High school football: Roundup

GAMES DELAYED
- Friday’s game between Stafford and James Monroe was suspended in the second quarter due to lightning and will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maury Stadium.
Kickoff was pushed back until 8:15 p.m. due to high temperatures and humidity. The Yellow Jackets were leading 13–0 with 8:33 remaining in the second quarter when play was suspended.
Senior Devin Parker had a pair of rushing touchdowns for James Monroe.
- The game between Gar-Field and North Stafford was also suspended due to lighting Friday. Gar-Field was ahead 7–0 with 3:29 remaining in the second quarter when a lightning strike occurred nearby. The game was officially called at 9:30 p.m.
The game will resume on Saturday at 6 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 45, VIRGINIA SPARTANS 0
Noah Martin, Tyson Jones, Gabe Carvajal, Luke Chilton, Hayden Meisinger and Avery Hudson each got into the end zone to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a season-opening win.
William Johnson added a 38-yard field goals and was 6 for 6 on extra points for the Eagles (1-0), who are off next week before visiting St. Anne's-Belfield on Sept. 10.