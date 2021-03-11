 Skip to main content
High school football: Rushing, Passing, Receiving and Kicking Leaders
INCOMPLETE / MISSING STATISTICS

Chancellor vs. Caroline (3/6)

RUSHING LEADERS

(Att - Yds - TD - YPA)

St. MichaelShymarr Wright39466611.95
LouisaKalep Shelton5241377.94
Eastern ViewRaq Lawson8437414.45
CourtlandE.J. Rogers5734576.05
Colonial ForgeJordan Barnett3629648.22
LouisaLandon Wilson2827929.96
Mountain ViewIke Daniels5327815.25
SpotsylvaniaDeAnthony Pendleton2319338.39
James MonroeAidan Ryan3619235.33
MassaponaxLuke Morley18186410.33
MassaponaxJacob Romero17185510.88
OrangeMarkel Jackson2416937.04
King GeorgeVon Whiting2316627.22
CourtlandGarrett Underhill2115537.38
CulpeperRiley Harrison2814615.21
Brooke PointAJ (Allen) Maxwell30135 4.50
MassaponaxElijah Christopher2213526.14
ChancellorTrevin Edwards2813224.71
CourtlandMaurice Howard1513018.67
MassaponaxTy-Shaun Colbert2112926.14
Colonial ForgeKhalis Garrett-Bey19125 6.58
LouisaJordan Smith1110929.91
RiverbendJalen Gilmore3910422.67
St. MichaelQua Deberry697116.17
King GeorgeCharles Mutter309313.10
James MonroeKe'shaun Wallace1291 7.58
Colonial ForgeNoel Innocent128717.25
StaffordColten Dunmire108418.40
RiverbendAiden Fisher257823.12
SpotsylvaniaTrenton Ballard97718.56
ChancellorAiden Woolfolk137625.85
CulpeperMalachi Terrell1175 6.82
MassaponaxMike Swain474118.50
North StaffordTevin White3372 2.18
MassaponaxDonte Hawthorne147235.14
CourtlandKwame Whitaker369 23.00
RiverbendLatavien Dyles967 7.44
RiverbendMarquees Foster96517.22
LouisaAustin Talley957 6.33
St. MichaelHunter Showers957 6.33
Eastern ViewChaz Keen454113.50
Eastern ViewMikey Keen65318.83
St. MichaelGary Jackson1052 5.20
MassaponaxWilliam Wiggins951 5.67
Colonial ForgeChristian Stringer1450 3.57
LouisaDamond Walker450 12.50
Brooke PointDaniel Coles74616.57
North StaffordNick Perkins124513.75
ChancellorZyshawn Carter84115.13
OrangePaul Poirier204012.00
James MonroeDeonte Curry939 4.33
St. MichaelMelvin Spriggs939 4.33
LouisaTyler Walton538 7.60
Colonial ForgeHiro Carr338 12.67
CarolineFranklin Harris2136 1.71
MassaponaxTyheem Kimble735 5.00
James MonroeDaniel Curry1134 3.09
LouisaColeman533 6.60
ChancellorJavontae Mickens332 10.67
Brooke PointNoah Sanders1130 2.73
Colonial ForgeDonte Johnson830 3.75
CulpeperAustin Lentz1929 1.53
St. MichaelKade Sullivan728 4.00
RiverbendDevin Washington428 7.00
SpotsylvaniaJoseph Gonzalez1127 2.45
MassaponaxD'Juan Brady827 3.38
LouisaJaylen Beach327 9.00
StaffordKiori Edwards1025 2.50
CarolineDominque Washington42516.25
ChancellorBrycen Edwards42516.25
Colonial ForgeCade Bills423 5.75
SpotsylvaniaMonte McMorris III323 7.67
SpotsylvaniaJake Naccarato521 4.20
RiverbendJamarius Thomas421 5.25
CarolineBrandon Franks321 7.00
LouisaLogan McGhee42015.00
LouisaArmani Comfort220 10.00
RiverbendC.J. Thompson518 3.60
CarolineKentrell Rollins318 6.00
North StaffordIsaiah Stevens1416 1.14
OrangeThomas Payette1016 1.60
Colonial ForgeEmmanuel Patterson31515.00
CarolineDavon Sims1714 0.82
LouisaJeremiah Madison21417.00
Mountain ViewTyler Perry613 2.17
MassaponaxJavaney Bruno313 4.33
Brooke PointAaron Alexander312 4.00
Eastern ViewCaden Huesby2010 0.50
LouisaTroy Fischer41012.50
ChancellorA.J. Lewis410 2.50
Brooke PointBryce Lewis59 1.80
Eastern ViewJosh Logan29 4.50
MassaponaxLydell Carroll28 4.00
Mountain ViewA.J. Gordan28 4.00
Mountain ViewAz Hernandez57 1.40
StaffordEdwin Searcy57 1.40
LouisaTyre Young37 2.33
James MonroeGreg Williams27 3.50
CarolineSean Brannigan56 1.20
RiverbendDante Anderson26 3.00
Mountain ViewPayton Parker45 1.25
CarolineMyles Holmes3511.67
King GeorgeChris Cox15 5.00
SpotsylvaniaBraden Knop15 5.00
James MonroeJayden Williams14 4.00
King GeorgeMauricio Blanco14 4.00
LouisaQuinton Wash3311.00
CourtlandJay Crockett13 3.00
CourtlandRaul Gil13 3.00
LouisaChase Miller13 3.00
MassaponaxTEAM13 3.00
Brooke PointJosiah Hartridge32 0.67
Mountain ViewJaiden Fair32 0.67
St. MichaelGarrett Baker22 1.00
CourtlandIsaiah Spearman21 0.50
Mountain ViewBrendan Robinson11 1.00
RiverbendZacc Fricchione30 0.00
OrangeDouglas Newsome10 0.00
OrangeBryant Chiles5-1 -0.20
Eastern ViewConnor Weeks2-1 -0.50
CourtlandEvan Donahue1-1 -1.00
North Stafford#181-1 -1.00
StaffordAidan McConnell7-4 -0.57
Mountain ViewHunter Holmquist1-4 -4.00
OrangeCaelan Reinhold1-4 -4.00
King GeorgeJavon Campbell1-6 -6.00
CarolineRahim Sargent1-7 -7.00
CourtlandLiam Wojciechowski3-8 -2.67
CulpeperBennett Sutherland5-101-2.00
LouisaTEAM2-10 -5.00
OrangeTEAM1-10 -10.00
Eastern ViewTEAM2-13 -6.50
St. MichaelColton Bubar2-14 -7.00
CulpeperTEAM4-16 -4.00
RiverbendTEAM1-18 -18.00
SpotsylvaniaTrevor Reid10-20 -2.00
North StaffordMatt Warren1-25 -25.00
SpotsylvaniaTEAM3-26 -8.67
Eastern ViewJalen Woodward2-55 -27.50

