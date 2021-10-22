High school football: Smith's interception leads to lone score as Riverbend outlasts Colonial Forge

After three scoreless quarters, Jayden Smith got the sense that offense was not going to win Friday night's Commonwealth District matchup between his Riverbend Bears and Colonial Forge.

Neither team had sniffed the end zone through 36 minutes, so Smith figured someone needed to take matters into his own hands. He did just that, making the last of the Bears' four interceptions on the night on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, Tanner Triplett hit E.J. Wilborne with a 12-yard touchdown pass for the only points of the night in Riverbend's 6–0 victory.

"I felt it coming," said Smith, who stepped in front of Khyri Hawkins' intended receiver and returned the ball 24 yards to the Eagles' 9. "Coach made a call I knew, and I had the play right there. I had to make a play."

So did Wilborne, who earlier had picked off two passes himself. He used the same concentration to hold on to Triplett's pass while getting hit by two Colonial Forge defenders.

"If I wanted to catch it, I had to come back to the ball," Wilborne said. "I knew I was going to get hit, so I braced myself for it."