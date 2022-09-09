High school football: State scores

Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14
Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0
Bassett 63, Dan River 7
Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6
Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17
Bethel 34, Gloucester 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32, Rappahannock County 8
Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6
Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7
Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14
Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20
Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6
Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7
Chantilly 17, Washington-Liberty 10
Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0
Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19
Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville 6
E.C. Glass 49, GW–Danville 0
Edenton Holmes, N.C. 48, Norview 26
Edison 14, McLean 6
Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20
Essex 26, King William 13
First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21
Floyd County 38, Auburn 0
Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7
Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7
Galax 42, Carroll County 7
Gate City 24, Abingdon 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7
Glen Allen 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25
Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3
Graham 48, Richlands 3
Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0
Great Bridge 20, Manor High School 13
Green Run 56, Kellam 8
Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14
Hanover 23, Matoaca 14
Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13
Henrico 31, Deep Run 3
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14
Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29
Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0
Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12
Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7
James Robinson 65, Justice High School 7
John Battle 19, Holston 6
John Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0
Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7
King’s Fork High School 28, Indian River 0
Lafayette 48, Grafton 0
Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28
Landstown 29, Tallwood 25
Langley 21, Oakton 14
Lebanon 42, Eastside 7
Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14
Lightridge 35, Dominion 0
Lloyd Bird 49, Monacan 14
Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21
Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0
Madison County 35, Meridian 14
Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6
Manchester 60, George Wythe (Rich.) 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20
Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 21
Menchville 63, Denbigh 0
Middlesex 43, Windsor 28
Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0
Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0
Mills Godwin 34, Atlee 31
Nandua 42, Arcadia 12
Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22
Norcom 20, Hopewell 17
North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0
Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT
Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28
Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12
R.E. Lee-Staunton 35, Page County 2
Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Ridgeview 37, Central–Wise 14
Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua School 30
Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3
Rustburg 42, Altavista 13
Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6
Salem 49, William Fleming 12
Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7
South Lakes 22, Herndon 14
Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7
Strasburg 33, Warren County 13
Surry County 40, Northampton 14
TJHS 53, Amelia County 14
Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13
Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6
Union 48, J.I. Burton 13
Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7
Virginia High 35,
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8
Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8
Westfield 16, George Marshall 14
William Monroe 27, Broadway 14
Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Woodside 43, Hampton 0
Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21
York 25, Poquoson 13
Yorktown 14, James Madison 11