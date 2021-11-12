High school football roundup

G.W-DANVILLE 63, ORANGE 21
Orange kept within striking distance in the first half, but second-seeded George Washington-Danville held the Hornets scoreless in after the break to pull away for a Region 4D quarterfinal win.
Christian Simpson scored to tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter and Paul Poirier scored twice in the second frame to bring seventh-seeded Orange (6-5) within 35-21.
Poirier finished with 119 yards passing and 83 yards on the ground.
|Orange
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
|G.W.-Danville
|21
|21
|14
|7
|—
|63
First Quarter
GW—Donavan Howard 2-yard run (kick good)
Or—Christian Simpson 46-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
GW—Donavan Howard 2-yard run (kick good)
GW—Donavan Howard 2-yard run (kick good)
Second Quarter
GW—Jakobe Dixon 4-yard run (kick good)
Or—Paul Poirier 14-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
GW—Kemori Dixon 15-yard pass from Jeb Byrnes (kick good)
Or—Paul Poirier 6-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
GW—Jakobe Dixon 3-yard run (kick good)
Third Quarter
GW—Omarion Hairston 5-yard run (kick good)
GW—Donavan Howard 11-yard pass from Jeb Byrnes (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
GW—Razavier Carter 12-yard run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Or
|GW
|First downs
|15
|30
|Rushes-yards
|22-127
|45-273
|Passing y ards
|119
|240
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-21-1
|16-19-0
|Punts-avg.
|4-28.8
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-30
|11-80