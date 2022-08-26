High school football roundup

Jordan Saunders caught a touchdown pass from Vaughn Harris with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter to help Westmoreland open its season with an 18-13 win against visiting West Point on Friday night.
Saunders also ran for one scored, while Jordan Tolson hit Jaylen Burrell on an 8-yard scoring strike for the Eagles (1-0), who have a bye next week before hosting Rappahannock in a nondistrict matchup on Sept. 9.
|West Point
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
|Westmoreland
|0
|6
|6
|6
|—
|18
Second Quarter
WP—Kameron Burnett 2 run (Phong Nguyen kick).
WL—Jaylen Burrell 80 pass from Jordan Tolson (kick failed).
Third Quarter
WL—Jordan Saunder 1 run (Pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
WP—Daniel Duke 5 run (run failed).
WL—Vaughn Harris pass from Jordan Saunders (Pass failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
|WP
|Wm
|First downs
|0
|0
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|40-203
|20-82
|Passing yards
|31
|127
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-1-1
|20-11-0
|Punts-Avg.
|2-36
|4-36
|Fumbles-lost
|5-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-40
|8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: West Point—Elijah Adkins 23-127, TD; Jack Lewis 8-46; Gage Davis 2-19; Daniel Duke 4-13, TD; Rylan Stanley 1-1; Jeremy Ware 1-0; Team 1-(minus 3). Westmoreland—Jeremiah Redmond 13-64; Jordan Saunders 4-12, TD; Jordan Tolson 1-10; Tyzjuan Thomas 1-(minus 4); Team 1-0.
PASSING: West Point—Gage Davis 1-4-46; Elijah Adkins 0-1. Westmoreland—Jordan Tolson 6-12-82, TD; Jordan Saunders 5-8-64, TD.
RECEIVING: West Point—Daniel Duke 1-2, 61; Dayton Billups 0-1. Westmoreland—Vaughn Harris 3-5, 48, TD; Jaylen Burrell 2-2, 72, TD; Kevin Ellis 2-3, 31; Jordan Saunders 1-2, 33.
J.R. TUCKER 14, CAROLINE 13
Kobby Owusu scored on a 2 yard run with 28 seconds left to give Tucker the win. Caroline’s defense was dominant all game. Tucker scored on a blocked punt and Owusu’s game winner was set up by Caroline fumbling at its own 3 with 1:36 to go.
Vladimir Joacin rushed for 112 yards and a TD for Caroline. QB Myles Holmes rushed for 57 and a TD.
Xavier Atkins had two INTs for Caroline. Marvin Morris had one INT. Seth Davis had a fumble recovery.
Caroline (0-1) hosts George Wythe Thursday at 7 p.m.
|Caroline
|13
|0
|0
|0
|—
|13
|J.R. Tucker
|0
|0
|0
|14
|—
|14
First Quarter
Ca—Vladimir Joacin 52 yard run (kick failed)
Ca—Myles Holmes 3 run (Malique Tunstall kick)
Fourth Quarter
JT—Khyliek Johnson 2 yard blocked punt return (Johnny Patrick run)
JT—Kobby Owusu 2 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ca
|JT
|First downs
|9
|6
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|39-172
|27-17
|Passing yards
|13
|99
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-10-0
|7-17-3
|Punts-Avg.
|3-26.3
|3-26.3
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-55
|3-32
INDIVIDUAL STATICTICS
RUSHING: Caroline—Vladimir Joacin 24-112, TD; Holmes 9-57, TD; Javoun Morris 3-13; Malik Johnson 3-(-10). J.R. Tucker—Damien Graham 15-31; Owusu 1-2, TD; Sir Paul Cheeks 8-(-12); Johnny Patrick 1-0; Cameron Williams 2-1.
PASSING: Caroline—Myles Holmes 2-10-0, 13 yards. J.R. Tucker—Kobby Owusu 7-17-3, 99 yards.
RECEIVING: Caroline—Dennel Douglas 2-13. J.R. Tucker—Williams 5-52; Khyliek Johnson 1-24; Chris Hopp 1-23.
FREEDOM 62, BROOKE POINT 3
Tristan Evans passed for 191 yard and three scores, and Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 224 and three scores of his own as Freedom (Woodbridge) pulled away for a win at Brooke Point.
The Black–Hawks kicked a 32-yard field goal for their lone points of the game to cut the Eagles lead to 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
Brooke Point (0-1) visits Potomac on Thursday.