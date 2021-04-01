High school football: Sigler slings four touchdowns as Mountain View clinches playoff spot

The Mountain View coaching staff never knows which of its three quarterbacks will get the job done, which is a nice problem to have.
Entering midway through the second quarter of Thursday’s contest against visiting Brooke Point, sophomore Jackson Sigler was ready to build on the Wildcats’ 9-0 advantage. Sigler was perfect on his pass attempts, going 7-for-7 for 160 yards and four TDs and helping the Wildcats nail down a Region 5D playoff berth with a 44-0 victory.
“We have three good quarterbacks [Hunter Holmquist, A.Z. Hernandez and Sigler] it’s a nice problem to have,” said Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino. “But no matter what you do, two are kind of upset. They are real close [ability wise]; it’s my job to put in the guy who I think gives us the best chance of winning.
“He [Sigler] looked sharp and he can run. He’s a heady guy,” the veteran coach added.
With back-to-back shutout victories in their last two outings, the Wildcats (3-3) have positioned themselves for a deep run in the playoffs. They won’t know their semifinal opponent or seeding until the completion of Friday’s contests involving regional contenders. By contrast, the Black-Hawks (2-4) already have next week’s opponent in sight when they entertain Chancellor in this season’s ‘plus one’ setup.
“The receivers were able to get open,” said Sigler, who saw limited playing time in earlier games against Massaponax and Stafford. He split time between the junior varsity and freshman teams last season. “Their corners were pressed up, I like those two matchups and I took a shot,” referring to his 51-yard bombs to teammates Amari Walker and Collin Carroll. His other two TDs covered 25 yards each to Ike Daniels and Bishop Jones-Fowler.
Starter Holmquist completed the scoring with a 9-yard strike to Michael Shelton. The five TD passes is believed to tie the school record for a single game.
Daniels broke several tackles on his 77-yard TD run on the Wildcats’ second possession and finished with 139 yards on 13 carries. “We’re looking for a situation: to get a first down or a touchdown, we give it to Ike,” Sigler said.
“We played our most complete game tonight,” Sorrentino said. “We’ve shown flashes, but we haven’t been this consistent. . . Our defense works hard. They run to the ball and tackle well.”
Jaiden Fair and A.J. Gordon of Mountain View teamed up to deny Brooke Point a possible score on its first possession. Fair chased down quarterback Noah Sanders after a 58-yard pickup to the ‘Cats’ 9-yard line. Sanders stumbled and fell for a three-yard loss on first down, then was intercepted in the end zone by Gordon.
“Watched film all week and knew that was the target they go to,” said Gordon, who also had an interception in the second half. “I assumed he was going to fade and I went up and got it. . . . We couldn’t let this be our last game.”
The Mountain View defense did a solid job of containing A.J. Maxwell—the Black-Hawks’ top offensive threat—to just 46 yards on 18 carries and limited the visitors to only six first downs for the contest.
“We have a phase we call ‘Response-ability.’ You can’t control what happens to you. It’s just how you respond,” Sorrentino said. “I thought our guys were hyped tonight; they were ready to play; they took ownership of it.”
