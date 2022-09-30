High school football roundup

The Knights (2-3) got a first-quarter safety and second-quarter touchdowns from Mason Christopher (from one yard out) and Tyson Anderson (on a second-down play from the Chargers’ 24) to build their lead. Spotsylvania had 19- and 14-play drives, grinding the clock in a game which took less than two hours to complete. The Knights finished with 226 rushing yards on 56 carries, led by 76 yards by Johned Benton and 64 from Christopher.