PASSING LEADERS

(Comp - Att - Yds - TD - INT - Comp % - YPC)

King GeorgeCharles Mutter4274489320.56811.64
St. MichaelHunter Showers1835347420.51419.28
ChancellorTrevin Edwards1833333300.54518.50
Colonial ForgeNoel Innocent1635251220.45715.69
RiverbendAiden Fisher2133219210.63610.43
OrangePaul Poirier1429200410.48314.29
Mountain ViewAz Hernandez2352197320.4428.57
MassaponaxLuke Morley1318195400.72215.00
CourtlandLiam Wojciechowski1022194200.45519.40
North StaffordNick Perkins2134189120.6189.00
CulpeperBennett Sutherland2639180130.6676.92
LouisaLandon Wilson1437162220.37811.57
CarolineDavon Sims816152020.50019.00
Eastern ViewCaden Huesby1628135200.5718.44
SpotsylvaniaTrevor Reid1014113110.71411.30
Brooke PointNoah Sanders83298100.25012.25
James MonroeAidan Ryan103493150.2949.30
StaffordColten Dunmire71490100.50012.86
Mountain ViewHunter Holmquist61444110.4297.33
St. MichaelShymarr Wright1140101.00040.00
StaffordAidan McConnell92037130.4504.11
Colonial ForgeHiro Carr3625100.5008.33
CulpeperJoseph Crenshaw2917020.2228.50
Colonial ForgeDonte Johnson3515000.6005.00
SpotsylvaniaMonte McMorris III1111001.00011.00
Eastern ViewRaq Lawson2311100.6675.50
OrangeDonald Brooks II113001.0003.00
CarolineBrandon Franks171010.1431.00
CourtlandEvan Donahue00000#DIV/0!#DIV/0!
LouisaChase Miller010000.000#DIV/0!
MassaponaxDonte Hawthorne020000.000#DIV/0!
North StaffordTevin White010000.000#DIV/0!
OrangeCaelan Reinhold010000.000#DIV/0!
RiverbendC.J. Thompson020000.000#DIV/0!
SpotsylvaniaDeAnthony Pendleton010000.000#DIV/0!

RECEIVING YARDS

(Rec - Yds - TD - YPR)

