as Louisa romped past visiting Fluvanna for a Battlefield District victory.
Quarterback Landon Wilson ran for a touchdown and passed for a score as the Lions improved to 4–0.
Jaylen Beach returned a third-quarter kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown after the Flucos’ only score of the night.
Louisa visits Western Albemarle next Friday night.
|Fluvanna
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Louisa
|14
|12
|16
|0
|—
|42
First Quarter
Lo—Jordan Smith 34 run (Caden Lundy kick).
Lo—Landon Wilson 5 run (Lundy kick).
Second Quarter
Lo—Chase Miller 27 pass from Wilson (kick failed).
Fl—Leydig 1 run (kick good).
Lo—Jaylen Beach 80 kickoff return (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Lo—Kalup Shelton 26 run (Lundy kick).
Lo—Safety, Walsh tackled Rittenhouse in end zone.
Lo—Smith 2 run (Lundy kick).
|Fl
|Lo
|First downs
|8
|16
|Rushes-yards
|35-45
|25-205
|Passing yards
|37
|82
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-10-0
|6-11-1
|Punts-avg.
|n/a
|2-32.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penaltis-yards
|2-10
|4-45