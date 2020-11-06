High school football: St. Michael shuts out Portsmouth Christian

The St. Michael the Archangel football team doesn’t know whom or when it will be facing its next opponent, but the Warriors are confident they will be well-prepared and ready to meet whatever challenge comes their way.

The Warriors welcomed the Portsmouth Christian Patriots (3–2) to the Fredericksburg Field House on Friday and took charge early. Junior quarterback Hunter Showers completed 37-yard touchdown strikes to Garrett Baker and Colton Bubar on his first two pass attempts and the defense produced a pair of touchdowns as St. Michael prevailed, 47–0, improving its record to 4–1.

“We always had it in our bag: we have been able to run or pass, or do anything,” said running back–linebacker Shymarr Wright who rushed for two touchdowns and returned a pass interception 24 yards for St. Michael’s final TD. “We want to win everything. ... have a good season for all of the seniors. [On defense,] I love making tackles and helping my team out.”

Late in the first half, Portsmouth’s Jamarion Gholston gave his team a brief lift with his 55-yard kickoff return to the Warriors’ 33-yard-line. But the Patriots lost nine yards in their first three plays from scrimmage and St. Michael’s Qua Deberry knocked away Campbell Clarke’s fourth-down pass to end the threat.