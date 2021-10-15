High school football roundup: Spotsylvania uses Banks' TDs, turnovers to overcome Eastern View

Davon Banks rushed for 166 yards and two second-half scores and the Spotsylvania defense created four turnovers to take home an 18–16 Battlefield District win against Eastern View on Friday night.
Mason Christopher took over at quarterback after starter Monte McMorris went down with an injury. The sophomore went on to open the scoring for the Knights (4–3, 2–2) in the second quarter.
Parker Price, Trenton Ballard and Mason Dingus each recovered fumbles, while Tyson Anderson had a key interception in the end zone for Spotsylvania, which visits James Monroe next Friday.
D’Myo Hunter had a pick-6 for Eastern View (3–3, 2–3) to tie the game in the second quarter.
Caden Huseby later scored in the fourth quarter to bring the Cyclones within two points, but the conversion run failed and the Knights held on for the win.
Eastern View host King George next Friday.
|Spotsylvania
|0
|6
|6
|6
|—
|18
|Eastern View
|0
|10
|0
|6
|—
|16
Second Quarter
Sp—Mason Christopher 12-yard run (run failed)
EV—D’Myo Hunter 35-yard interception return (Jonathan Bales kick)
EV—Jonathan Bales 32-yard field goal
Third Quarter
Sp—Davon Banks 68-yard run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Sp—Davon Banks 4-yard run (run failed)
EV—Caden Huseby 4-yard run (run failed)
|Sp
|EV
|First downs
|n/a
|n/a
|Rushes-yards
|48-358
|22-102
|Passing yards
|29
|125
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-10-2
|11-17-1
|Punts-avg.
|1-27.2
|3-31.3
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|4-3
|Penalties-yards
|6-52
|2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotsylvania—Davon Banks 17-166, 2TD; Ethan Cockrill 8-78; Monte McMorris 6-11; Marcus Tucker 1-2; Trenton Ballard 7-49; Tyson Anderson 3-17; Mason Christopher 2-15, TD; Jalen Tolson 4-20. Eastern View—Brett Clatterbaugh 8-51; Jasian Spencer 1-2; Caden Huseby 13-49.
PASSING: Spotsylvania—Jalen Tolson 0-1-0; Mason Christopher 1-3-2, 6 yards; Monte McMorris 2-4-0, 16 yards; Davon Banks 1-2-0, 7 yards. Eastern View—Caden Huseby 11-17-1, 1225 yards.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Trenton Ballard 1-6; Jefferson Paz 2-17; Tyson Anderson 1-13; Marcus Tucker 1-6. Eastern View—Xavier Terrell 2-17; Davion Wilkerson 1-10; Conner Weeks 2-12; Trevon Brock 4-74; Amaree Robinson 2-12.
ORANGE 20, FLUVANNA 7
Paul Poirier did it both sides of the ball for homestanding Orange, scoring a rushing touchdown in the first half and a pick-6 in the second to lead the Hornets to a Jefferson District win.
Poirier accounted for 246 of 309 total yards for Orange (4–3, 2–2), which visits Monticello on Friday.
|Fluvanna
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Orange
|0
|7
|6
|7
|—
|20
Second Quarter
Fl—Trace Harris 7-yard run (Addison Patchett kick)
Or—Paul Poirier 2-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Third Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier interception return (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Or—Bryant Chiles 32-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
|Fl
|Or
|First downs
|14
|13
|Rushes-yards
|44-166
|28-166
|Passing yards
|67
|143
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-11-2
|9-16-0
|Punts-avg.
|3-28.7
|2-25.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|5-55
5-50