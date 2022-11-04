High school football roundup

Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24: Spotsylvania's Jefferson Paz went 50 yards for the deciding score, breaking through the defense after catching a short fourth-quarter, fourth-down shuffle pass from Mason Christopher to help the Knights hold off Caroline 30-24.
Paz's score with three minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the game gave Spotsylvania a 30-18 lead at the time, and the Knights were able to run out the clock against the playoff-bound Cavaliers.
Caroline's Vladimir Joacin had a game-high 159 rushing yards on 24 carries, with three touchdowns. He scored on a short run on Caroline's opening possession to stake the Cavs to a 6-0 advantage, and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns sparked his team's efforts to close the gap.
Johned Benton led Spotsylvania with 107 yards on 12 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game. Christopher added 81 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown, and Tyson Anderson also scored to help Spotsylvania to a 15-12 halftime lead.
Anderson added a third-quarter interception and a long return for the Spotsylvania defense, setting up Christopher's plunge from the one.
The Knights conclude their season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the Battlefield District.
Myles Holmes was 16-of-23 for 224 for Caroline, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Morris.
Morris finished with eight receptions for 129 yards to lead the Cavaliers (4-6), who are projected to host Armstrong in next week's Region 3B first round.
|Spotsylvania
|7
|8
|8
|7
|—
|30
|Caroline
|12
|0
|0
|12
|—
| 24
First Quarter
Ca-Vladimir Joacin 2-yard run (pass failed).
Sp-Johned Benton 70-yard run (Mak Robinson kick).
Ca-Marvin Morris 42-yard pass from Myles Holmes (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Sp-Tyson Anderson 2-yard run (Jefferson Paz from Mason Christopher).
Third Quarter
Sp-Christopher 1-yard run (Benton run).
Fourth Quarter
Ca-Joacin 2-yard run (pass failed).
Sp-Paz 50-yard pass from Christopher (Robinson kick).
Ca-Joacin 1-yard run (run failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ca
|Sp
|First downs
|15
|9
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|27-159
|37-193
|Passing yards
|224
|77
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-23-1
|3-6-1
|Punts-Avg.
|1-22
|1-37
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-64
|8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotsylvania-Johned Benton 12-107, 1 TD; Mason Christopher 18-81, 1 TD; Tyson Anderson 4-3, 1 TD; Isaiah Patterson 1-2; T.J. Grigsby 1-1; Matt Moore 1-(minus-1). Caroline-Vladimir Joacin 24-159, 3 TDs; Marvin Morris 1-8; Myles Holmes 3-5.
PASSING: Spotsylvania-Mason Christopher 3-6-1, 77 yards, 1 TD. Caroline-Myles Holmes 16-23-1, 224 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania-Jefferson Paz 3-77, 1 TD. Caroline-Morris 8-129, 1 TD; Malik Johnson 6-40; Cameron Coleman 1-37; William Milsop 1-18.
Orange 28, Western Albemarle 7: Jeremiah Wharton threw three touchdown passed and the Hornets intercepted four passes, two by Naziere Mcintosh, to close out the regular season with a Jefferson District win.
Offensively, Christian Simpson finished with 131 yards rushing for the Hornets (8-2, 5-2). Defensively, Derrick Payton and Darius Holmes also picked off passes, while Bryant Chiles registered two sacks and 15 1/2 tackles.
|Orange
|14
|0
|7
|7
|—
|28
|Western Albemarle
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
First quarter
Or—Dwayne Wells 2-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Bryant Chiles 15-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)
Third quarter
Or—Brody Foran 21-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)
WA—Bubba Shifflett 21-yard run (Ben Dougald kick)
Fourth quarter
Or—Christian Simpson 30 yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Or
|WA
|First downs
|20
|10
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|44-235
|29-127
|Passing yards
|153
|33
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-13-0
|3-9-4
|Punts-Avg.
|2-35.0
|2-43.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-60
|1-15