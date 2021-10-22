High school football: Smith's interception leads to lone score as Riverbend outlasts Colonial Forge

After three scoreless quarters, Jayden Smith got the sense that offense was not going to win Friday night's Commonwealth District matchup between his Riverbend Bears and Colonial Forge.
Neither team had sniffed the end zone through 36 minutes, so Smith figured someone needed to take matters into his own hands. He did just that, making the last of the Bears' four interceptions on the night on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Two plays later, Tanner Triplett hit E.J. Wilborne with a 12-yard touchdown pass for the only points of the night in Riverbend's 6–0 victory.
"I felt it coming," said Smith, who stepped in front of Khyri Hawkins' intended receiver and returned the ball 24 yards to the Eagles' 9. "Coach made a call I knew, and I had the play right there. I had to make a play."
So did Wilborne, who earlier had picked off two passes himself. He used the same concentration to hold on to Triplett's pass while getting hit by two Colonial Forge defenders.
"If I wanted to catch it, I had to come back to the ball," Wilborne said. "I knew I was going to get hit, so I braced myself for it."
That was the extent of the scoring on a night in which neither offense got much traction. The Bears (6–2, 3–1) managed just 10 first downs, the Eagles (3–5, 1–2) six. Colonial Forge committed four turnovers, Riverbend three. The Eagles never drove inside the Bears' 40-yard line.
"I'm so proud of our defense," Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said. "The kids executed the game plan perfectly. There was a play here or there, but we didn't give up the big plays. We played with a lot of energy tonight."
After Wilborne's touchdown, Colonial Forge had one final chance. Hawkins' 15-yard completion to Colby Kynard gave the Eagles a fourth-and-1 situation at the Bears' 46. But Cade Mattive sliced through to stop Khalis Garrett–Bey for a 2-yard loss.
Aiden Fisher then powered his way to a 51-yard run to the Eagles' 6, allowing the Bears to run out the clock and greatly improve their Region 5D playoff chances. They entered the night ranked seventh, with the top eight teams making the postseason.
Garrett–Bey provided most of the offense for Colonial Forge, which was ranked seventh in Region 6B entering the night. He finished with 98 yards on 20 carries.
But Hawkins and Eli Taylor combined to complete just 6 of 19 passes for 47 yards and four interceptions for the Eagles, who were shut out for the first time since 2014 but failed to score an offensive touchdown for the third time this season.
"We've been trying to develop [a passing game] all season," coach John Brown said. "Tonight, we were hoping to lean on a more robust run game, but their defense played lights out. Ours did, too, but they were better.
"Offensively, it's hard for us to put points on the board. You can't play high school football and not have any kind of offense. We've got to find something."
The Eagles will try again next Friday at Brooke Point, while Riverbend hosts Stafford.
|Riverbend
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|Colonial Forge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Fourth Quarter
Rb—E.J. Wilborne 12 pass from Tanner Triplett (kick failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Rb
|CF
|First downs
|10
|6
|Rushes-yards
|24-89
|25-93
|Passing yards
|171
|47
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-27-2
|6-19-4
|Punts-avg.
|5-27.0
|4-23.5
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|11-97
|8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Riverbend—Aiden Fisher 16–92; Latavien Dyles 5–10; Devin Washington 2–4; Cade Mattive 1–(minus 5); Tanner Triplett 3–(minus 12). Colonial Forge—Khalis Garrett-Bey 20–98; Aaron Woodley-Aboagye 4–4; Team 1–(minus 9).
PASSING: Riverbend—Triplett 18–26–2, 171 yards, 1 TD; Fisher 0–1–0. Colonial Forge—Khyri Hawkins 5–12–3, 39 yards; Eli Taylor 1–7–1, 8 yards.
RECEIVING: Riverbend— Jordan Klingensmith 2–36; Jayden Smith 5–34; E.J. Wilborne 5–33, 1 TD; MarcAnthony Parker 2–27; Xavier Edelin 2–23; Washington 2–18. Colonial Forge—Colby Kynard 2–23; Hiro Carr 1–11; Tristyn Palmer 2–9; Garrett-Bey 1-4.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443