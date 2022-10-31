High school football: Saint Michael edges Benedictine

Saturday's results
FOOTBALL
SAINT MICHAEL 20, BENEDICTINE 13
Melvin Spriggs rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to help visiting Saint Michael edge Benedictine.
Spriggs also had two sacks and forced a fumble on defense. The Warriors intercepted three passes, and Barchie Hazelwood and DE Christian Hancock combined on a fourth-down stop at the 2-yard line in the final minute to preserve the victory.
Randall Annino added an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Saint Michael (6-3).
|St. Michael
|0
|14
|6
|0
|—
|20
|Benedictine
|0
|0
|7
|6
|—
|13
Second Quarter
SM—Melvin Spriggs 58 run (Pete Knapp kick).
SM—Cam Attard 23 pass from Nahshon Wilson (Knapp kick).
Third Quarter
Be—16-yard TD pass (kick).
SM—Randall Annino 80 kickoff return (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Be—16-yard TD pass (kick blocked).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS