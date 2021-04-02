High school football: Ryan finishes tough season on a high note as James Monroe tops Caroline

As Aidan Ryan sat at midfield at Maury Stadium Friday night, he pondered a high school career that had just come to an end.

Moments earlier, Ryan and his James Monroe teammates finished off a hard-fought 17-6 victory over visiting Caroline.

Both the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers will miss the regional playoffs, neither scheduled a “plus-one contest” that the Virginia High School League allowed in this pandemic-shortened season.

Ryan said Friday’s Battlefield District win coinciding with the end of his stellar career was “definitely bittersweet” as he moves on to the University of Virginia in the fall.

“I can’t express how thankful I am for everything that JM has given to me,” Ryan said. “I hope that I made a contribution to everything here … I always thought senior year would never come up on me. I used to think it was far away but now that it’s here it’s really hitting me.”

Ryan certainly made a contribution Friday night. The standout quarterback and defensive back wasn’t sharp throwing the ball, but he finished with 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns, both coming on pivotal fourth downs.

His 1-yard scoring run lifted the Yellow Jackets (2-4) to a 17-0 lead with 7:33 to go in the third quarter.