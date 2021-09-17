High school football: Seasoned Riverbend has little trouble with fresh-to-the-field Chancellor

Chancellor finally got back on the football field Friday night, but crosstown rival Riverbend was approaching midseason form and came away with a comfortable 42–20 win.
Running back Aiden Fisher and quarterback Tanner Triplett led a balanced offense for the Bears, while the defense held the Chargers in check most of the night.
Riverbend’s offensive line was “like a Mack truck” creating openings for him, Fisher said. “Having that, and then having such an explosive offense— Tanner, Mega, E.J., all of our weapons—it just opens it up for me, so this offense is just perfect to play in for me, as a big running back that can make moves.”
“Mega” is Mathias Barnwell, who caught one of Triplett’s four touchdown passes, and also recovered a Chancellor fumble in the end zone for another score.
E.J. is E.J. Wilborne, who caught six passes for 80 yards, including two touchdowns.
Triplett also hit Jordan Klingensmith for a score, and Zacc Fricchione ran one In from three yards out.
Fisher rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries, Latavian Dyles added 60 yards on 11 carries, and Devin Washington ran the ball three times and caught four passes, totaling 57 yards.
Triplett is new to Riverbend this year, but he already feels like part of the football family, and that includes the rivalry with Chancellor.
“I already hate the guys,” he said. The plan, he explained, was to “definitely win, but also blow 'em out.”
Offensive linemen Zac Janson put it a little more subtly, saying the plan involved “respecting them, but knowing we’re just going to keep playing our game and keep pounding them until we put 'em away.”
The Chargers might not have been quite ready for the pounding. School was closed for 10 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and this was their first chance to play a real game.
“My biggest concern was whether we were going to be in game shape,” said Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz. He said he didn’t want to make excuses, but it was a tough situation, and the team had more difficulties than he would have liked.
“We put a lot of young guys in at times because we were cramping,” he said, and there was “first game stuff—special teams, having 10 guys out there. It was their game four, it was our game one, so we were a little behind the eight ball on that.”
All in all, it was good to be playing football again, he said.
“It was exciting to be back on the field,” Drugatz said. “They don’t quit. They played their butts off.”
Chancellor running back Brycen Edwards certainly fit that description. Edwards carried the ball 22 times, mostly crashing through the middle of the line into several large defenders. He scored the Chargers’ first touchdown when he burst through from 32 yards out.
Javonte Mickens connected with Michael Mathews–Canty for the Chargers other big play. Mathews–Canty caught a long toss from Mickens, then juked his way past two Bears’ defenders and took it another 40 yards for the score.
Chancellor also scored late in the game, when Khalil Jackson picked up a Riverbend fumble and took it 57 yards for the touchdown.
Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said he was proud of his team’s effort, but they had some work to do.
“We made some mistakes down the stretch there, but I'm proud of our kids,” Yates said. “They played all four quarters.”
Riverbend (3–1) will travel to North Stafford (2–1) Friday, while Chancellor (0–1) will visit Eastern View (2–0).
|Riverbend
|7
|21
|7
|7
|—
|42
|Chancellor
|7
|0
|7
|6
|—
|20
First Quarter
Rb—EJ Wilbourne 6-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)
Ch—Brycen Edwards 32-yard run (Aidan Buhman kick)
Second Quarter
Rb—Mathias Barnwell 7-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)
Rb—Zacc Fricchione 3-yard run (Logan Eastman kick)
Rb—Jordan Klingensmith 12-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)
Third Quarter
Rb—Mathias Barnwell fumble recovery in end zone (Logan Eastman kick)
Ch—Michael Mathews-Canty 66-yard pass from Javontae Mickens (Aidan Buhman kick)
Fourth Quarter
Rb—EJ Wilborne 45-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)
Ch—Khalil Jackson 57-yard fumble return (kick failed)
|Rb
|Ch
|First downs
|18
|5
|Rushes-yards
|32-203
|31-96
|Passing yards
|175
|106
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-16-0
|5-11-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-32.0
|5-33.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|6-33
|5-41