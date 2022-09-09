High school football: Sigler, Daniels and Mountain View are too much for Liberty

Senior quarterback Jackson Sigler threw for four first-half scores as host Mountain View scored touchdowns on its first five possessions to blitz overmatched Liberty, 41–0, in Friday’s nondistrict high school football matchup.

Sigler connected twice with speedy wide receiver Jaiden Fair and added scoring tosses to both Ike Daniels and Collin Carroll as the undefeated Wildcats (3–0) tallied all their points before the break to waltz to the lopsided victory. Daniels added another score on the ground to go with his game-high 69 yards rushing in the lone half that he and the rest of the starters played as the hosts made short work of the winless Eagles (0–3).

“We just wanted to go out there in the first half and dominate,” Sigler said after completing 11 of 16 passes for 134 yards without an interception and rushing for 47 more. “Once we get on a roll, there’s no stopping us.”

He would hardly get much debate on the matter from Liberty after they watched in horror as Mountain View wasted little time breaking the game open with two quick touchdowns within five seconds of each other.

Daniels, the Syracuse tailback commit who totaled 120 total yards for the night with his 60 yards receiving on three catches, put his team ahead, 14–0, when he took a jet sweep and raced into the end from 24 yards out with 3:26 left in the opening quarter.

The Eagles botched the ensuing kickoff, handing the ball back over the Wildcats at their own 4-yard line. Sigler quickly connected with Fair again on the following play to push the score to 21–0 with 3:21 left in the quarter to assure the blowout.

“We were just locked in,” Daniels said. “That’s how we practiced from Monday through Thursday of this week, and, tonight, that’s what we did in the first half. When we play like that, the sky’s the limit.”

It was obvious from the outset that Mountain View just had too many weapons for Liberty to slow down. Sigler later found Daniels coming out of the backfield against a slower linebacker and their 43-yard pass-and-catch extended the hosts’ lead to 28–0 with 10:39 left in the half.

Four different players accounted for touchdowns for Mountain View, which plays at James Monroe next week, while nine different players caught at least one pass and 10 carried the ball at least once.

A pleased Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino called his team’s effort its “most complete game” to date.

“When you have a lot of weapons, it’s hard to stop,” he said.

The Mountain View defense did its part, too, forcing two fumbles, including one that Albert Scott caught in mid-air before rumbling 39 yards for another score to help fuel the shutout. The Eagles managed just 106 yards of total offense in the decisive first quarter, 52 of which came on a single pass completion.

The Wildcats struck first when Sigler and Fair teamed up for a 30-yard scoring on fourth-and-9. Darting to his left to avoid the pressure, he found his senior receiver, who had broken off his route and come back to the ball after seeing his quarterback in trouble. It wasn’t much for Fair to sidestep the slower Eagles defenders trying to corral him after he caught the ball at the 10-yard line and dart into the end zone for the game’s opening score with 7:53 left in the first quarter. The play was the second and biggest fourth-down conversion for Mountain View on the nine-play, 56-yard scoring march.

Liberty 0 0 0 0 — 0 Mountain View 21 20 0 0 — 41

First Quarter

MV—Jaden Fair 30 pass from Jackson Sigler (run failed).

MV—Ike Daniels 24 run (pass good).

MV—Fair 4 pass from Sigler (Jacob Anderson kick).

Second Quarter

MV—Daniels 43 pass from sigler (Anderson kick).

MV—Albert Scott 39 fumble return (kick return).

MV—Collin Carroll 11 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

L MV First Downs 12 14 Rushes-yards 28-84 28-138 Passing yards 119 224 Comp-Att-Int 14-25-0 16-21-0 Punts-Avg. 2-25 0-00 Fumbles-lost 3-2 3-0 Penalties-yards 3-26 7-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Liberty—Austin Mawyer 11-14; Dre Booth 9-30; Noah Hall 2-1; Gabe Vega 4-17; Payton Harris 2-22. Mountain View—Ike Daniels 7-69, TD; Jackson Sigler 4-47; Torie Martin 2-5; Carter Adams 1-(-1); Jonathan Baba 6-30; Amadre Jones 1-1; Vince Bond 4-(-2); Aaron Barber 1-(-8); Kyle Ballew 1-3; Zach Rogers 1-(-6).

PASSING: Liberty—Mawyer 14-23-0, 119; Harris 0-2-0. Mountain View—Sigler 11-16-0, 134, 4TDs; Barber 4-4-0, 88; Rogers 1-1-0, 2.

RECEIVING: Liberty—Tripplett 1-52; Booth 4-12; Corbin Barb 3-19; Andrew Ryman 3-17; Caleb Owens 3-19. Mountain View—Jaiden Fair 3-46, 2TDs; Daniels 3-60, TD; Collin CArroll 3-14, TD; Isaiah Alvarenga 1-7; Daniel Crosby 1-7; Roberts Winters 2-21; Baba 1-49; Bond 1-18; Ballew 1-2.