St. MichaelMelvin Spriggs9226625.11
King GeorgeJavon Campbell15209113.93
MassaponaxA.J. (Antoine) Miller7182426.00
OrangeDouglas Newsome10157315.70
King GeorgeKyle Reviello10156115.60
Colonial ForgeCade Bills8121115.13
Mountain ViewAmari Walker10115111.50
Eastern ViewDaniel Taylor8101312.63
ChancellorKodi Mohr596119.20
CarolineDamien Smith391 30.33
CourtlandJason Lomax590118.00
CulpeperAnthony (AJ) Marshall789 12.71
ChancellorJarod Washington585117.00
StaffordAndrew Koetter583116.60
CourtlandSean Wray282141.00
North StaffordHezekiah Brown481120.25
RiverbendMarquees Foster98119.00
SpotsylvaniaJoseph Gonzalez378126.00
St. MichaelKade Sullivan274 37.00
ChancellorBrycen Edwards473118.25
Brooke PointChristian Taylor472118.00
CulpeperJoseph Holland772110.29
RiverbendE.J. Wilborne565 13.00
LouisaChase Miller461215.25
ChancellorMichael Mathews Canty258 29.00
RiverbendMathias Barnwell458114.50
King GeorgeChris Cox65719.50
King GeorgeChanz Wiggins555 11.00
Colonial ForgeDeLyn Palmer754 7.71
CulpeperDarnell Henderson352 17.33
Colonial ForgeJordan Borders250125.00
St. MichaelShymarr Wright250 25.00
LouisaArmani Comfort346 15.33
Mountain ViewJaiden Fair446111.50
CarolineKentrell Rollins243 21.50
CulpeperRiley Harrison442 10.50
MassaponaxMike Swain241 20.50
North StaffordCameron Attard340 13.33
Colonial ForgeJordan Barnett239 19.50
Mountain ViewCollin Carroll43919.75
St. MichaelQua Deberry338 12.67
MassaponaxNathaniel Quance135 35.00
James MonroeGreg Williams333 11.00
James MonroeJayden Williams332 10.67
CulpeperAlexander Lowe431 7.75
StaffordAustin Meisner429 7.25
OrangeWilliam Lewis V126 26.00
CarolineDominque Washington426 6.50
ChancellorMahki Conley123 23.00
LouisaLogan McGhee122 22.00
SpotsylvaniaMarcus Tucker122 22.00
King GeorgeVon Whiting722 3.14
Eastern ViewRaq Lawson220 10.00
Mountain ViewAshton Barb21919.50
LouisaJordan Smith218 9.00
MassaponaxJavaney Bruno117 17.00
Mountain ViewBrendan Robinson116 16.00
Eastern ViewJosh Logan516 3.20
StaffordKiori Edwards516 3.20
Brooke PointEmmanuel Thomas315 5.00
Colonial ForgeChristian Stringer114 14.00
James MonroeDeonte Curry114 14.00
MassaponaxIzaiah Dowell113 13.00
RiverbendMarcAnthony Parker113 13.00
Colonial ForgeDorien Johnson21316.50
OrangeDonald Brooks II213 6.50
CourtlandMaurice Howard112 12.00
Mountain ViewA.J. Gordan112 12.00
Mountain ViewIke Daniels512 2.40
Brooke PointPatrick Sullivan111 11.00
LouisaAndy Proffitt111 11.00
SpotsylvaniaTrevor Reid111 11.00
St. MichaelAnthony Guevara111 11.00
James MonroeChristian Hamm110110.00
North StaffordYeyah Conteh110 10.00
CourtlandIsaiah Spearman210 5.00
North StaffordDino Jones210 5.00
Eastern ViewJalen Woodward18 8.00
SpotsylvaniaBraden Knop28 4.00
CulpeperAustin Lentz17 7.00
CulpeperCole Plaster17 7.00
James MonroeTyson Taylor17 7.00
MassaponaxJacob Romero17 7.00
Mountain ViewBishop Jones-Fowler17 7.00
SpotsylvaniaJake Naccarato27 3.50
Colonial ForgeDonte Johnson16 6.00
SpotsylvaniaJake Jack16 6.00
OrangeBryant Chiles1515.00
Mountain ViewTyler Perry15 5.00
North StaffordTevin White15 5.00
ChancellorJavontae Mickens24 2.00
ChancellorQuan Johnson13 3.00
LouisaJacob Bundrick13 3.00
LouisaKalep Shelton13 3.00
North StaffordJunior Cortes13 3.00
North StaffordMonte Ferguson13 3.00
St. MichaelColton Bubar13 3.00
OrangeThomas Payette12 2.00
RiverbendDevin Washington22 1.00
CarolineFranklin Harris11 1.00
Eastern ViewD'Myo Hunter11 1.00
Eastern ViewConnor Weeks10 0.00
StaffordDylan King10 0.00
LouisaTyre Young1-2 -2.00
CulpeperEli Williams1-3 -3.00
James MonroeKe'shaun Wallace1-3 -3.00
SpotsylvaniaDeAnthony Pendleton1-3 -3.00
St. MichaelGary Jackson1-4 -4.00

KICKING

(PAT - FG - Pts - FGM)

MassaponaxJack Hudson1712030
CourtlandClay Cassiday921523, 21
LouisaCaden Lundy12 12 
North StaffordMatt Warren22823, 33
ChancellorBaylor Gallagher8 8 
King GeorgeAndrew (A.J.) Dale41721
Colonial ForgeJoe Liebe7 7 
St. MichaelColton Bubar6 6 
Eastern ViewJonathan (Jon) Bales5 5 
Mountain ViewPatrick Carroll4 4 
StaffordBlake Childress4 4 
MassaponaxCarson Pugh3 3 
SpotsylvaniaBraden Knop3 3 
Brooke PointAaron Alexander2 2 
Colonial ForgeJosh Hand2 2 
RiverbendLauren Peyton2 2 
James MonroeJonathan Alessi2 2 
CulpeperJoseph Holland1 1
