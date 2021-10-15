High school football roundup: Spotsylvania uses Banks' TDs, turnovers to overcome Eastern View

Davon Banks rushed for 166 yards and two second-half scores and the Spotsylvania defense created four turnovers to take home an 18–16 Battlefield District win against Eastern View on Friday night.

Mason Christopher took over at quarterback after starter Monte McMorris went down with an injury. The sophomore went on to open the scoring for the Knights (4–3, 2–2) in the second quarter.

Parker Price, Trenton Ballard and Mason Dingus each recovered fumbles, while Tyson Anderson had a key interception in the end zone for Spotsylvania, which visits James Monroe next Friday.

D’Myo Hunter had a pick-6 for Eastern View (3–3, 2–3) to tie the game in the second quarter.

Caden Huseby later scored in the fourth quarter to bring the Cyclones within two points, but the conversion run failed and the Knights held on for the win.

Eastern View host King George next Friday.