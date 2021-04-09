High school football: Spotsylvania denies Stafford on final 2-point try to end season on winning note

The Spotsylvania Knights wrapped up their COVID-shortened season, the seniors’ high school careers and the turnaround of the school’s football program with a 30–28 win over Stafford Friday night.
This year’s seniors were freshman when coach Jeremy Jack took over the struggling program four years ago, and Jack couldn’t be happier with how far they’ve come.
“It’s gratifying to see these guys go out on top,” Jack said, especially with difficult circumstances over the past year. “They finish with a win, they finish 4–3, they finish with a winning record over the last four years. It’s just incredible for this group of seniors.”
One senior who had a big game and a great career at Spotsylvania was Kyle Orris, who has played in all 42 games of Jack’s tenure so far.
With the game tied late in the third quarter, teammate Mason Dingus forced a fumble, and Orris recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
“It’s truly bittersweet,” Orris said of his final game. “There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears left on this field. But at least I’m going to go out on a high note. I won my last game, got my first high school touchdown, and I’m going to continue my football career next year at Bluefield College.”
Jack said Orris is one of five Knights—including C.J. Price, Jake Naccarato, Braden Knop and Trevor Reid—planning to continue playing football in college.
Friday night’s game started slowly, with a short Monte McMorris pass to Trevor Reid accounting for the only first-half points.
McMorris was making his first start of the year after getting injured early in the season’s first game. Reid had filled in at quarterback while he was out.
“I was just throwing it until Monte came back,” Reid said, “and Monte came back, I got to be receiver again. We were planning for me to be there all year, and we decided to get it done in the first quarter, and I got in there for one.”
Things opened up in the second half. Brian Glenn took a short Colton Dunmire screen pass 60 yards down the sideline for Stafford’s first touchdown.
Davon Banks scored for the Knights a few minutes later, but on the Indians’ next play from scrimmage, Kiori Edwards took a handoff up the middle and ran it 60 yards to tie the score again.
Orris’ TD put Spotsy in front again, and McMorris took it in from 10 yards out with eight minutes to go.
The Knights faked the extra point, and holder Justin Powers hit Brandon Rutkoskie for a 2-point conversion to put the Knights up by 16.
Those points would turn out to be crucial.
The Indians scored three minutes later on a 25-yard pass from Aidan McConnell to Ethan Roques, and their 2-point conversion brought them to within 8.
Stafford got the ball back again, and Yoskar Rosales took a McConnell pass 59 yards for a score, pulling the Indians within two with less than three minutes to play. A successful 2-point conversion would tie the game at 30.
It was not to be for the Indians, though. An errant snap enabled the Knights to stop the play before it got started and hang on for the victory, the winning season and the successful turnaround of the Spotsylvania football program.
|Stafford
|0
|0
|14
|14
|—
|28
|Spotsylvania
|7
|0
|15
|8
|—
|30
First Quarter
Sp—Trevor Reid 3-yard pass from Monte McMorris (Braden Knop kick)
Third Quarter
St—Brian Glenn 60-yard pass from Colten Dunmire (Blake Childress kick)
Sp—Davon Banks 13-yard run (Knop kick)
St—Kiori Edwards 60-yard run (Childress kick)
Sp—Kyle Orris fumble recovery in the end zone (Jake Naccarato pass from McMorris)
Fourth Quarter
Sp—McMorris 10-yard run (Brandon Rutkoskie pass from Justin Powers)
St—Ethan Roques 25-yard pass Aiden McConnell (Andrew Koetter pass from McConnell)
St—Yoskar Rosales 59-yard pass from McConnell (run failed)
|St
|Sp
|First downs
|7
|15
|Rushes-yards
|9-59
|50-241
|Passing yards
|241
|35
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-20-1
|3-15-1
|Punts-avg.
|4-28.8
|4-26.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|11-89
|5-30