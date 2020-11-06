High school football: St. Michael shuts out Portsmouth Christian

The St. Michael the Archangel football team doesn’t know whom or when it will be facing its next opponent, but the Warriors are confident they will be well-prepared and ready to meet whatever challenge comes their way.
The Warriors welcomed the Portsmouth Christian Patriots (3–2) to the Fredericksburg Field House on Friday and took charge early. Junior quarterback Hunter Showers completed 37-yard touchdown strikes to Garrett Baker and Colton Bubar on his first two pass attempts and the defense produced a pair of touchdowns as St. Michael prevailed, 47–0, improving its record to 4–1.
“We always had it in our bag: we have been able to run or pass, or do anything,” said running back–linebacker Shymarr Wright who rushed for two touchdowns and returned a pass interception 24 yards for St. Michael’s final TD. “We want to win everything. ... have a good season for all of the seniors. [On defense,] I love making tackles and helping my team out.”
Late in the first half, Portsmouth’s Jamarion Gholston gave his team a brief lift with his 55-yard kickoff return to the Warriors’ 33-yard-line. But the Patriots lost nine yards in their first three plays from scrimmage and St. Michael’s Qua Deberry knocked away Campbell Clarke’s fourth-down pass to end the threat.
Besides his touchdown reception, Bubar experienced the joy of every defensive lineman when he scooped up a fumble and raced 75 yards for St. Michael’s first score of the second half. Portsmouth was limited to 131 yards of total offense while suffering seven fumbles, three of which they lost.
“It [the fumble return] was a complete game-changer; it felt really good,” said Bubar, who also handles the team’s kicking and punting responsibilities. “Hunter wasn’t our quarterback last year; he has definitely made a big change for us this year.”
“Absolutely amazing,” Bubar, a junior, responded when asked how the Warriors are playing at present. “We are coming to together so much better than the beginning of the year. We knew what we were going against. We made sure we kept going and doing our work.”
Head coach Hugh Brown said his school has talked to three schools thus far about scheduling a possible game next Friday. The Warriors already had three games cancelled due to the pandemic. The season concludes with an enticing matchup on Nov. 20 when St. Michael entertains North Cross of Roanoke in a clash of the VISAA Division III and II champions of a year ago.
Although missing some of pregame warmups to have his turf toe wrapped, Melvin Spriggs finished with a game-high 113 yards on four carries, including one TD.
“We’re definitely banged up this part of the season,” Brown admitted. “It is a very strange year. This is the point of year where people are hurting and we are banged up. They [Portsmouth] are a great team. They have run through people.”
Brown singled out praise for his team’s defensive unit, including Deberry, Spriggs, Wright, Bubar, Anthony Guevara, Matthew Brown and Kade Sullivan. Defenders Showers and Gary Jackson chipped in key pass knockdowns to deny the Patriots possible first downs.
“It’s a Division I scheme because we take defense very seriously here,” he concluded.
|Portsmouth Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|St. Michael
|13
|8
|13
|13
|—
|47
First Quarter
SM—Garrett Baker 37-yard pass from Hunter Showers (kick failed)
SM—Colton Bubar 37-yard pass from Hunter Showers (Colton Bubar kick)
Second Quarter
SM—Shymarr Wright 1-yard run (Shymarr Wright run)
Third Quarter
SM—Colton Bubar 75-yard fumble return (kick failed)
SM—Shymarr Wright 1-yard run (Colton Bubar kick)
Fourth Quarter
SM—Melvin Spriggs 18-yard run (Colton Bubar kick)
SM—Shymarr Wright 24-yard interception return (no PAT)
|PC
|SM
|First downs
|9
|13
|Rushing-yards
|33-63
|23-201
|Passing yards
|68
|74
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-14-1
|2-3-1
|Punts-Avg.
|2-30.5
|1-29.0
|Fumbles-lost
|7-3
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-79
|4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Portsmouth Christian—Brunye Thomas 17-69; Jamarion Gholston 2-28; Quan Alston 3-8; Chase Harsh 1-(-1); Jeremy Sheppard Jr. 2-(-1); Campbell Clarke 2-(-7); Asaad Brown 5-(-13); Team 1-(-20). St. Michael—Melvin Spriggs 4-113, TD; Kade Sullivan 5-29; Garrett Baker 1-29; Shymarr Wright 10-27, 2TD; Hunter Showers 2-3; Qua Deberry 1-0.
PASSING: Portsmouth Christian—Campbell Clarke 6-11-1, 52 yards; Chase Harsh 2-3-0, 16 yards. St. Michael—Hunter Showers 2-3-1, 74 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Portsmouth Christian—Asaad Brown 6-44; George Rennie 2-24. St. Michael—Garrett Baker 1-37, TD; Colton Bubar 1-37, TD.
