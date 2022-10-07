High school football roundup

Mason Christopher was a 8-for-8 for 184 yards passing, ran for a game-high 102 yards on 18 carries with two scores, and had a fourth-quarter interception to seal Spotsylvania's 20-7 Battlefield District win against Culpeper.

Christopher gave the Knights an early lead with a short scoring plunge, Culpeper's Devon Polleri had the Devils only score on a 22-yard second-quarter run, and the Knights' Luke Dickinson answered back on a 2-yard stretch into the end zone.

Culpeper stopped three Spotsylvania drives inside the Blue Devils' 20 yard line, aided by clutch defense and 12 penalties on the Knights.

But Christopher was on target, hitting receiver Jefferson Paz five times for 115 yards. Johned Benton also had a 58-yard catch and added 92 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Christopher stretched the Spotsylvania lead with a 45-yard touchdown jaunt in the fourth quarter. Culpeper drove on its last gasp to the Knights' 27, but there on first down Christopher jumped in front of a pass to the end zone, collecting the interception to seal the game.

Bennett Sutherland led Culpeper with 100 yards on 9-of-16 passing, and Polleri had a team-high 90 yards on nine rushes.

Spotsylvania (3-3) plays at Eastern View next Friday while Culpeper (2-4) hosts James Monroe.

Spotsylvania 0 14 0 6 — 20 Culpeper 0 7 0 0 — 7

Second Quarter

Sp—Mason Christopher 1-yard run (Mak Robinson kick)

Cu—Devon Polleri 22-yard run (R.J. Uribe kick)

Sp—Luke Dickinson 2-yard run (Robinson kick)

Fourth Quarter

Sp—Christopher 45-yard run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

Sp Cu First downs 16 14 Rushes-yards 46-245 32-153 Passing yards 184 100 Comp-Att-Int 8-8-0 9-16-1 Punts-Avg. 1-38.0 4-40.0 Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-0 Penalties-yards 12-90 7-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Spotsylvania—Mason Christopher 18-102, 2 TDs; Johned Benton 17-92; Wes Swanson 3-18; Tyson Anderson 4-18; Matt Moore 2-9; Luke Dickinson 2-6, 1 TD. Culpeper—Devon Polleri 9-90, 1 TD; Devaughn Cooper 8-38; Jakari Edwards 4-27; Cole Plaster 2-22; Bennett Sutherland 5-4; Griffin Tanner 1-2; team 3-(minus-30).

PASSING: Spotsylvania—Christopher 8-8-0, 184 yards. Culpeper—Sutherland 9-16-1, 100 yards.

RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Jefferson Paz 5-115; Benton 1-58; Moore 2-11. Culpeper—Edwards 4-55; Plaster 1-18; Garrett Damewood 1-10; Cooper 1-7; David Holland 1-6; A.J. Marshall 1-4.

KING GEORGE 49, CAROLINE 0

Zach Ferguson passed for 210 yards and four touchdowns to help lead King George to a 49-0 Battlefield District home victory over Caroline.

Aydin Woolfolk rushed for 118 yards and two scores to help the Foxes (4-0, 2-0 Battlefield) remain unbeaten on the season.

King George wide receiver Mekhai White hauled in three receptions for 130 yards including scores of 46 and 58 yards, the latter coming on a third-and-31 play in the second quarter.

King George’s defense earned the shutout and held the Cavaliers to 56 total yards.

Caroline (1-5, 0-3 Battlefield) has dropped four straight since a win over George Wythe on Sept. 8.

The Cavaliers return to action next Friday with a home game against Courtland.

The Foxes host Massaponax in a nondistrict makeup game Tuesday night.

Caroline 0 0 0 0 − 0 King George 21 14 0 14 − 49

First Quarter

KG—Mekhai White 46 pass from Zach Ferguson (Max Lipinski kick).

KG—Josh Powell 12 pass from Zach Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

KG—Aydin Woolfolk 1 run (Lipinski kick).

Second Quarter

KG—White 58 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

KG—Chanz Wiggins 16 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

Fourth Quarter

KG—Woolfolk 6 run (Lipinski kick).

KG—Jadon Jackson fumble recovery in end zone (Lipinski kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ca KG First downs 6 10 Rushes-yards 19-(-3) 24-122 Passing yards 59 210 Comp-Att-Int 11-23-1 12-15-0 Punts-Avg. 6-21.3 0-0 Fumbles-lost 3-3 2-0 Penalties-yards 9-55 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Caroline-Vladimir Joacin 11-12; Javoun Morris 4-6; Malik Johnson 1-3; Marvin Morris 1-3; Myles Holmes 1-(-9); Team 1-(-18). King George-Aydin Woolfolk 18-112, 2TDs; Dylan Truxon 3-6; Zach Ferguson 2-3; Mauricio Blanco 1-2; Xavien Thompson 1-(-7).

