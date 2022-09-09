 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football: State scores

Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14

Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17

Bethel 34, Gloucester 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32, Rappahannock County 8

Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6

Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7

Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14

Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20

Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6

Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7

Chantilly 17, Washington-Liberty 10

Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0

Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19

Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville 6

E.C. Glass 49, GW–Danville 0

Edenton Holmes, N.C. 48, Norview 26

Edison 14, McLean 6

Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20

Essex 26, King William 13

First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21

Floyd County 38, Auburn 0

Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21

Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7

Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7

Galax 42, Carroll County 7

Gate City 24, Abingdon 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7

Glen Allen 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25

Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3

Graham 48, Richlands 3

Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0

Great Bridge 20, Manor High School 13

Green Run 56, Kellam 8

Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14

Hanover 23, Matoaca 14

Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13

Henrico 31, Deep Run 3

Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14

Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29

Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0

Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12

Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7

James Robinson 65, Justice High School 7

John Battle 19, Holston 6

John Handley 28, Spotswood 0

Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0

Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7

King’s Fork High School 28, Indian River 0

Lafayette 48, Grafton 0

Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28

Landstown 29, Tallwood 25

Langley 21, Oakton 14

Lebanon 42, Eastside 7

Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14

Lightridge 35, Dominion 0

Lloyd Bird 49, Monacan 14

Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21

Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0

Madison County 35, Meridian 14

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

Manchester 60, George Wythe (Rich.) 0

Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20

Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 21

Menchville 63, Denbigh 0

Middlesex 43, Windsor 28

Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0

Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0

Mills Godwin 34, Atlee 31

Nandua 42, Arcadia 12

Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22

Norcom 20, Hopewell 17

North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0

Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT

Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28

Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12

R.E. Lee-Staunton 35, Page County 2

Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0

Ridgeview 37, Central–Wise 14

Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua School 30

Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3

Rustburg 42, Altavista 13

Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6

Salem 49, William Fleming 12

Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7

South Lakes 22, Herndon 14

Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7

Strasburg 33, Warren County 13

Surry County 40, Northampton 14

TJHS 53, Amelia County 14

Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13

Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6

Union 48, J.I. Burton 13

Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7

Virginia High 35,

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8

Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8

Westfield 16, George Marshall 14

William Monroe 27, Broadway 14

Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2

Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Woodside 43, Hampton 0

Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21

York 25, Poquoson 13

Yorktown 14, James Madison 11

