High school football roundup

ORANGE 35, MONTICELLO 0
Christian Simpson ran for three third quarter touchdowns to help visiting Orange pull away after halftime to lock up a Jefferson District win.
Robert Kent opened the scoring with his first catch of the season, a 9-yard pass from Paul Poirier in the first quarter for the Hornets (5-3, 3-2), who hosts Goochland next Friday.
|Orange
|7
|6
|22
|0
|—
|35
|Monticello
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
Or—Robert Kent 9-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Austin Frazier kick)
Second Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 41-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
Or—Christian Simpson 2-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Christian Simpson 12-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Christian Simpson 1-yard run (Bryant Chiles run)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Or
|Mo
|First downs
|15
|12
|Rushes-yards
|25-197
|34-109
|Passing yards
|96
|153
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-16-0
|16-26-1
|Punts-avg.
|3-33.3
|3-26.7
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-60
|10-100