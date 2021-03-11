High school football: Rushing, Passing, Receiving and Kicking Leaders

|INCOMPLETE / MISSING STATISTICS
Chancellor vs. Caroline (3/6)
RUSHING LEADERS
(Att - Yds - TD - YPA)
|St. Michael
|Shymarr Wright
|39
|466
|6
|11.95
|Louisa
|Kalep Shelton
|52
|413
|7
|7.94
|Eastern View
|Raq Lawson
|84
|374
|1
|4.45
|Courtland
|E.J. Rogers
|57
|345
|7
|6.05
|Colonial Forge
|Jordan Barnett
|36
|296
|4
|8.22
|Louisa
|Landon Wilson
|28
|279
|2
|9.96
|Mountain View
|Ike Daniels
|53
|278
|1
|5.25
|Spotsylvania
|DeAnthony Pendleton
|23
|193
|3
|8.39
|James Monroe
|Aidan Ryan
|36
|192
|3
|5.33
|Massaponax
|Luke Morley
|18
|186
|4
|10.33
|Massaponax
|Jacob Romero
|17
|185
|5
|10.88
|Orange
|Markel Jackson
|24
|169
|3
|7.04
|King George
|Von Whiting
|23
|166
|2
|7.22
|Courtland
|Garrett Underhill
|21
|155
|3
|7.38
|Culpeper
|Riley Harrison
|28
|146
|1
|5.21
|Brooke Point
|AJ (Allen) Maxwell
|30
|135
|4.50
|Massaponax
|Elijah Christopher
|22
|135
|2
|6.14
|Chancellor
|Trevin Edwards
|28
|132
|2
|4.71
|Courtland
|Maurice Howard
|15
|130
|1
|8.67
|Massaponax
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|21
|129
|2
|6.14
|Colonial Forge
|Khalis Garrett-Bey
|19
|125
|6.58
|Louisa
|Jordan Smith
|11
|109
|2
|9.91
|Riverbend
|Jalen Gilmore
|39
|104
|2
|2.67
|St. Michael
|Qua Deberry
|6
|97
|1
|16.17
|King George
|Charles Mutter
|30
|93
|1
|3.10
|James Monroe
|Ke'shaun Wallace
|12
|91
|7.58
|Colonial Forge
|Noel Innocent
|12
|87
|1
|7.25
|Stafford
|Colten Dunmire
|10
|84
|1
|8.40
|Riverbend
|Aiden Fisher
|25
|78
|2
|3.12
|Spotsylvania
|Trenton Ballard
|9
|77
|1
|8.56
|Chancellor
|Aiden Woolfolk
|13
|76
|2
|5.85
|Culpeper
|Malachi Terrell
|11
|75
|6.82
|Massaponax
|Mike Swain
|4
|74
|1
|18.50
|North Stafford
|Tevin White
|33
|72
|2.18
|Massaponax
|Donte Hawthorne
|14
|72
|3
|5.14
|Courtland
|Kwame Whitaker
|3
|69
|23.00
|Riverbend
|Latavien Dyles
|9
|67
|7.44
|Riverbend
|Marquees Foster
|9
|65
|1
|7.22
|Louisa
|Austin Talley
|9
|57
|6.33
|St. Michael
|Hunter Showers
|9
|57
|6.33
|Eastern View
|Chaz Keen
|4
|54
|1
|13.50
|Eastern View
|Mikey Keen
|6
|53
|1
|8.83
|St. Michael
|Gary Jackson
|10
|52
|5.20
|Massaponax
|William Wiggins
|9
|51
|5.67
|Colonial Forge
|Christian Stringer
|14
|50
|3.57
|Louisa
|Damond Walker
|4
|50
|12.50
|Brooke Point
|Daniel Coles
|7
|46
|1
|6.57
|North Stafford
|Nick Perkins
|12
|45
|1
|3.75
|Chancellor
|Zyshawn Carter
|8
|41
|1
|5.13
|Orange
|Paul Poirier
|20
|40
|1
|2.00
|James Monroe
|Deonte Curry
|9
|39
|4.33
|St. Michael
|Melvin Spriggs
|9
|39
|4.33
|Louisa
|Tyler Walton
|5
|38
|7.60
|Colonial Forge
|Hiro Carr
|3
|38
|12.67
|Caroline
|Franklin Harris
|21
|36
|1.71
|Massaponax
|Tyheem Kimble
|7
|35
|5.00
|James Monroe
|Daniel Curry
|11
|34
|3.09
|Louisa
|Coleman
|5
|33
|6.60
|Chancellor
|Javontae Mickens
|3
|32
|10.67
|Brooke Point
|Noah Sanders
|11
|30
|2.73
|Colonial Forge
|Donte Johnson
|8
|30
|3.75
|Culpeper
|Austin Lentz
|19
|29
|1.53
|St. Michael
|Kade Sullivan
|7
|28
|4.00
|Riverbend
|Devin Washington
|4
|28
|7.00
|Spotsylvania
|Joseph Gonzalez
|11
|27
|2.45
|Massaponax
|D'Juan Brady
|8
|27
|3.38
|Louisa
|Jaylen Beach
|3
|27
|9.00
|Stafford
|Kiori Edwards
|10
|25
|2.50
|Caroline
|Dominque Washington
|4
|25
|1
|6.25
|Chancellor
|Brycen Edwards
|4
|25
|1
|6.25
|Colonial Forge
|Cade Bills
|4
|23
|5.75
|Spotsylvania
|Monte McMorris III
|3
|23
|7.67
|Spotsylvania
|Jake Naccarato
|5
|21
|4.20
|Riverbend
|Jamarius Thomas
|4
|21
|5.25
|Caroline
|Brandon Franks
|3
|21
|7.00
|Louisa
|Logan McGhee
|4
|20
|1
|5.00
|Louisa
|Armani Comfort
|2
|20
|10.00
|Riverbend
|C.J. Thompson
|5
|18
|3.60
|Caroline
|Kentrell Rollins
|3
|18
|6.00
|North Stafford
|Isaiah Stevens
|14
|16
|1.14
|Orange
|Thomas Payette
|10
|16
|1.60
|Colonial Forge
|Emmanuel Patterson
|3
|15
|1
|5.00
|Caroline
|Davon Sims
|17
|14
|0.82
|Louisa
|Jeremiah Madison
|2
|14
|1
|7.00
|Mountain View
|Tyler Perry
|6
|13
|2.17
|Massaponax
|Javaney Bruno
|3
|13
|4.33
|Brooke Point
|Aaron Alexander
|3
|12
|4.00
|Eastern View
|Caden Huesby
|20
|10
|0.50
|Louisa
|Troy Fischer
|4
|10
|1
|2.50
|Chancellor
|A.J. Lewis
|4
|10
|2.50
|Brooke Point
|Bryce Lewis
|5
|9
|1.80
|Eastern View
|Josh Logan
|2
|9
|4.50
|Massaponax
|Lydell Carroll
|2
|8
|4.00
|Mountain View
|A.J. Gordan
|2
|8
|4.00
|Mountain View
|Az Hernandez
|5
|7
|1.40
|Stafford
|Edwin Searcy
|5
|7
|1.40
|Louisa
|Tyre Young
|3
|7
|2.33
|James Monroe
|Greg Williams
|2
|7
|3.50
|Caroline
|Sean Brannigan
|5
|6
|1.20
|Riverbend
|Dante Anderson
|2
|6
|3.00
|Mountain View
|Payton Parker
|4
|5
|1.25
|Caroline
|Myles Holmes
|3
|5
|1
|1.67
|King George
|Chris Cox
|1
|5
|5.00
|Spotsylvania
|Braden Knop
|1
|5
|5.00
|James Monroe
|Jayden Williams
|1
|4
|4.00
|King George
|Mauricio Blanco
|1
|4
|4.00
|Louisa
|Quinton Wash
|3
|3
|1
|1.00
|Courtland
|Jay Crockett
|1
|3
|3.00
|Courtland
|Raul Gil
|1
|3
|3.00
|Louisa
|Chase Miller
|1
|3
|3.00
|Massaponax
|TEAM
|1
|3
|3.00
|Brooke Point
|Josiah Hartridge
|3
|2
|0.67
|Mountain View
|Jaiden Fair
|3
|2
|0.67
|St. Michael
|Garrett Baker
|2
|2
|1.00
|Courtland
|Isaiah Spearman
|2
|1
|0.50
|Mountain View
|Brendan Robinson
|1
|1
|1.00
|Riverbend
|Zacc Fricchione
|3
|0
|0.00
|Orange
|Douglas Newsome
|1
|0
|0.00
|Orange
|Bryant Chiles
|5
|-1
|-0.20
|Eastern View
|Connor Weeks
|2
|-1
|-0.50
|Courtland
|Evan Donahue
|1
|-1
|-1.00
|North Stafford
|#18
|1
|-1
|-1.00
|Stafford
|Aidan McConnell
|7
|-4
|-0.57
|Mountain View
|Hunter Holmquist
|1
|-4
|-4.00
|Orange
|Caelan Reinhold
|1
|-4
|-4.00
|King George
|Javon Campbell
|1
|-6
|-6.00
|Caroline
|Rahim Sargent
|1
|-7
|-7.00
|Courtland
|Liam Wojciechowski
|3
|-8
|-2.67
|Culpeper
|Bennett Sutherland
|5
|-10
|1
|-2.00
|Louisa
|TEAM
|2
|-10
|-5.00
|Orange
|TEAM
|1
|-10
|-10.00
|Eastern View
|TEAM
|2
|-13
|-6.50
|St. Michael
|Colton Bubar
|2
|-14
|-7.00
|Culpeper
|TEAM
|4
|-16
|-4.00
|Riverbend
|TEAM
|1
|-18
|-18.00
|Spotsylvania
|Trevor Reid
|10
|-20
|-2.00
|North Stafford
|Matt Warren
|1
|-25
|-25.00
|Spotsylvania
|TEAM
|3
|-26
|-8.67
|Eastern View
|Jalen Woodward
|2
|-55
|-27.50
PASSING LEADERS
(Comp - Att - Yds - TD - INT - Comp % - YPC)
|King George
|Charles Mutter
|42
|74
|489
|3
|2
|0.568
|11.64
|St. Michael
|Hunter Showers
|18
|35
|347
|4
|2
|0.514
|19.28
|Chancellor
|Trevin Edwards
|18
|33
|333
|3
|0
|0.545
|18.50
|Colonial Forge
|Noel Innocent
|16
|35
|251
|2
|2
|0.457
|15.69
|Riverbend
|Aiden Fisher
|21
|33
|219
|2
|1
|0.636
|10.43
|Orange
|Paul Poirier
|14
|29
|200
|4
|1
|0.483
|14.29
|Mountain View
|Az Hernandez
|23
|52
|197
|3
|2
|0.442
|8.57
|Massaponax
|Luke Morley
|13
|18
|195
|4
|0
|0.722
|15.00
|Courtland
|Liam Wojciechowski
|10
|22
|194
|2
|0
|0.455
|19.40
|North Stafford
|Nick Perkins
|21
|34
|189
|1
|2
|0.618
|9.00
|Culpeper
|Bennett Sutherland
|26
|39
|180
|1
|3
|0.667
|6.92
|Louisa
|Landon Wilson
|14
|37
|162
|2
|2
|0.378
|11.57
|Caroline
|Davon Sims
|8
|16
|152
|0
|2
|0.500
|19.00
|Eastern View
|Caden Huesby
|16
|28
|135
|2
|0
|0.571
|8.44
|Spotsylvania
|Trevor Reid
|10
|14
|113
|1
|1
|0.714
|11.30
|Brooke Point
|Noah Sanders
|8
|32
|98
|1
|0
|0.250
|12.25
|James Monroe
|Aidan Ryan
|10
|34
|93
|1
|5
|0.294
|9.30
|Stafford
|Colten Dunmire
|7
|14
|90
|1
|0
|0.500
|12.86
|Mountain View
|Hunter Holmquist
|6
|14
|44
|1
|1
|0.429
|7.33
|St. Michael
|Shymarr Wright
|1
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1.000
|40.00
|Stafford
|Aidan McConnell
|9
|20
|37
|1
|3
|0.450
|4.11
|Colonial Forge
|Hiro Carr
|3
|6
|25
|1
|0
|0.500
|8.33
|Culpeper
|Joseph Crenshaw
|2
|9
|17
|0
|2
|0.222
|8.50
|Colonial Forge
|Donte Johnson
|3
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0.600
|5.00
|Spotsylvania
|Monte McMorris III
|1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1.000
|11.00
|Eastern View
|Raq Lawson
|2
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0.667
|5.50
|Orange
|Donald Brooks II
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|3.00
|Caroline
|Brandon Franks
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.143
|1.00
|Courtland
|Evan Donahue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Louisa
|Chase Miller
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|#DIV/0!
|Massaponax
|Donte Hawthorne
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|#DIV/0!
|North Stafford
|Tevin White
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|#DIV/0!
|Orange
|Caelan Reinhold
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|#DIV/0!
|Riverbend
|C.J. Thompson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|#DIV/0!
|Spotsylvania
|DeAnthony Pendleton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|#DIV/0!
