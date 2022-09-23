High school football roundup

COURTLAND 31, SPOTSYLVANIA 19

Kwame Whitaker caught 16- and 43-yard second-half touchdown passes from Liam Wojciechowski, helping the Cougars to rally past the Knights and earn their first victory of the season.

Courtland (1–3) trailed 13-7 at the break, but Whitaker's first score gave them a 16–13 lead late in the third quarter, and the second touchdown helped seal the victory. Whitaker finished with 112 receiving yards on five catches. Courtland added a late interception return for a touchdown by Kilan Jean–Paul Perry and a safety to extend the final margin.

Mason Christopher led Spotsylvania (1–3) with 72 yards rushing and a pair of first-half touchdowns, but the Knights were held to just three first downs in the second half.

Courtland plays at James Monroe next Friday while Spotsylvania hosts Chancellor.

Spotsylvania 7 6 0 6 — 19 Courtland 0 7 9 15 — 31

First Quarter

Sp—Mason Christopher 3 run (Mak Robinson kick).

Second Quarter

Ct—Christian Olivella 1 run (Kyle Grant kick).

Sp—Christopher 4 run (kick failed).

Third Quarter

Ct—Scoring play (conv. play).

Ct—Kwame Whitaker 16 pass from Liam Wojciechowski (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

Sp—Johned Benton 8 run (kick failed).

Ct—Whitaker 43 pass from Wojciechowski (Grant kick).

Ct—Kilan Jean-Paul Perry 25 interception return (kick failed).

Ct—Safety

TEAM STATISTICS

Sp Ct First downs 11 12 Rushing (Att/Yds) 39-139 42-184 Passing yards 99 129 Comp-Att-Int 6-12-1 8-15-0 Punts-Avg. 4-24 1-35 Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-2 Penalties-yards 9-90 4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Spotsylvania—Mason Christopher 17-72, 2TDs; Matt Moore 9-41; Matt Swanson 3-23; Johned Benton 7-13, TD; Tyson Anderson 1-(-4); Team 2-(-6). Courtland—Christian Olivella 20-58, TD; Kamari Jackson 6-50; Jordan Nutter 7-38; Dom Morello 4-21; Liam Wojciechowski 4-4; Kwame Whitaker 1-12.

PASSING: Spotsylvania—Christopher 6-12-1, 99. Courtland—Wojciechowski 8-15-0, 129, 2TDs.

RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Jefferson Paz 2-74; Benton 2-19; Moore 1-3; Anderson 1-3. Courtland—Whitaker 5-112, 2TDs; Jackson 1-17; Justin Aponte 1-0; Morello 1-0.

CULPEPER 14, CAROLINE 6

Bennett Sutherland threw two touchdown passes to help lead the Blue Devils to an eight-point victory over the host Cavaliers in a Battlefield District contest Friday night.

Sutherland connected with Anthony Marshall for a 4-yard first-quarter touchdown pass and found Charles Holland across the middle for a 17-yard score on fourth down with 2:52 to go in the third quarter to provide the final margin.

Caroline (1–3, 0–1 Battlefield) scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Javoun Morris at the first-half buzzer.

Quarterback Myles Holmes amassed 147 total yards for the Cavaliers who will visit Eastern View next Friday.

Culpeper (2–3, 1–1) hosts King George the same night.

Culpeper 7 0 7 0 — 14 Caroline 0 6 0 0 — 6

First Quarter

Cu—Anthony Marshall 4 pass from Bennett Sutherland (R.J. Uribe kick).

Second Quarter

Ca—Javoun Morris 1 run (run failed).

Third Quarter

Cu—Charles Holland 17 pass from Sutherland (Uribe kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Cu Ca First downs 9 12 Rushing (Att/Yds) 32-109 29-132 Passing yards 61 89 Comp-Att-Int 4-7-0 11-20-1 Punts-Avg. 4-28 2-23.5 Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 3-35 10-104

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Culpeper—Devaughn Cooper 12-41; Devon Polleri 7-38; Jakari Edwards 7-37; Je’Quarius Williams 1-(-1); Bennett Sutherland 4-(-6). Caroline—Myles Holmes 9-58; Javoun Morris 8-39, TD; Vladimir Joacin 11-36; Malik Johnson 1-(-1).

PASSING: Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 4-7-0, 61, 2TDs. Caroline—Myles Holmes 11-20-1, 89.

