High school football: Spotsylvania grounds out the yardage, runs past James Monroe

Banks then raced up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown that was set up by a long sprint by Cockrill and the tone was set for a dominating performance by the Knights’ running game. In the second quarter, they rushed for two more touchdowns to build the lead to 19–0 at the break.

Quarterback Monte McMorris, who showed no ill effects from an injury against Eastern View last week, scored on a 4-yard keeper to cap another Knights’ drive. Six minutes later, Ballard scored his first touchdown after the Jackets fumbled at their own 24.

“We were ready to play tonight,” said McMorris. “The energy was there before the game. You could feel it when we left the school.”

The energy played dividends on both sides of the ball for the Knights. Led by linebackers Jefferson Paz and Mason Dingus and back Mason Christopher, their defense kept JM off the scoreboard until the final minute when Caldwell connected with Christian Hamm for a 32-yard strike.

Christopher intercepted an errant throw by Caldwell at the Spotsylvania 28 late in the third quarter and returned it to the JM 16 to pave the way for Ballard’s second touchdown. Banks then completed the Knights’ point production with a 66-yard run as time expired in the period.