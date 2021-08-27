High school football: Roundup

GAMES DELAYED

Friday’s game between Stafford and James Monroe was suspended in the second quarter due to lightning and will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maury Stadium.

Kickoff was pushed back until 8:15 p.m. due to high temperatures and humidity. The Yellow Jackets were leading 13–0 with 8:33 remaining in the second quarter when play was suspended.

Senior Devin Parker had a pair of rushing touchdowns for James Monroe.

The game between Gar-Field and North Stafford was also suspended due to lighting Friday. Gar-Field was ahead 7–0 with 3:29 remaining in the second quarter when a lightning strike occurred nearby. The game was officially called at 9:30 p.m.

The game will resume on Saturday at 6 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 45, VIRGINIA SPARTANS 0

Noah Martin, Tyson Jones, Gabe Carvajal, Luke Chilton, Hayden Meisinger and Avery Hudson each got into the end zone to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a season-opening win.

William Johnson added a 38-yard field goals and was 6 for 6 on extra points for the Eagles (1-0), who are off next week before visiting St. Anne's-Belfield on Sept. 10.