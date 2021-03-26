High school football roundup: Spotsylvania, Orange, Louisa all pick up wins

Jake Naccarato’s interception in the final minute of the fourth quarter helped Spotsylvania’s defense hold on, as the Knights (3-2) topped Eastern View 13-7.

Spotsylvania won its third straight game and beat Eastern View for the second straight year—the first two wins in school history against the Cyclones.

Spotsylvania built a 13-0 halftime lead, scoring touchdowns on each of its two first-half possessions. DeAnthony Pendleton caught a 24-yard scoring toss from Trevor Reid and later scored again on a two-yard blast.

Eastern View got on the board on a 51-yard jet sweep by Josh Logan to cut the Knights’ advantage to 13-7 late in the third quarter, but Spotsyvania’s defense made big plays on three Eastern View fourth-quarter possessions.

Naccarato recovered a fumble to end the Cyclones’ first fourth-quarter drive and Spotsylvania’s Marcus Tucker had a sack to help stop the Cyclones on their second.

Eastern View’s final drive had moved from its own 25 to midfield, but was sabotaged by penalties and ended when Naccarato came down with a deflected pass.