High school football roundup: Spotsylvania, Louisa roll to wins

Six Spotsylvania players scored touchdowns, two Knights topped 100 rushing yards and Braden Knop set a single-game school record with seven extra points as Spotsylvania rolled over Caroline, 55–0.

DeAnthony Pendleton had 129 yards on seven carries and Joseph Gonzalez had 119 yards on 11 rushes—each with a pair of touchdowns—as Spotsylvania built a 27–0 halftime lead.

Knop was 7 for 8 kicking PATs, and had a short third-quarter scoring run as the Knights pulled away. Spotsylvania also got rushing touchdowns from Carter Christopher and Trevor Reid, and Reid tossed a touchdown pass to Jake Naccarato.

Defensive linemen Mason Dingus and Kyle Orris helped lead the defensive shutout for Spotsylvania (2–2), which plays at Eastern View next Friday.

Sean Brannigan had 90 yards rushing to led the Cavaliers (0–4), who host King George next Friday.