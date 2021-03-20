High school football: Ryan shuns cramp, helps coach win first game as James Monroe downs Chancellor

Aidan Ryan had already spent the better part of his Saturday afternoon snaking through the Chancellor defense when he finally found an adversary capable of bringing him to the ground: electrolyte imbalance.
At the conclusion of a dazzling third-quarter scramble, the Virginia-bound James Monroe senior lingered on the sunlit Maury Stadium sod near midfield, clutching at his left quadriceps in obvious pain.
“I’m going to come out here and play until my legs stop working,” Ryan said.
And that’s essentially what happened. Ryan missed all of two plays to down an orange Gatorade on the bench, refusing to let simple dehydration cramp his style down the stretch of a 48–31 victory in which he accounted for five total touchdowns.
First-year James Monroe head coach George Coghill didn’t balk in prescribing Ryan a workload that included 26 carries under center along with alternating series roving the secondary at safety.
“Aidan has worked for four hard years to get to this point right here,” Coghill said. “We’ve been down, and when you’re down, you have to get the ball into your best ballplayer’s hands. And that’s what we did today.”
Ryan gashed the Chargers to the tune of 279 rushing yards, using a compliment of designed quarterback runs and improvisational sorcery.
“We didn’t play disciplined defense,” Chargers coach Jeff Drugatz said. “We didn’t get off blocks. I think some of my athletes were afraid, so they gave him too much space.”
Ryan’s day opened on a rare low note, as he fumbled a snap exchange on the Yellow Jackets’ first play from scrimmage. Three plays later, Chancellor quarterback Trevin Edwards connected with Michael Matthews Canty from 18 yards out to make it 7–0.
“We came out here and knew that it was going to be a fight,” Ryan said. “I never had the feeling that we were down, even if the scoreboard says otherwise.”
Its illuminated display proved fickle, as the teams traded leads throughout the first half. Baylor Gallagher booted a 37-yard field goal for Chancellor (2–2), which went into halftime with a 17–14 advantage.
The Chargers received the second half kickoff but promptly refunded possession when James Monroe’s Chase Wormley drove on a slant route, intercepting Edwards on the first play of the third quarter.
“I watched film all week, knew they were going to run it and I jumped it,” Wormley said.
Ryan took immediate advantage of the turnover, finding Gregory Williams for 31 yards to the 1 before capping the drive with a quarterback sneak to regain the lead at 20–17. Ke’Shaun Wallace’s 6-yard plunge with 6:40 left in the third quarter extended JM’s lead to 27–17.
But that breathing room was short-lived. Edwards, who threw three touchdowns along with a pair of picks, found his brother Brycen open deep downfield for a 54-yard scoring strike that pulled the Chargers within 34–31.
The established whiplash gameflow was only interrupted when Ryan, re-hydrated and reinserted into the game at safety, scooped up a Chancellor fumble and returned it 37 yards to the 2-yard line.
Wallace added 126 rushing yards and Tyson Taylor had a 37-yard touchdown reception for James Monroe (1–3), which earned its first win under Coghill, a former Super Bowl champion who succeeded longtime coach Rich Serbay.
As if to offer additional evidence that these Yellow Jackets aren’t yet accustomed to winning, they were flagged for an illegal shift while attempting to take a knee in the victory formation.
When the result went final—finally—Coghill found himself soaking in the landmark victory after receiving a celebratory water cooler bath on the sideline.
“You want to talk about the weight being lifted off your shoulders?” he said, beaming.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco