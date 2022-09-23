High school football roundup

COURTLAND 31, SPOTSYLVANIA 19
Kwame Whitaker caught 16- and 43-yard second-half touchdown passes from Liam Wojciechowski, helping the Cougars to rally past the Knights and earn their first victory of the season.
Courtland (1–3) trailed 13-7 at the break, but Whitaker's first score gave them a 16–13 lead late in the third quarter, and the second touchdown helped seal the victory. Whitaker finished with 112 receiving yards on five catches. Courtland added a late interception return for a touchdown by Kilan Jean–Paul Perry and a safety to extend the final margin.
Mason Christopher led Spotsylvania (1–3) with 72 yards rushing and a pair of first-half touchdowns, but the Knights were held to just three first downs in the second half.
Courtland plays at James Monroe next Friday while Spotsylvania hosts Chancellor.
|Spotsylvania
|7
|6
|0
|6
|—
|19
|Courtland
|0
|7
|9
|15
|—
|31
First Quarter
Sp—Mason Christopher 3 run (Mak Robinson kick).
Second Quarter
Ct—Christian Olivella 1 run (Kyle Grant kick).
Sp—Christopher 4 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
Ct—Scoring play (conv. play).
Ct—Kwame Whitaker 16 pass from Liam Wojciechowski (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Sp—Johned Benton 8 run (kick failed).
Ct—Whitaker 43 pass from Wojciechowski (Grant kick).
Ct—Kilan Jean-Paul Perry 25 interception return (kick failed).
Ct—Safety
TEAM STATISTICS
|Sp
|Ct
|First downs
|11
|12
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|39-139
|42-184
|Passing yards
|99
|129
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-12-1
|8-15-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-24
|1-35
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Penalties-yards
|9-90
|4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotsylvania—Mason Christopher 17-72, 2TDs; Matt Moore 9-41; Matt Swanson 3-23; Johned Benton 7-13, TD; Tyson Anderson 1-(-4); Team 2-(-6). Courtland—Christian Olivella 20-58, TD; Kamari Jackson 6-50; Jordan Nutter 7-38; Dom Morello 4-21; Liam Wojciechowski 4-4; Kwame Whitaker 1-12.
PASSING: Spotsylvania—Christopher 6-12-1, 99. Courtland—Wojciechowski 8-15-0, 129, 2TDs.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Jefferson Paz 2-74; Benton 2-19; Moore 1-3; Anderson 1-3. Courtland—Whitaker 5-112, 2TDs; Jackson 1-17; Justin Aponte 1-0; Morello 1-0.
CULPEPER 14, CAROLINE 6
Bennett Sutherland threw two touchdown passes to help lead the Blue Devils to an eight-point victory over the host Cavaliers in a Battlefield District contest Friday night.
Sutherland connected with Anthony Marshall for a 4-yard first-quarter touchdown pass and found Charles Holland across the middle for a 17-yard score on fourth down with 2:52 to go in the third quarter to provide the final margin.
Caroline (1–3, 0–1 Battlefield) scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Javoun Morris at the first-half buzzer.
Quarterback Myles Holmes amassed 147 total yards for the Cavaliers who will visit Eastern View next Friday.
Culpeper (2–3, 1–1) hosts King George the same night.
|Culpeper
|7
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Caroline
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
First Quarter
Cu—Anthony Marshall 4 pass from Bennett Sutherland (R.J. Uribe kick).
Second Quarter
Ca—Javoun Morris 1 run (run failed).
Third Quarter
Cu—Charles Holland 17 pass from Sutherland (Uribe kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Cu
|Ca
|First downs
|9
|12
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|32-109
|29-132
|Passing yards
|61
|89
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-7-0
|11-20-1
|Punts-Avg.
|4-28
|2-23.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-35
|10-104
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Culpeper—Devaughn Cooper 12-41; Devon Polleri 7-38; Jakari Edwards 7-37; Je’Quarius Williams 1-(-1); Bennett Sutherland 4-(-6). Caroline—Myles Holmes 9-58; Javoun Morris 8-39, TD; Vladimir Joacin 11-36; Malik Johnson 1-(-1).
PASSING: Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 4-7-0, 61, 2TDs. Caroline—Myles Holmes 11-20-1, 89.
RECEIVING: Culpeper—Cole Plaster 1-32; Charles Holland 1-17, TD; Edwards 1-8; Anthony Marshall 1-4, TD. Caroline—Marvin Morris 4-39; William Milsop 3-36; Keegan Brown 1-8; Johnson 3-6.
EASTERN VIEW 42, CHANCELLOR 0
D'Myo Hunter Hunter was in on five of Eastern View's six touchdowns, rushing for three and passing for two, as the visiting Cyclones pulled away for a Battlefield District win.
Hunter finished with 249 total yards. Darius Stafford caught one of Hunter's scoring strikes and added and interception on defense for Eastern View (4-1, 2-0), which hosts Caroline next Friday.
|Eastern View
|7
|20
|15
|0
|—
|42
|Chancellor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
EV—D’Myo Hunter 4-yard run (Braden Capellini kick)
Second Quarter
EV—Brett Clatterbaugh 1-yard run (Braden Capellini kick)
EV—D’Myo Hunter 2-yard run (Braden Capellini kick)
EV—Darius Staffod 62-yard pass from D’Myo Hunter (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
EV—D’Myo Hunter 4-yard run (Brett Clatterbaugh run)
EV—Kevin Berg 37-yard pass from D’Myo Hunter (#33 kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|EV
|Ch
|First downs
|15
|4
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|31-165
|29-42
|Passing yards
|157
|1
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-13-0
|1-10-1
|Punts-Avg.
|3-40.0
|4-36.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-90
|9-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Eastern View—D’Myo Hunter 15-92, 3TD; Darius Stafford 7-32; Jaheim Frye 1-26; Darrell Washington 3-8; James Branson 1-4; Brett Clatterbaugh 4-3, TD. Chancellor—Freddie Shaw 2-29; Dawud Smith 13-21; Justin Wright 1-2; Jalen Miller 1-(-2); Aidan Buhmann 6-(-3); Dwayne Stewart 6-(-5).
PASSING: Eastern View—D’Myo Hunter 6-12-0, 157 yards, 2TD. Chancellor—Aidan Buhmann 1-10-1, 1 yards.
RECEIVING: Eastern View—Darius Stafford 1-62, TD: Kevin Berg 1-37, TD: Jayden Williams 1-25; Brett Clatterbaugh 1-24; Xavier Carr 1-9, Trevon Brock 1-0. Chancellor—Jalen Miller 1-1.
KING WILLIAM 28, WESTMORELAND 0
King William snapped a scoreless halftime time in third quarter and pulled away in the final frame to get a win at Westmoreland.
Matt Benson passed for 173 yards, 85 to Jordan Saunders for the Eagles (2-2), who host perennial VHSL Class 1 powerhouse Riverheads next Friday.
|King William
|0
|0
|7
|21
|—
|28
|Westmoreland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Third Quarter
KW—Kaleb Shelton 16 run (Cameron LeBaron kick).
Fourth Quarter
KW—Joe Isaac 40 run (LeBaron kick).
KW—Kaleb Shelton 41 run (LeBaron kick).
KW—Jahmari Dupree-Wade 8 run (Lebaron kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|KW
|Wm
|First downs
|25
|17
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|41-410
|20-37
|Passing yards
|4
|173
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-1-0
|19-42-2
|Punts-Avg.
|2-56.5
|2-22
|Fumbles-lost
|6-4
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-77
|6-70