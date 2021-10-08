High school football: Sanders, Coles score at will as Brooke Point shuts out Stafford

The Noah Sanders and Daniel Coles Show paid a visit to Lloyd A. Busch Memorial Stadium, and the two star attractions gave a grand performance to lead the Brooke Point football team to an easy 56–0 shellacking on county rival Stafford on Friday night.

Sanders passed for 250 yards and five touchdowns while Cole needed just 17 carries to total 200 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground to mark his 16th birthday. The visiting Black–Hawks put the Commonwealth District game away early in rolling up 557 yards of total offense.

“Tonight was about effort and enthusiasm,” Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood said after his team improved to 3–2, 1–1 going into next week’s home date with Massaponax. “All week, it’s been about finishing the rep, finishing the play and finishing the game.”

Consider the message received.

The Black–Hawks quickly got the bad taste of the previous week’s tough loss to Riverbend out of their mouths, scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions in the first half to waltz to a 36–0 advantage at the break and never looked back.