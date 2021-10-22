 Skip to main content
High school football roundup
ORANGE 35, MONTICELLO 0

Christian Simpson ran for three third quarter touchdowns to help visiting Orange pull away after halftime to lock up a Jefferson District win.

Robert Kent opened the scoring with his first catch of the season, a 9-yard pass from Paul Poirier in the first quarter for the Hornets (5-3, 3-2), who hosts Goochland next Friday.

Orange   7   6   22   0   —   35
Monticello   0000   —0
First Quarter
Or—Robert Kent 9-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Austin Frazier kick)
Second Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 41-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
Or—Christian Simpson 2-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Christian Simpson 12-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Christian Simpson 1-yard run (Bryant Chiles run)
TEAM STATISTICS
 OrMo
First downs1512
Rushes-yards     25-19734-109
Passing yards96153
Comp-Att-Int  9-16-0     16-26-1
Punts-avg.3-33.33-26.7
Fumbles-lost0-03-1
Penalties-yards8-6010-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Paul Poirier 8-117, TD; Christian Simpson 10-67, 3TD; Bryant Chiles 2-19; Jeremiah Wharton 1-14; Derrick Payton 2-(-5); Mark Johnson 2-(-15). Monticello—Logan Clark 16-41; Elijah Fields 6-27; Chris Carter 4-21; Matt Dixon 8-20.
PASSING: Orange—Paul Poirier 9-14-0, 96 yards, TD; Jeremiah Wharton 0-2-0. Monticello—Matt Dixon 16-25-1, 154 yards; Owen Engel 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Orange—Shledon Robinson 5-42; JarPharoah Carpenter 2-31; William Lewis V 1-14; Robert Kent 1-9, TD. Monticello—Brandon Herring 7-49; Elijah Fields 2-43; Logan Clark 3-22; Clarence Feggans 2-20; Miles Frazier 2-19.
