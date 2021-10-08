 Skip to main content
High school football: State scores
Altavista 34, Dan River 21

Appomattox 56, Gretna 18

Bassett 67, Patrick County 0

Battlefield 27, John Champe 24

Bayside 29, Tallwood 13

Booker T. Washington 16, Norview 6

Brooke Point 56, Stafford 0

Bruton 50, Arcadia 8

Buckingham County 35, Randolph-Henry 0

C.D. Hylton 12, Osbourn Park 7

Central - Wise 56, John Battle 0

Centreville 21, Chantilly 7

Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0

Clarke County 42, Madison County 6

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 56, Massanutten Military 0

Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Colonial Beach 40, Rappahannock 16

Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 21

Dinwiddie 35, Hopewell 20

Douglas Freeman 55, Deep Run 14

E.C. Glass 44, Amherst County 6

East Hardy, W.Va. 53, Bath County 12

East Rockingham 34, Page County 27

Eastern Montgomery 26, Craig County 0

Edison 20, Falls Church 10

Episcopal 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14

Fairfax 34, West Potomac 14

Fluvanna 28, Monticello 21

Frank Cox 21, Landstown 0

Fredericksburg Christian 80, Fuqua School 0

Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13

Gar-Field 23, Potomac 12

Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 6

Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0

Gloucester 42, Denbigh 0

Goochland 26, Charlottesville 6

Graham 31, Bluefield, W.Va. 6

Green Run 34, Kellam 7

Greensville County 28, Park View-South Hill 7

Hanover 35, Mechanicsville High School 28

Hargrave Military 52, Fishburne Military 30

Heritage (Leesburg) 20, Broad Run 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Brookville 23, 2OT

Hermitage 34, Meadowbrook 0

Hickory 18, Grassfield 13

Highland Springs 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28

Holston 19, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7

Independence 22, Potomac Falls 0

James Madison 46, Oakton 0

James Monroe 6, Eastern View 3

James River-Buchanan 29, Alleghany 0

James River-Midlothian 30, Powhatan 9

Jefferson, W.Va. 33, James Wood 14

John R. Lewis 21, TJ-Alexandria 14

Justice High School 40, Hayfield 27

K&Q Central 60, Mathews 0

Kempsville 36, Ocean Lakes 21

Kenston Forest 58, Chincoteague 6

Kettle Run 41, Fauquier 0

King William 37, Norcom 12

King's Fork High School 31, Deep Creek 16

Lafayette 35, Smithfield 0

Lake Braddock 21, Alexandria City 6

Lake Taylor 33, Mills Godwin 14

Lakeland 24, Nansemond River 8

Lebanon 20, Northwood 0

Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40

Lord Botetourt 26, William Byrd 12

Loudoun County 49, Dominion 0

Manor High School 12, Granby 7

Massaponax 34, Riverbend 28

Matoaca 35, Petersburg 6

Maury 48, Churchland 13

Meridian High School 48, Warren County 22

Midlothian def. Huguenot, forfeit

Monacan 37, Cosby 22

Mount Vernon 47, Annandale 13

Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Catholic High School of Va Beach 21

North Cross 66, Giles 20

Northside 34, William Fleming 33

Nottoway 42, Amelia County 16

Osbourn 41, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 18

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44, Hidden Valley 7

Patriot 36, Unity Reed 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Potomac School 13

Poquoson 24, Jamestown 7

Portsmouth Christian 49, Nandua 3

Prince George 38, Colonial Heights 18

Radford 36, Carroll County 7

Richlands 27, Tazewell 26

Richmond Christian 30, The Covenant School 20

Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 0

Roanoke Catholic 44, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 8

Rock Ridge 35, Park View-Sterling 0

Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36

Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8

Rustburg 28, Liberty-Bedford 21

Salem 55, Pulaski County 6

Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 8

Sherando 23, Liberty-Bealeton 8

Skyline 29, William Monroe 20

South County 62, W.T. Woodson 0

South Lakes 20, Westfield 19

St. John Paul the Great 25, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 18

Stone Bridge 57, Briar Woods 20

Stuarts Draft 42, R.E. Lee-Staunton 20

Surry County 66, Franklin 36

Sussex Central 52, Windsor 6

Tabb 26, Grafton 0

Thomas Dale 46, Henrico 13

Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21, 2OT

Tuscarora 40, Loudoun Valley 9

Union 28, Ridgeview 21

Varina 42, Armstrong 0

Wakefield 29, McLean 6

Washington & Lee 60, Lancaster 14

Washington-Lee 38, Langley 22

West Point 49, Middlesex 0

Western Albemarle 21, Albemarle 20

Western Branch 14, Indian River 7

Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7

Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 17

Woodbridge 7, Forest Park 6

Woodgrove 38, Riverside 17

York 36, New Kent 21

Yorktown 34, Herndon 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Caroline vs. King George, ccd.

Chancellor vs. Courtland, ppd.

Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Honaker vs. Virginia High, ppd.

Hurley vs. Grundy, ccd.

Luray vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.

Rappahannock County vs. Isle of Wight Academy, ccd.

