High school football: Spotsylvania denies Stafford on final 2-point try to end season on winning note

Jack said Orris is one of five Knights—including C.J. Price, Jake Naccarato, Braden Knop and Trevor Reid—planning to continue playing football in college.

Friday night’s game started slowly, with a short Monte McMorris pass to Trevor Reid accounting for the only first-half points.

McMorris was making his first start of the year after getting injured early in the season’s first game. Reid had filled in at quarterback while he was out.

“I was just throwing it until Monte came back,” Reid said, “and Monte came back, I got to be receiver again. We were planning for me to be there all year, and we decided to get it done in the first quarter, and I got in there for one.”

Things opened up in the second half. Brian Glenn took a short Colton Dunmire screen pass 60 yards down the sideline for Stafford’s first touchdown.

Davon Banks scored for the Knights a few minutes later, but on the Indians’ next play from scrimmage, Kiori Edwards took a handoff up the middle and ran it 60 yards to tie the score again.

Orris’ TD put Spotsy in front again, and McMorris took it in from 10 yards out with eight minutes to go.