High school football roundup

SPOTSYLVANIA 16, CHANCELLOR 0
Spotsylvania used its heavy ground attack to hold off Chancellor and overcome Hurricane Ian in a rain-soaked 16-0 Battlefield District win.
The Knights (2-3) got a first-quarter safety and second-quarter touchdowns from Mason Christopher (from one yard out) and Tyson Anderson (on a second-down play from the Chargers’ 24) to build their lead. Spotsylvania had 19- and 14-play drives, grinding the clock in a game which took less than two hours to complete. The Knights finished with 226 rushing yards on 56 carries, led by 76 yards by Johned Benton and 64 from Christopher.
Chancellor’s Tysean Wilson led the chargers with 36 yards on seven carries.
Spotsylvania travels to Culpeper next Friday while the Chargers (0-5) visit rival Courtland.
|Chancellor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Spotsylvania
|2
|14
|0
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
Sp—Safety
Second Quarter
Sp-Mason Christopher 1-yard run (Mak Robinson kick)
Sp-Tyson Anderson 24-yard run (Robinson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ch
|Sp
|First downs
|4
|16
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|23-52
|56-226
|Passing yards
|17
|15
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-9-0
|1-1-0
|Punts-Avg.
|0-00.0
|0-00.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|5-2
|Penalties-yards
|2-20
|5-53