PASSING: Caroline-Myles Holmes 11-23-1, 59. King George-Zach Ferguson 12-15-0, 210, 4TDs.

RECEIVING: Caroline-Marvin Morris 2-23; William Milsop 4-20; Malik Johnson 3-4; Dennel Douglas 2-12. King George-Mekhai White 3-130, 2TDs; Chanz Wiggins 4-35, TD; Mauricio Blanco 1-24; Josh Powell 4-21, TD.

WESTMORELAND 28, LANCASTER 12

Jeremiah Redmond rushed for 189 yard and three scores to help Westmoreland open Northern Neck District play with a win.

Vaughn Harris caught a touchdown pass from Matt Benson for the other score for the Eagles (3-2, 1-0), who visit Northumberland on Friday.

Lancaster 0 0 6 6 − 12 Westmoreland 0 6 8 14 − 28

Second Quarter

WM—Jeremiah Redmond 2 run (kick failed).

Third Quarter

La—Lamar Mattocks 45 interception return.

WM—Vaughn Harris 25 pass from Matt Benson (2pt good).

Fourth Quarter

WM—Jeremiah Redmond 4 run (kick failed).

WM—Jeremiah Redmond 25 run (2pt good).

La—Zaden Veney 16 pass from n/a (2pt failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

La Wm First downs 5 16 Rushes-yards 16-45 52-271 Passing yards 50 42 Comp-Att-Int 7-17-2 4-10-2 Punts-Avg. 2-27 1-28 Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0 Penalties-yards 9-70 9-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Lancaster—Darius Smith 1-3; Jaquarrias Morris 5-(-3). Westmoreland—Jeremiah Redmond 32-189, 3TDs; Ahmon Ashton 7-45; Jordan Saunders 7-29; Zomari Sutton 3-7; Matt Benson 2-1; Team 1-0.

PASSING: Lancaster—n/a. Westmoreland—Matt Benson 4-10-2, 42, TD.

RECEIVING: Lancaster—Darius Smith 3-27; Zaden Veney 1-16, TD; Brandon Wade 1-6; Jaquarrias Morris 1-(-2). Westmoreland—Vaughn Harris 1-25, TD; Jordan Saunders 1-9; Kevin Ellis 1-6; Trevay Jackson 1-2.

LOUISA 49, ORANGE 7

In a matchup between unbeaten teams, Louisa and Orange traded scores to open the game before the Lions reeled off 42 unanswered points en route to a Jefferson District win.

Landon Wilson finished with 183 yards and three scores passing and added 53 yards and two more scores on the ground to lead Louisa (7-0, 4-0).

Savion Hiter added 222 and three scores for the Lions, who host Western Albemarle on Friday.

Christian Simpson scored on a 57-yard run for the Hornets (4-1, 1-1)—who visit Fluvanna Friday—but the hosts managed only 131 total yards outside of that scoring effort.

Louisa 21 14 14 0 — 49 Orange 7 0 0 0 — 7

First quarter

Lo—Dyzier Carter 26-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Cameron Hawkins)

Or—Christian Simpson 57-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

Lo—Savion Hiter 49-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Cameron Hawkins kick)

Lo—Landon Wilson 4-yard run (Cameron Hawkins kick)

Second quarter

Lo—Savion Hiter 6-yard run (Cameron Hawkins kick)

Lo—Dyzier Carter 15-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Cameron Hawkins kick)

Third quarter

Lo—Savion Hiter 76-yard run (Cameron Hawkins kick)

Lo—Landon Wilson 23-yard run (Cameron Hawkins kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Lo Or First downs 22 10 Rushes-yards 33-257 25-104 Passing yards 183 84 Comp-Att-Int 9-19-1 6-21-1 Punts-Avg. 0-0 3-28.0 Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-yards 10-85 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Louisa—Savion Hiter 14-157, 2TD; Landon Wilson 5-53, 2TD; Dyzier Carter 3-38; Austin Talley 1-13; Isaiah Haywood 1-4; Tyreke Coleman 2-3; Lawton Rowan 3-(-1); Team 2-(-17). Orange—Christian Simpson 10-78, TD; Dwyane Wells 9-45; Jeremiah Wharton 6-(-19).

PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 9-19-1 183 yards, 3TD. Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 6-21-0, 84 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Louisa—Dyzier Carter 3-84, 2TD; Savion Hiter 2-65, TD; Austin Talley 2-19; Alex Proffitt 2-15. Orange—Christian Simpson 2-39; Dwyane Wells 1-31; Brody Foran 1-7; Darius Holmes 1-4; Elijah Coleman 1-3.