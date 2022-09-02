HIgh school football: Stafford outlasts Chancellor in low-scoring, sloppy affair

“A good defense can be the best offense,” the great Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu famously said. “And sometimes it even comes down to special teams.”

Or maybe it was John Madden. Either way, that’s how it played out at Chancellor High School on Friday night, as the visiting Stafford Indians hung on to beat the Chargers, 7–6.

“Ugly,” said Stafford coach Jeff Drugatz. “You’re not supposed to win with five turnovers. We got lucky on this one, but I’ll take it. We’re 2–0.”

Drugatz said he has a young team that still has a lot of work to do, especially on offense.

“Defensively I couldn’t ask for more,” he said. “The only reason we won is the defense played their tails off. Offense takes a little more time, but we’ll get there. I’ve got great coaches, and we’ll get there, but the defense won it for us tonight.”

Tough defenses and multiple penalties had both offenses going backward as often as forward in the first half.

The Indians finally hit a big play with five minutes left in the half, when Aidan McConnell connected with Jack Baumgartner, who dodged the last defender and took the ball in for a 41-yard touchdown. Andrew Salteri connected for the extra point to give Stafford a 7–0 lead.

A few minutes later, Stafford got the ball back but again had trouble moving it forward. McConnell threw a pass from deep in his own end and Jeremyah Carter picked it off and took it back 20 yards for the Chancellor touchdown.

Stafford blocked the extra-point attempt, though, to hold on to a 7–6 lead.

“It’s tough to lose like that. The kids fought really hard,” Chancellor coach Neil Sullivan said. “Credit to Stafford for doing enough to win. They made one more play. They made their PAT, and we didn’t ... and the coverage bust that led to the touchdown. That was the difference in the ball game, just a couple of mistakes.”

The Chargers tried to come back for the win but fell just short. First, they attempted a long field goal, but they couldn’t connect and the game appeared to be over.

They got another chance, though, when the Indians misfired on a long snap and Brody Brennan recovered on the 48–yard line with less than three minutes to play.

On fourth down, with four yards to go and 1:17 remaining, Aiden Buhmann threw an incomplete pass that appeared to end the game.

Stafford was called for roughing the passer, however, and the Chargers got one more chance. Buhmann threw toward the end zone, but Zorian Sutton picked it off at the goal line.

The game wasn’t over yet. With the ball inside the 1-yard line, McConnell had to run one play and couldn’t just take a knee. A safety would win the game for Chancellor.

McConnell made it out of the end zone for a yard gain to wrap things up for the Indians.

“We stuck with it the whole game,” Stafford linebacker Sean Williams said. “We didn’t give up. We believed in the offense. We flew to the ball on defense. We did all we could to win that game.”

Defensive end Michael Green Jr. agreed.

“The linebackers, the D-line, the safeties, everybody was in there,” Green said. “Everybody was making plays.”

Carter, who had two interceptions and the touchdown for Chancellor, said the game had special meaning for many of the Chargers because Drugatz and some of his staff were at Chancellor last year.

“(On) both sides of the ball, we did what we could,” Carter said. “All week my teammates were telling me this game is personal; keep my head up, keep my confidence.”

He said he had a close connection with some of the coaches, so the game was personal for him. “Those coaches were here last year, and they decided to go to another school. But I respect it. I’ll always have respect for them.”

Chancellor (0–2) will visit cross-town rival Riverbend (1–1) on Friday.

Stafford (2–0) will travel to Culpeper to face Eastern View (2–0).

Stafford 0 7 0 0 — 7 Chancellor 0 6 0 0 — 6

SCORING PLAYS

Second Quarter

St—Jack Baumgartner 41 yard pass from Aidan McConnell (Andrew Stalteri kick).

Ch—Jeremyah Carter 20 yard interception return (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

St Ch First downs 8 8 Rushing (Att/Yds) 27-88 32-87 Passing yards 62 36 Comp-Att-Int 4-15-4 5-11-0 Punts-Avg. 5-33 6-33 Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1 Penalties-yards 10-77 9-70

INDIVIDUAL STATICTICS

RUSHING: Stafford—Micheal Creamer 19-91; Aidan McConnell 8-(-3). Chancellor—Dwayne Stuart 19-88; Dawud Smith 2-0; Aiden Bahmann 11-(-1).

PASSING: Stafford—Aidan McConnell 4-15-4, 62 yards, 1 TD. Chancellor—Aiden Buhmann 5-11-0, 36 yards.

RECEIVING: Stafford—Jamison Noil 1-9; Jack Baumgartner 3-53, 1 TD. Chancellor—Jalen Miller 1-6; Jonathan Thompson 3-22; Jeremyah Carter 1-8.