High school football roundup

Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24: Spotsylvania's Jefferson Paz went 50 yards for the deciding score, breaking through the defense after catching a short fourth-quarter, fourth-down shuffle pass from Mason Christopher to help the Knights hold off Caroline 30-24.

Paz's score with three minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the game gave Spotsylvania a 30-18 lead at the time, and the Knights were able to run out the clock against the playoff-bound Cavaliers.

Caroline's Vladimir Joacin had a game-high 159 rushing yards on 24 carries, with three touchdowns. He scored on a short run on Caroline's opening possession to stake the Cavs to a 6-0 advantage, and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns sparked his team's efforts to close the gap.

Johned Benton led Spotsylvania with 107 yards on 12 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game. Christopher added 81 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown, and Tyson Anderson also scored to help Spotsylvania to a 15-12 halftime lead.

Anderson added a third-quarter interception and a long return for the Spotsylvania defense, setting up Christopher's plunge from the one.

The Knights conclude their season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the Battlefield District.

Myles Holmes was 16-of-23 for 224 for Caroline, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Morris.

Morris finished with eight receptions for 129 yards to lead the Cavaliers (4-6), who are projected to host Armstrong in next week's Region 3B first round.

Spotsylvania   7   8   8   7   30
Caroline       12    0  0    12  —    24
First Quarter
Ca-Vladimir Joacin 2-yard run (pass failed).
Sp-Johned Benton 70-yard run (Mak Robinson kick).
Ca-Marvin Morris 42-yard pass from Myles Holmes (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Sp-Tyson Anderson 2-yard run (Jefferson Paz from Mason Christopher).
Third Quarter
Sp-Christopher 1-yard run (Benton run).
Fourth Quarter
Ca-Joacin 2-yard run (pass failed).
Sp-Paz 50-yard pass from Christopher (Robinson kick).
Ca-Joacin 1-yard run (run failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

 CaSp
First downs159
Rushing (Att/Yds) 27-159   37-193
Passing yards22477
Comp-Att-Int    16-23-13-6-1
Punts-Avg. 1-221-37
Fumbles-lost1-01-0
Penalties-yards 9-648-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotsylvania-Johned Benton 12-107, 1 TD; Mason Christopher 18-81, 1 TD; Tyson Anderson 4-3, 1 TD; Isaiah Patterson 1-2; T.J. Grigsby 1-1; Matt Moore 1-(minus-1). Caroline-Vladimir Joacin 24-159, 3 TDs; Marvin Morris 1-8; Myles Holmes 3-5. 
PASSING: Spotsylvania-Mason Christopher 3-6-1, 77 yards, 1 TD. Caroline-Myles Holmes 16-23-1, 224 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania-Jefferson Paz 3-77, 1 TD. Caroline-Morris 8-129, 1 TD; Malik Johnson 6-40; Cameron Coleman 1-37; William Milsop 1-18. 

Orange 28, Western Albemarle 7: Jeremiah Wharton threw three touchdown passed and the Hornets intercepted four passes, two by Naziere Mcintosh, to close out the regular season with a Jefferson District win.

Offensively, Christian Simpson finished with 131 yards rushing for the Hornets (8-2, 5-2). Defensively, Derrick Payton and Darius Holmes also picked off passes, while Bryant Chiles registered two sacks and 15 1/2 tackles.

Orange   14   0   7   7   28
Western Albemarle   0070  —7
First quarter
Or—Dwayne Wells 2-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Bryant Chiles 15-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)
Third quarter
Or—Brody Foran 21-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)
WA—Bubba Shifflett 21-yard run (Ben Dougald kick)
Fourth quarter
Or—Christian Simpson 30 yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
 OrWA
First downs2010
Rushing (Att/Yds) 44-235   29-127
Passing yards15333
Comp-Att-Int    10-13-03-9-4
Punts-Avg. 2-35.02-43.0
Fumbles-lost1-10-0
Penalties-yards 7-601-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Christian Simpson 23-131; Dwayne Wells 10-59, TD; Bryant Chiles 6-36; Jeremiah Wharton 4-9; Team 1-0. Western Albemarle—Bubba Shifflett 16-90, TD; Kyle Keaton 4-25; Ross Bassett 4-13; Tyler Spano 1-0; Nathan Simon 4-(-1).
PASSING: Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 10-13-0, 153 yard, 3TD. Western Albemarle—Nathan Simon 3-9-4, 33 yards.
RECEIVING: Orange—Bryant Chiles 2-31, TD; Christian Simpson 1-30, TD; Dwayne Wells 2-28; Brody Foran 2-24, TD; Darius Holmes 1-20; Elijah Coleman 1-11; JaePharoah Carpenter 1-9. Western Albemarle—Kyle Keaton 2-33; Jaden Steppe 1-0.
