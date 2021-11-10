High school football state playoff pairings

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted)
REGION 6A
Cosby (3–7) at Oscar Smith (8–1), Thursday, 7
Franklin County (5–5) at Western Branch (8–2). Thursday, 5
Ocean Lakes (5–4) at Manchester (7–2)
James River (5–4) at Thomas Dale (7–2)
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge (4–6) at Battlefield (10–0)
Forest Park (5–5) at Freedom–PW (8–2)
Unity Reed (5–5) at Patriot (7–3)
Gar-Field (5–5) at Osbourn (7–3), TBA
REGION 6C
Alexandria City (5–5) at Robinson (9–1)
Justice (6–4) at Lake Braddock (8–2)
West Potomac (6–4) at Fairfax (9–1)
West Springfield (7–3) at South County (8–2)
REGION 6D
George Marshall (5–5) at James Madison (9–1)
Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)
Wakefield (5–5) at Westfield (5–4)
South Lakes (5–5) at Yorktown (7–3)
REGION 5A
Tallwood (4–6) at Green Run (10–0)
Hickory (4–6) at Kempsville (7–1)
Frank Cox (5–5) at Salem (7–2)
Indian River (5–3) at Bayside (6–4)
REGION 5B
Kecoughtan (4–5) at Nansemond River (4–5)
Menchville (4–4) at Norview (5–4), Thursday, 7
Byes: Maury (5–1), Woodside (7–2)
REGION 5C
J.R. Rucker (4–4) at Highland Springs (7–3)
Mills Godwin (4–6) at Midlothian (6–2)
Glen Allen (4–5) at Hermitage (8–2)
L.C. Bird (5–3) at Douglas Freeman (8–2)
REGION 5D
Independence (7–3) at Stone Bridge (10–0)
Patrick Henry–Roanoke (7–3) at Massaponax (7–1)
Woodgrove (7–2) at Mountain View (9–1)
Albemarle (8–2) at Riverbend (8–2)
REGION 4A
Smithfield (3–6) at King’s Fork (8–1)
Manor (4–3) at Hampton (9–1), Saturday, noon
Warwick (6–4) at Warhill (9–1)
Deep Creek (6–4) at Churchland (8–2), Thursday, 7
REGION 4B
Atlee (6–4) at Dinwiddie (8–0)
Chancellor (5–5) at King George (9–0)
Powhatan (7–3) at Varina (8–1)
Patrick Henry–Ashland (8–2) at Matoaca (9–1)
REGION 4C
Sherando (5–5) at Broad Run (9–1)
Loudoun County (8–2) at Handley (9–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Tuscarora (8–2) at Kettle Run (9–1)
James Wood (7–3) at Heritage–Loudoun (8–2)
REGION 4D
Amherst (4–5) at Salem (9–1)
Orange (6–4) at G.W.–Danville (7–1)
Halifax County (7–2) at Western Albemarle (9–1)
Louisa (8–2) at E.C. Glass (8–2)
REGION 3A
Tabb (5–5) at Phoebus (9–1)
Southampton (6–3) at York (9–1)
Booker T. Washington (5–4) at Lafayette (7–2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Hopewell (5–3) at Lake Taylor (6–4)
REGION 3B
Armstrong (2–7) at Meridian (8–2)
Warren County (3–7) at Brentsville (8–2)
Skyline (3–6) at James Monroe (5–5)
Culpeper (4–6) at Goochland (5–5)
REGION 3C
Wilson Memorial (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–0)
Waynesboro (5–5) at Heritage–Lynchburg (8–2)
Rockbridge County (5–5) at Brookville (6–3)
Broadway (6–4) at Turner Ashby (6–4)
REGION 3D
Staunton River (4–5) at Christiansburg (9–1)
Northside (4–6) at Abingdon (9–1)
Magna Vista (5–5) at Bassett (8–2)
Lord Boutetort (6–3) at Hidden Valley (7–3)
REGION 2A
Randolph–Henry (5–4) at Nottoway (9–0)
Greensville (5–3) at King William (8–1)
Poquoson (5–4) at Brunswick (5–2)
Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (6–3) at Amelia (5–3)
REGION 2B
Madison County (3–7) at Central–Woodstock (8–1)
Luray (4–5) at Stuarts Draft (7–2)
East Rockingham (4–5) at Clarke County (9–1)
Buckingham (6–2) at Strasburg (8–2)
REGION 2C
Patrick County (2–7) at Glenvar (9–1)
Gretna (5–5) at Appomattox (8–1)
Floyd County (6–4) at Radford (7–3)
Martinsville (4–5) at James River–Buchanon (5–5)
REGION 2D
Lee (4–6) at Graham (9–0)
Virginia (8–2) at Union (7–3)
Tazewell (5–5) at Central-Wise (7–3)
Ridgeview (7–3) at Richlands (5–5)
REGION 1A
Rappahannock (4–5) at Essex (5–1)
Northumberland (6–2) at Washington & Lee (5–3)
Colonial Beach (5–4) at King & Queen (8–1)
West Point (6–3) at Northampton (8–1)
REGION 1B
Surry (5–5) at Central–Lunenberg (7–2)
William Campbell (4–4) at Sussex Central (6–2)
Byes: Riverheads (10–0), Buffalo Gap (7–2)
REGION 1C
Grayson County (5–5) at Galax (7–2)
Eastern Montgomery (5–5) at Giles (6–2)
Narrows (5–5) at Parry McCluer (7–3)
Covington (4–5) at George Wythe (7–3), Thursday, 7
REGION 1D
Honaker (5–5) at Holston (10–0)
Eastside (5–4) at Twin Springs (8–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Twin Valley (7–3) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (7–3)
Grundy (5–4) at Chilhowie (7–3)
VISAA
DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
Fredericksburg Christian (7-2) at Atlantic Shores (10-0), Friday, 7
North Cross at Nansemond Suffolk, Saturday, 1 p.m.
DIVISION III SEMIFINALS
Saint Michael (7-2) vs. Roanoke Catholic (2-9) at Fredericksburg Field House, Friday, 7 p.m.
Portsmouth Christian at Fuqua, Friday, 7 p.m.