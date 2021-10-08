High school football: Sanders, Coles score at will as Brooke Point shuts out Stafford

The Noah Sanders and Daniel Coles Show paid a visit to Lloyd A. Busch Memorial Stadium, and the two star attractions gave a grand performance to lead the Brooke Point football team to an easy 56–0 shellacking on county rival Stafford on Friday night.
Sanders passed for 250 yards and five touchdowns while Cole needed just 17 carries to total 200 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground to mark his 16th birthday. The visiting Black–Hawks put the Commonwealth District game away early in rolling up 557 yards of total offense.
“Tonight was about effort and enthusiasm,” Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood said after his team improved to 3–2, 1–1 going into next week’s home date with Massaponax. “All week, it’s been about finishing the rep, finishing the play and finishing the game.”
Consider the message received.
The Black–Hawks quickly got the bad taste of the previous week’s tough loss to Riverbend out of their mouths, scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions in the first half to waltz to a 36–0 advantage at the break and never looked back.
Coles accounted for 157 of his yards and two of his three scores before the break, including a scoring jaunt of 86 yards to open the game’s scoring with 4:36 left in the opening period. He later found the end zone from 44 yards and 1 yard out to cap his evening. Not too shabby for a guy who aspired for 225 yards and four scores for his birthday.
“It’ll do for now,” he said, breaking into a smile.
His efforts on the ground opened things up for Sanders, and the senior quarterback made of the opportunities. He completed 14 of his 21 attempts on the evening, including six of his seven tries in the second half. A dropped pass accounted for his only incompletion of the second half.
Three of Sanders’ scoring strikes went to speedy receiver Dante Terrell, who also added an interception to his night’s totals.
“We didn’t flinch,” Sanders said. “We got things going and knew that we could play with anybody.”
Brooke Point accounted for 356 yards of total offense in the first half alone, and a stalwart defense did the rest, forcing five Stafford turnovers to assure the game’s lopsided outcome.
The Indians (0–6, 0–3), who will still be looking for their first win when they play at North Stafford next week, have managed six total points over the past three games, including two shutouts. They had one last chance to get the board in the game’s waning moments but failed to score in four plays from the Black–Hawks 2-yard line.