RECEIVING YARDS
(Rec - Yds - TD - YPR)
|St. Michael
|Melvin Spriggs
|9
|226
|6
|25.11
|King George
|Javon Campbell
|15
|209
|1
|13.93
|Massaponax
|A.J. (Antoine) Miller
|7
|182
|4
|26.00
|Orange
|Douglas Newsome
|10
|157
|3
|15.70
|King George
|Kyle Reviello
|10
|156
|1
|15.60
|Colonial Forge
|Cade Bills
|8
|121
|1
|15.13
|Mountain View
|Amari Walker
|10
|115
|1
|11.50
|Eastern View
|Daniel Taylor
|8
|101
|3
|12.63
|Chancellor
|Kodi Mohr
|5
|96
|1
|19.20
|Caroline
|Damien Smith
|3
|91
|30.33
|Courtland
|Jason Lomax
|5
|90
|1
|18.00
|Culpeper
|Anthony (AJ) Marshall
|7
|89
|12.71
|Chancellor
|Jarod Washington
|5
|85
|1
|17.00
|Stafford
|Andrew Koetter
|5
|83
|1
|16.60
|Courtland
|Sean Wray
|2
|82
|1
|41.00
|North Stafford
|Hezekiah Brown
|4
|81
|1
|20.25
|Riverbend
|Marquees Foster
|9
|81
|1
|9.00
|Spotsylvania
|Joseph Gonzalez
|3
|78
|1
|26.00
|St. Michael
|Kade Sullivan
|2
|74
|37.00
|Chancellor
|Brycen Edwards
|4
|73
|1
|18.25
|Brooke Point
|Christian Taylor
|4
|72
|1
|18.00
|Culpeper
|Joseph Holland
|7
|72
|1
|10.29
|Riverbend
|E.J. Wilborne
|5
|65
|13.00
|Louisa
|Chase Miller
|4
|61
|2
|15.25
|Chancellor
|Michael Mathews Canty
|2
|58
|29.00
|Riverbend
|Mathias Barnwell
|4
|58
|1
|14.50
|King George
|Chris Cox
|6
|57
|1
|9.50
|King George
|Chanz Wiggins
|5
|55
|11.00
|Colonial Forge
|DeLyn Palmer
|7
|54
|7.71
|Culpeper
|Darnell Henderson
|3
|52
|17.33
|Colonial Forge
|Jordan Borders
|2
|50
|1
|25.00
|St. Michael
|Shymarr Wright
|2
|50
|25.00
|Louisa
|Armani Comfort
|3
|46
|15.33
|Mountain View
|Jaiden Fair
|4
|46
|1
|11.50
|Caroline
|Kentrell Rollins
|2
|43
|21.50
|Culpeper
|Riley Harrison
|4
|42
|10.50
|Massaponax
|Mike Swain
|2
|41
|20.50
|North Stafford
|Cameron Attard
|3
|40
|13.33
|Colonial Forge
|Jordan Barnett
|2
|39
|19.50
|Mountain View
|Collin Carroll
|4
|39
|1
|9.75
|St. Michael
|Qua Deberry
|3
|38
|12.67
|Massaponax
|Nathaniel Quance
|1
|35
|35.00
|James Monroe
|Greg Williams
|3
|33
|11.00
|James Monroe
|Jayden Williams
|3
|32
|10.67
|Culpeper
|Alexander Lowe
|4
|31
|7.75
|Stafford
|Austin Meisner
|4
|29
|7.25
|Orange
|William Lewis V
|1
|26
|26.00
|Caroline
|Dominque Washington
|4
|26
|6.50
|Chancellor
|Mahki Conley
|1
|23
|23.00
|Louisa
|Logan McGhee
|1
|22
|22.00
|Spotsylvania
|Marcus Tucker
|1
|22
|22.00
|King George
|Von Whiting
|7
|22
|3.14
|Eastern View
|Raq Lawson
|2
|20
|10.00
|Mountain View
|Ashton Barb
|2
|19
|1
|9.50
|Louisa
|Jordan Smith
|2
|18
|9.00
|Massaponax
|Javaney Bruno
|1
|17
|17.00
|Mountain View
|Brendan Robinson
|1
|16
|16.00
|Eastern View
|Josh Logan
|5
|16
|3.20
|Stafford
|Kiori Edwards
|5
|16
|3.20
|Brooke Point
|Emmanuel Thomas
|3
|15
|5.00
|Colonial Forge
