High school football state playoff scores and pairings

VHSL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Thursday's scores
REGION 6A
Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7
Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27
REGION 5B
Menchville 12, Norview 6
REGION 4A
Deep Creek 35, Churchland 34
King's Fork 42, Smithfield 0
REGION 4D
Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14
REGION 3A
Phoebus 46, Tabb 0
REGION 1C
George Wythe d. Covington, forfeit
Friday's games
REGION 6A
Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7
James River 21, Thomas Dale 19
REGION 6B
Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14
Freedom–PW 63, Forest Park 0
Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35
Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0
REGION 6C
Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13
Lake Braddock 41, Justice 19
West Potomac 37, Fairfax 28
South County 16, West Springfield 13
REGION 6D
James Madison 35, George Marshall 6
Centreville 42, Chantilly 25
Westfield 17, Wakefield 0
South Lakes 35, Yorktown 21
REGION 5A
Green Run 60, Tallwood 14
Kempsville 41, Hickory 0
Salem 27, Frank Cox 20
Indian River 35, Bayside 6
REGION 5B
Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12
Byes: Maury (5–1), Woodside (7–2)
REGION 5C
Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0
Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13
Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7
Douglas Freeman 31, L.C. Bird 26
REGION 5D
Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 42, Massaponax 27
Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35
Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9
REGION 4A
Warhill 25, Warwick 14
REGION 4B
Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14
King George 21, Chancellor 7
Varina 28, Powhatan 27. 2OT
Patrick Henry–Ashland 28, Matoaca 26
REGION 4C
Broad Run 41, Sherando 13
Tuscarora 49, Kettle Run 12
Heritage–Loudoun 32, James Wood 6
REGION 4D
Salem 35, Amherst 0
G.W.–Danville 63, Orange 21
Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7
REGION 3A
York 21, Southampton 6
Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27
REGION 3B
Meridian 45, Armstrong 0
Brentsville 49, Warren County 0
James Monroe 35, Skyline 21
Goochland 24, Culpeper 23
REGION 3C
Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7
Heritage–Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10
Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12
Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7
REGION 3D
Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Lord Boutetort 41, Hidden Valley 6
REGION 2A
Nottoway 67, Randolph–Henry 16
King William 47, Greensville 16
Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20
Thomas Jefferson–Richmond 7, Amelia 0
REGION 2B
Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7
Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0
Strasburg 22, Buckingham 19
REGION 2C
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14
Appomattox 40, Gretna 14
Radford 47, Floyd County 27
Martinsville 16, James River–Buchanon 13
REGION 2D
Graham 62, Lee 32
Union 62, Virginia 27
Central-Wise 43, Tazewell 14
Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28
REGION 1A
Essex 49, Rappahannock 6
Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7
King & Queen 28, Colonial Beach 8
West Point 41, Northampton 37
REGION 1B
Central–Lunenberg 57, Surry 14
William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12
Byes: Riverheads (10–0), Buffalo Gap (7–2)
REGION 1C
Galax 42, Grayson County 7
Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16
Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8
REGION 1D
Holston 42, Honaker 7
Patrick Henry–Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
VISAA
DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
Atlantic Shores 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0
DIVISION III SEMIFINALS
Saint Michael 70, Roanoke Catholic 6
Portsmouth Christian 50, Fuqua 7
Saturday's games
VHSL REGION 4A
Manor (4–3) at Hampton (9–1), noon
VHSL REGION 4C
Loudoun County (8–2) at Handley (9–1), 1 p.m.
VHSL REGION 3A
Booker T. Washington (5–4) at Lafayette (7–2), 1 p.m.
VHSL REGION 2B
Madison County (3–7) at Central–Woodstock (8–1), 7 p.m.
VHSL REGION 1D
Eastside (5–4) at Twin Springs (8–1), 1 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
North Cross at Nansemond Suffolk, Saturday, 1 p.m.