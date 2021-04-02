High school football: Ryan finishes tough season on a high note as James Monroe tops Caroline

As Aidan Ryan sat at midfield at Maury Stadium Friday night, he pondered a high school career that had just come to an end.
Moments earlier, Ryan and his James Monroe teammates finished off a hard-fought 17-6 victory over visiting Caroline.
Both the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers will miss the regional playoffs, neither scheduled a “plus-one contest” that the Virginia High School League allowed in this pandemic-shortened season.
Ryan said Friday’s Battlefield District win coinciding with the end of his stellar career was “definitely bittersweet” as he moves on to the University of Virginia in the fall.
“I can’t express how thankful I am for everything that JM has given to me,” Ryan said. “I hope that I made a contribution to everything here … I always thought senior year would never come up on me. I used to think it was far away but now that it’s here it’s really hitting me.”
Ryan certainly made a contribution Friday night. The standout quarterback and defensive back wasn’t sharp throwing the ball, but he finished with 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns, both coming on pivotal fourth downs.
His 1-yard scoring run lifted the Yellow Jackets (2-4) to a 17-0 lead with 7:33 to go in the third quarter.
Ryan wasn’t the only senior emotional after the win.
“We won, but it hurts that I can’t come out and play with these guys one more time,” senior linebacker Sora Glover said. “We didn’t have the season we wanted, but we played hard and I know they’re going to win a lot of games next year.”
Caroline (0-6) finished winless on the season. However, head coach Doug Allison said the way the Cavaliers competed against JM wasn’t indicative of a team without a victory.
The Cavaliers suffered a competitive 20-12 loss to Eastern View to start the season and ended with a gritty defeat to the Yellow Jackets.
Senior running back Sean Brannigan rushed for 109 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining in the third to pull the Cavaliers within 17-6.
“There are not a lot of teams that would fight that hard in a winless season and to the last whistle,” Allison said. “I mean fighting blood and tooth and nail for every point. So I absolutely love these seniors. I’m going to miss them.”
James Monroe first-year head coach George Coghill said this season has been a learning experience.
In addition to taking over the reins from VHSL Hall of Fame coach Rich Serbay during a pandemic, the Yellow Jackets lost two key transfers. Quarterback Tahj Smith was expected to start and allow Ryan to play receiver before he departed for Episcopal in Alexandria. Standout linebacker Jordan Hall headed to IMG Academy in Florida.
“Having everything in place this year, should make next season a lot better for us,” Coghill said. “We’re going to get better in the offseason and I look forward to the future with this team.”