|Christian Stringer
|1
|14
|14.00
|James Monroe
|Deonte Curry
|1
|14
|14.00
|Massaponax
|Izaiah Dowell
|1
|13
|13.00
|Riverbend
|MarcAnthony Parker
|1
|13
|13.00
|Colonial Forge
|Dorien Johnson
|2
|13
|1
|6.50
|Orange
|Donald Brooks II
|2
|13
|6.50
|Courtland
|Maurice Howard
|1
|12
|12.00
|Mountain View
|A.J. Gordan
|1
|12
|12.00
|Mountain View
|Ike Daniels
|5
|12
|2.40
|Brooke Point
|Patrick Sullivan
|1
|11
|11.00
|Louisa
|Andy Proffitt
|1
|11
|11.00
|Spotsylvania
|Trevor Reid
|1
|11
|11.00
|St. Michael
|Anthony Guevara
|1
|11
|11.00
|James Monroe
|Christian Hamm
|1
|10
|1
|10.00
|North Stafford
|Yeyah Conteh
|1
|10
|10.00
|Courtland
|Isaiah Spearman
|2
|10
|5.00
|North Stafford
|Dino Jones
|2
|10
|5.00
|Eastern View
|Jalen Woodward
|1
|8
|8.00
|Spotsylvania
|Braden Knop
|2
|8
|4.00
|Culpeper
|Austin Lentz
|1
|7
|7.00
|Culpeper
|Cole Plaster
|1
|7
|7.00
|James Monroe
|Tyson Taylor
|1
|7
|7.00
|Massaponax
|Jacob Romero
|1
|7
|7.00
|Mountain View
|Bishop Jones-Fowler
|1
|7
|7.00
|Spotsylvania
|Jake Naccarato
|2
|7
|3.50
|Colonial Forge
|Donte Johnson
|1
|6
|6.00
|Spotsylvania
|Jake Jack
|1
|6
|6.00
|Orange
|Bryant Chiles
|1
|5
|1
|5.00
|Mountain View
|Tyler Perry
|1
|5
|5.00
|North Stafford
|Tevin White
|1
|5
|5.00
|Chancellor
|Javontae Mickens
|2
|4
|2.00
|Chancellor
|Quan Johnson
|1
|3
|3.00
|Louisa
|Jacob Bundrick
|1
|3
|3.00
|Louisa
|Kalep Shelton
|1
|3
|3.00
|North Stafford
|Junior Cortes
|1
|3
|3.00
|North Stafford
|Monte Ferguson
|1
|3
|3.00
|St. Michael
|Colton Bubar
|1
|3
|3.00
|Orange
|Thomas Payette
|1
|2
|2.00
|Riverbend
|Devin Washington
|2
|2
|1.00
|Caroline
|Franklin Harris
|1
|1
|1.00
|Eastern View
|D'Myo Hunter
|1
|1
|1.00
|Eastern View
|Connor Weeks
|1
|0
|0.00
|Stafford
|Dylan King
|1
|0
|0.00
|Louisa
|Tyre Young
|1
|-2
|-2.00
|Culpeper
|Eli Williams
|1
|-3
|-3.00
|James Monroe
|Ke'shaun Wallace
|1
|-3
|-3.00
|Spotsylvania
|DeAnthony Pendleton
|1
|-3
|-3.00
|St. Michael
|Gary Jackson
|1
|-4
|-4.00
KICKING
(PAT - FG - Pts - FGM)
|Massaponax
|Jack Hudson
|17
|1
|20
|30
|Courtland
|Clay Cassiday
|9
|2
|15
|23, 21
|Louisa
|Caden Lundy
|12
|12
|North Stafford
|Matt Warren
|2
|2
|8
|23, 33
|Chancellor
|Baylor Gallagher
|8
|8
|King George
|Andrew (A.J.) Dale
|4
|1
|7
|21
|Colonial Forge
|Joe Liebe
|7
|7
|St. Michael
|Colton Bubar
|6
|6
|Eastern View
|Jonathan (Jon) Bales
|5
|5
|Mountain View
|Patrick Carroll
|4
|4
|Stafford
|Blake Childress
|4
|4
|Massaponax
|Carson Pugh
|3
|3
|Spotsylvania
|Braden Knop
|3
|3
|Brooke Point
|Aaron Alexander
|2
|2
|Colonial Forge
|Josh Hand
|2
|2
|Riverbend
|Lauren Peyton
|2
|2
|James Monroe
|Jonathan Alessi
|2
|2
|Culpeper
|Joseph Holland
|1
|1
