High school football roundup: Spotsylvania, Orange, Louisa all pick up wins
Jake Naccarato’s interception in the final minute of the fourth quarter helped Spotsylvania’s defense hold on, as the Knights (3-2) topped Eastern View 13-7.

Spotsylvania won its third straight game and beat Eastern View for the second straight year—the first two wins in school history against the Cyclones.

Spotsylvania built a 13-0 halftime lead, scoring touchdowns on each of its two first-half possessions. DeAnthony Pendleton caught a 24-yard scoring toss from Trevor Reid and later scored again on a two-yard blast.

Eastern View got on the board on a 51-yard jet sweep by Josh Logan to cut the Knights’ advantage to 13-7 late in the third quarter, but Spotsyvania’s defense made big plays on three Eastern View fourth-quarter possessions.

Naccarato recovered a fumble to end the Cyclones’ first fourth-quarter drive and Spotsylvania’s Marcus Tucker had a sack to help stop the Cyclones on their second.

Eastern View’s final drive had moved from its own 25 to midfield, but was sabotaged by penalties and ended when Naccarato came down with a deflected pass.

Reid was 5 of 7 through the air for Spotyslvania for 89 yards and the touchdown to Pendleton. Jake Jack had a first-half sack for the Knights, who play at King George next Friday.

Spotsylvania   7   6   0   0   —   13
Eastern View   0070   —7
First Quarter
Sp—DeAnthony Pendleton 24-yard pass from Trevor Reid (Braden Knop kick)
Second Quarter
Sp—Pendleton 2-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
EV—Josh Logan 51-yard run (Greg Bradley kick)
 SpEV
First downs89
Rushes-yards36-38     36-157
Passing yards8931
Comp-Att-Int5-8-03-11-1
Punts-avg.     2-38.52-38.5
Fumbles-lost2-12-1
Penalties-yards3-2011-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotsylvania—DeAnthony Pendleton 18-64, 1 TDs; Jake Naccarato 5-3; Davon Banks 1-2; Joseph Gonzalez 4-(minus-6); Team 1-(minus-6); Trevor Reid 7-(minus-19). Eastern View—Raq Lawson 20-88; Josh Logan 5-75, 1 TD; Caden Huesby 6-10; Mikey Keen 4-(minus-9); Team 1-(minus-7).
PASSING: Spotsylvania—Reid 5-7-0, 89 yards, 1 TD; Pendleton 0-1-0. Eastern View—Huesby 3-11-1, 31 yards.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Gonzalez 3-44; Pendleton 1-24, 1 TD; Jake Jack 1-21. Eastern View—Daniel Taylor 1-13; Kevin Berg 1-9; D’Artagnan Sherbeyn 1-9.

ORANGE 52, FLUVANNA 20

After missing last week’s starting quarterback Paul Poirier returned in a big way, rushing for two and passing for two touchdowns in a Jefferson District win.

Poirier threw for 274 yards and ran for another 90, while Markel Jackson rushed for 171 yards and three scores for the Hornets (2-3)

Donlad Brooks II finished with 216 receiving yards, including hauling in an 89-tard strike to close out the scoreing for Orange, which hosts Western Albemarle next Friday.

Orange   15   18   19   0   —   52
Fluvanna   01460   —20
First Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 42-yard run (Scott Clore kick)
Or—William Lewis V 23-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Markel Jackson run)
Second Quarter
Or—Markel Jackson 2-yard run (Scott Clore kick)
Fl—Jaden Ferguson 69-yard pass from Kobe Edmonds (Brady Cox run)
Or—Paul Poirier 1-yard run (pass failed)
Fl—Kobe Edmonds 2-yard run (Brady Cox run)
Or—Bryant Chiles 14-yard run (run failed)
Third Quarter
Fl—Xavvier Copeland 3-yard run (run failed)
Or—Markel Jackson 45-yard run (Scott Clore kick)
Or—Markel Jackson 46-yard run (kick failed)
Or—Donald Brooks II 89-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Scott Clore kick)
 OrFl
First downs2021
Rushes-yards     31-329     44-244
Passing yards274131
Comp-Att-Int9-13-18-15-1
Punts-avg.1-22.03-29.7
Fumbles-lost0-00-0
Penalties-yards5-457-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Markel Jackson 17-171, 3TD; Paul Poirier 5-90, 2TD; Bryant Chiles 4-48, TD; Douglas Newsome 2-10; Caelan Reinhold 1-9; Thomas Payette 2-1. Fluvanna—Xavvier Copeland 9-121, TD; Kobe Edmonds 13-76, TD; Jamorris Lewis 8-50; Brady Cox 5-13; Tracy Harris 5-3; Tristan Chisholm 2-1; Owen Leydig 1-(-1); Team 1-(-19).
PASSING: Orange—Paul Poirier 9-13-1, 274 yards, 2TD. Fluvanna—Kobe Edmonds 7-11-1, 128 yards, TD; Owen Leydig 1-3; Team 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Orange—Donald Brooks II 5-216, TD; Douglas Newsome 3-35; William Lewis V 1-23, TD. Fluvanna—Jaden Ferguson 1-69, TD; Xavvier Copeland 2-25; Tristan Chisholm 1-16; Jacob Seymore 2-14; John Rittenhouse 1-4; Brady Cox 1-3.

 LOUISA 33, WESTERN ALBEMARLE 22

Western Albemarle led 7-6 at the half, but homestanding Landon Wilson and Jordan Smith combined for five touchdowns to help homestanding Louisa hold of the Warriors in Jefferson District action.

Wilson passed for two scored in the third quarter and Smith broke loss for 63- and 20-yard scores in the final frame for the Lions (5-0), who host Albemarle next Friday.

Western Albemarle   07015   —22
Louisa   0   6   13   14   —   33
Second Quarter
WA—Shifflett 98 run (kick good).
LC—Landon Wilson 7 run (run no good).
Third Quarter
LC—Chase Miller 6 pass from Wilson (run no good).
LC—Jordan Smith 50 pass from Wilson (Caden Lundy kick).
Fourth Quarter
WA—Tajague 35 pass from Simon (kick good).
LC—Smith 63 run (Lundy kick).
LC—Smith 20 run (Lundy kick).
WA—Burch 28 pass from Simon (pass good).
 LoWA
First downs218
Rushes-yards     45-270     22-125
Passing yards109163
Comp-Att-Int8-17-09-13-0
Punts-avg.1-50.0n/a
Fumbles-lost0-00-0
Penalties-yards7-554-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Jordan Smith 15-149; Kalup Shelton 15-63; Wilson 12-44; Troy Fischer 2-14; Logan McGhee 1-0.
PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 8-17, 109.
RECEIVING: Louisa—Logan McGhee 3-23; Armani Comfort 2-25; Chase Miller 2-11; Jordan Smith 1-50.
