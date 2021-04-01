High school football: Sigler slings four touchdowns as Mountain View clinches playoff spot

The Mountain View coaching staff never knows which of its three quarterbacks will get the job done, which is a nice problem to have.

Entering midway through the second quarter of Thursday’s contest against visiting Brooke Point, sophomore Jackson Sigler was ready to build on the Wildcats’ 9-0 advantage. Sigler was perfect on his pass attempts, going 7-for-7 for 160 yards and four TDs and helping the Wildcats nail down a Region 5D playoff berth with a 44-0 victory.

“We have three good quarterbacks [Hunter Holmquist, A.Z. Hernandez and Sigler] it’s a nice problem to have,” said Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino. “But no matter what you do, two are kind of upset. They are real close [ability wise]; it’s my job to put in the guy who I think gives us the best chance of winning.

“He [Sigler] looked sharp and he can run. He’s a heady guy,” the veteran coach added.

With back-to-back shutout victories in their last two outings, the Wildcats (3-3) have positioned themselves for a deep run in the playoffs. They won’t know their semifinal opponent or seeding until the completion of Friday’s contests involving regional contenders. By contrast, the Black-Hawks (2-4) already have next week’s opponent in sight when they entertain Chancellor in this season’s ‘plus one’ setup.