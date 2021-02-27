 Skip to main content
High school football: Saturday's Scoreboard
High school football: Saturday's Scoreboard

Saturday, Feb. 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

FINAL - Massaponax 49, Brooke Point 0

FINAL - Mountain View 24, North Stafford 6 (Moved to MV due to wet field conditions

FINAL - Riverbend 28, Colonial Forge 7

FINAL - Courtland 73, Caroline 0

FINAL - Eastern View 14, James Monroe 13

FINAL - Louisa 44, Orange 20 (at Charlottesville H.S.)

Sunday, Feb. 28

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Spotsylvania at Chancellor, noon

