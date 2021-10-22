High school football: Spotsylvania grounds out the yardage, runs past James Monroe

Spotsylvania coach Jeremy Jack set a goal of 400 yards rushing for his team against James Monroe on Friday night.
The Knight didn’t quite reach that mark, but they didn’t miss by much.
Led by a balanced running attack that churned out 381 yards on 41 attempts, Spotsylvania ran away from the Yellow Jackets 33–6 at Maury Stadium and improved to 3–2 in the Battlefield District and 5–3 overall. JM fell to 3–5, 2–3.
“We wanted to get back to the basics and run the ball well,” Jack said. “We came up a little short, but we had three guys eclipse 100 yards. That’s a testament to our O-line and our backs.”
Three seniors led the way on the ground. Trent Ballard and Ethan Cockrill both rushed for 104 yards, while Davon Banks chipped in 100. Ballard and Banks each found the end zone twice.
“We’d been talking about this game all week,” said Ballard. “We’d been practicing full throttle and getting ready. We’ve been building and building, and here we are.”
After turning back JM on its opening drive of the game, the Knights took charge on their first possession and never looked back.
The Jackets drove from their own 30 to the Spotsylvania 27 in 14 plays behind the passing of quarterback Bryce Caldwell, but the Knights’ defense held firm on fourth down and turned things over to the offense.
Banks then raced up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown that was set up by a long sprint by Cockrill and the tone was set for a dominating performance by the Knights’ running game. In the second quarter, they rushed for two more touchdowns to build the lead to 19–0 at the break.
Quarterback Monte McMorris, who showed no ill effects from an injury against Eastern View last week, scored on a 4-yard keeper to cap another Knights’ drive. Six minutes later, Ballard scored his first touchdown after the Jackets fumbled at their own 24.
“We were ready to play tonight,” said McMorris. “The energy was there before the game. You could feel it when we left the school.”
The energy played dividends on both sides of the ball for the Knights. Led by linebackers Jefferson Paz and Mason Dingus and back Mason Christopher, their defense kept JM off the scoreboard until the final minute when Caldwell connected with Christian Hamm for a 32-yard strike.
Christopher intercepted an errant throw by Caldwell at the Spotsylvania 28 late in the third quarter and returned it to the JM 16 to pave the way for Ballard’s second touchdown. Banks then completed the Knights’ point production with a 66-yard run as time expired in the period.
“The defense played really well and got us some turnovers,” said Jack. “They got us off the field and helped the momentum swing in our favor.”
Caldwell completed 14 of 27 passes for 117 yards to lead the JM offense. Running back Portius Willis, who rambled for 248 yards in the Jackets’ victory over Culpeper last week, recorded just 65 on 17 carries against the Knights’ aggressive defense.
“They beat us in every aspect,” said JM coach George Coghill. “They beat us from top to bottom. It was obvious that they were ready to play and we weren’t. I have to do a better job of getting us ready.”
The Jackets travel to Caroline on Friday, while the Knights visit district pacesetter King George on the same night.
“We wanted to be on an upward trajectory when we faced King George,” said Jack. “We had lost a couple of games and we knew we had to fight out of the corner. That’s something we can control.”
|Spotsylvania
|6
|13
|14
|0
|—
|33
|James Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
First Quarter
Sp—Davon Banks 18 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Sp—Monte McMorris 4 run (run failed).
Sp—Trenton Ballard 24 run (Mac Robinson kick).
Third Quarter
Sp—Ballard 16 run (Robinson kick).
Sp—Banks 66 run (Robinson kick).
Fourth Quarter
JM—Christian Hamm 32 pass from Bryce Caldwell (kick failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Sp
|JM
|First downs
|14
|11
|Rushes-yards
|41-381
|27-79
|Passing yards
|7
|117
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-3-0
|14-27-1
|Punts-avg.
|1-36
|3-35.6
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|2-15
|2-16