RECEIVING: Culpeper—Cole Plaster 1-32; Charles Holland 1-17, TD; Edwards 1-8; Anthony Marshall 1-4, TD. Caroline—Marvin Morris 4-39; William Milsop 3-36; Keegan Brown 1-8; Johnson 3-6.

EASTERN VIEW 42, CHANCELLOR 0

D'Myo Hunter Hunter was in on five of Eastern View's six touchdowns, rushing for three and passing for two, as the visiting Cyclones pulled away for a Battlefield District win.

Hunter finished with 249 total yards. Darius Stafford caught one of Hunter's scoring strikes and added and interception on defense for Eastern View (4-1, 2-0), which hosts Caroline next Friday.

Eastern View 7 20 15 0 — 42 Chancellor 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

EV—D’Myo Hunter 4-yard run (Braden Capellini kick)

Second Quarter

EV—Brett Clatterbaugh 1-yard run (Braden Capellini kick)

EV—D’Myo Hunter 2-yard run (Braden Capellini kick)

EV—Darius Staffod 62-yard pass from D’Myo Hunter (kick blocked)

Third Quarter

EV—D’Myo Hunter 4-yard run (Brett Clatterbaugh run)

EV—Kevin Berg 37-yard pass from D’Myo Hunter (#33 kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

EV Ch First downs 15 4 Rushing (Att/Yds) 31-165 29-42 Passing yards 157 1 Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 1-10-1 Punts-Avg. 3-40.0 4-36.5 Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1 Penalties-yards 8-90 9-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Eastern View—D’Myo Hunter 15-92, 3TD; Darius Stafford 7-32; Jaheim Frye 1-26; Darrell Washington 3-8; James Branson 1-4; Brett Clatterbaugh 4-3, TD. Chancellor—Freddie Shaw 2-29; Dawud Smith 13-21; Justin Wright 1-2; Jalen Miller 1-(-2); Aidan Buhmann 6-(-3); Dwayne Stewart 6-(-5).

PASSING: Eastern View—D’Myo Hunter 6-12-0, 157 yards, 2TD. Chancellor—Aidan Buhmann 1-10-1, 1 yards.

RECEIVING: Eastern View—Darius Stafford 1-62, TD: Kevin Berg 1-37, TD: Jayden Williams 1-25; Brett Clatterbaugh 1-24; Xavier Carr 1-9, Trevon Brock 1-0. Chancellor—Jalen Miller 1-1.

KING WILLIAM 28, WESTMORELAND 0

King William snapped a scoreless halftime time in third quarter and pulled away in the final frame to get a win at Westmoreland.

Matt Benson passed for 173 yards, 85 to Jordan Saunders for the Eagles (2-2), who host perennial VHSL Class 1 powerhouse Riverheads next Friday.

King William 0 0 7 21 — 28 Westmoreland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Third Quarter

KW—Kaleb Shelton 16 run (Cameron LeBaron kick).

Fourth Quarter

KW—Joe Isaac 40 run (LeBaron kick).

KW—Kaleb Shelton 41 run (LeBaron kick).

KW—Jahmari Dupree-Wade 8 run (Lebaron kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

KW Wm First downs 25 17 Rushing (Att/Yds) 41-410 20-37 Passing yards 4 173 Comp-Att-Int 3-1-0 19-42-2 Punts-Avg. 2-56.5 2-22 Fumbles-lost 6-4 1-0 Penalties-yards 6-77 6-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: King William—Kaleb Shelton 18-184, 2TDs; Joe Isaac 10-152, TD; Romonta Roane 6-45; Ahmari Dupree-Wade 3-25, TD; James Stewart 2-12; Team 2-(-8). Westmoreland—Zomari Sutton 13-51; Ahmon Aston 3-5; Jordan Saunders 1-(-7); Matt Benson 3-(-12).

PASSING: King William—Kaleb Shelton 1-3-0, 4. Westmoreland—Matt Benson 19-41-2, 173.

RECEIVING: King William—Romonta Roane 1-4; Emmett Shortt 1-0; Ahmari Dupree-Wade 1-0. Westmoreland—Vaughn Harris 8-73; Jordan Saunders 4-85; Kevin Ellis 3-12; Trevay Jackson 2-2; Jaylen Burrell 2-1.