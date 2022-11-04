High school football roundup

Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24: Spotsylvania's Jefferson Paz went 50 yards for the deciding score, breaking through the defense after catching a short fourth-quarter, fourth-down shuffle pass from Mason Christopher to help the Knights hold off Caroline 30-24.

Paz's score with three minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the game gave Spotsylvania a 30-18 lead at the time, and the Knights were able to run out the clock against the playoff-bound Cavaliers.

Caroline's Vladimir Joacin had a game-high 159 rushing yards on 24 carries, with three touchdowns. He scored on a short run on Caroline's opening possession to stake the Cavs to a 6-0 advantage, and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns sparked his team's efforts to close the gap.

Johned Benton led Spotsylvania with 107 yards on 12 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game. Christopher added 81 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown, and Tyson Anderson also scored to help Spotsylvania to a 15-12 halftime lead.

Anderson added a third-quarter interception and a long return for the Spotsylvania defense, setting up Christopher's plunge from the one.

The Knights conclude their season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the Battlefield District.

Myles Holmes was 16-of-23 for 224 for Caroline, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Morris.

Morris finished with eight receptions for 129 yards to lead the Cavaliers (4-6), who are projected to host Armstrong in next week's Region 3B first round.

Spotsylvania 7 8 8 7 — 30 Caroline 12 0 0 12 — 24



First Quarter

Ca-Vladimir Joacin 2-yard run (pass failed).

Sp-Johned Benton 70-yard run (Mak Robinson kick).

Ca-Marvin Morris 42-yard pass from Myles Holmes (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Sp-Tyson Anderson 2-yard run (Jefferson Paz from Mason Christopher).

Third Quarter

Sp-Christopher 1-yard run (Benton run).

Fourth Quarter

Ca-Joacin 2-yard run (pass failed).

Sp-Paz 50-yard pass from Christopher (Robinson kick).

Ca-Joacin 1-yard run (run failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ca Sp First downs 15 9 Rushing (Att/Yds) 27-159 37-193 Passing yards 224 77 Comp-Att-Int 16-23-1 3-6-1 Punts-Avg. 1-22 1-37 Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-yards 9-64 8-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Spotsylvania-Johned Benton 12-107, 1 TD; Mason Christopher 18-81, 1 TD; Tyson Anderson 4-3, 1 TD; Isaiah Patterson 1-2; T.J. Grigsby 1-1; Matt Moore 1-(minus-1). Caroline-Vladimir Joacin 24-159, 3 TDs; Marvin Morris 1-8; Myles Holmes 3-5.

PASSING: Spotsylvania-Mason Christopher 3-6-1, 77 yards, 1 TD. Caroline-Myles Holmes 16-23-1, 224 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: Spotsylvania-Jefferson Paz 3-77, 1 TD. Caroline-Morris 8-129, 1 TD; Malik Johnson 6-40; Cameron Coleman 1-37; William Milsop 1-18.

Orange 28, Western Albemarle 7: Jeremiah Wharton threw three touchdown passed and the Hornets intercepted four passes, two by Naziere Mcintosh, to close out the regular season with a Jefferson District win.

Offensively, Christian Simpson finished with 131 yards rushing for the Hornets (8-2, 5-2). Defensively, Derrick Payton and Darius Holmes also picked off passes, while Bryant Chiles registered two sacks and 15 1/2 tackles.

Orange 14 0 7 7 — 28 Western Albemarle 0 0 7 0 — 7

First quarter

Or—Dwayne Wells 2-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

Or—Bryant Chiles 15-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)

Third quarter

Or—Brody Foran 21-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)

WA—Bubba Shifflett 21-yard run (Ben Dougald kick)

Fourth quarter

Or—Christian Simpson 30 yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Or WA First downs 20 10 Rushing (Att/Yds) 44-235 29-127 Passing yards 153 33 Comp-Att-Int 10-13-0 3-9-4 Punts-Avg. 2-35.0 2-43.0 Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-yards 7-60 1-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Orange—Christian Simpson 23-131; Dwayne Wells 10-59, TD; Bryant Chiles 6-36; Jeremiah Wharton 4-9; Team 1-0. Western Albemarle—Bubba Shifflett 16-90, TD; Kyle Keaton 4-25; Ross Bassett 4-13; Tyler Spano 1-0; Nathan Simon 4-(-1).

PASSING: Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 10-13-0, 153 yard, 3TD. Western Albemarle—Nathan Simon 3-9-4, 33 yards.

RECEIVING: Orange—Bryant Chiles 2-31, TD; Christian Simpson 1-30, TD; Dwayne Wells 2-28; Brody Foran 2-24, TD; Darius Holmes 1-20; Elijah Coleman 1-11; JaePharoah Carpenter 1-9. Western Albemarle—Kyle Keaton 2-33; Jaden Steppe 1-0.