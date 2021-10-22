 Skip to main content
High school football: State scores
High school football: State scores

Abingdon 42, Ridgeview 12

Albemarle 21, Goochland 0

Appomattox 55, Chatham 27

Atlee 48, Armstrong 8

Battlefield 53, Osbourn Park 0

Benedictine 26, Avalon, Md. 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Southampton Academy 28

Booker T. Washington 49, Granby 14

Brentsville 28, Riverside 7

Broad Run def. Rock Ridge, forfeit

Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0

Brookville 36, Amherst County 21

Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13

Buffalo Gap 42, R.E. Lee-Staunton 14

Bullis, Md. 21, Episcopal 0

Carroll County 31, Alleghany 27

Central - Wise 72, Lee High 21

Central of Lunenburg 48, Bluestone 0

Centreville 27, South Lakes 13

Chancellor 46, Caroline 0

Chantilly 21, Oakton 7

Christchurch 20, Isle of Wight Academy 17

Christiansburg 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14

Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14

Collegiate-Richmond 23, Fork Union Prep 21

Courtland 46, Culpeper 0

Dan River 35, Nelson County 0

Dinwiddie 49, Prince George 8

E.C. Glass 40, Rustburg 12

Frank Cox 31, Tallwood 0

Franklin County 42, William Fleming 35

Freedom (W) 54, Potomac 14

GW-Danville 21, Bassett 7

Gar-Field 13, C.D. Hylton 0

Gate City 42, John Battle 6

George Marshall 26, Langley 21

Giles 21, James River-Buchanan 14

Graham 58, Pulaski County 18

Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 7

Green Run 60, Princess Anne 0

Greensville County 52, Windsor 16

Gretna 36, Altavista 8

Halifax County 42, Patrick County 32

Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21

Hayfield 62, John R. Lewis 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Jefferson Forest 8

Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 13

Hidden Valley 35, Blacksburg 0

Hopewell 28, Meadowbrook 0

Indian River 41, Great Bridge 7

J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13

James Madison 34, Westfield 0

James River-Midlothian 40, Clover Hill 20

James Robinson 69, W.T. Woodson 27

James Wood 23, Fauquier 0

Justice High School 40, Washington-Lee 28

K&Q Central 16, West Point 0

Kecoughtan 71, Denbigh 0

Kempsville 33, Bayside 3

Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit

Kettle Run 47, John Handley 34

King George 39, Eastern View 0

King William 56, Mechanicsville High School 35

King's Fork High School 56, Hickory 10

Lafayette 45, Jamestown 7

Lake Braddock 34, Fairfax 27

Lake Taylor 40, Glen Allen 34, OT

Lancaster 63, Essex 0

Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 14

Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23

Lord Botetourt 36, Northside 15

Loudoun County 28, Independence 7

Loudoun Valley 38, Lightridge 13

Madison County 42, Park View-Sterling 18

Manchester 42, Cosby 7

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. def. Randolph-Macon Academy, forfeit

Massaponax 55, Stafford 26

Matoaca 28, Colonial Heights 6

McLean 28, Herndon 21

Monacan 44, Huguenot 18

Mount Vernon 37, Edison 0

Mountain View 41, Brooke Point 16

Nandua 7, Arcadia 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 33, Norfolk Christian School 7

Narrows 46, Eastern Montgomery 14

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0

Northampton 50, Snow Hill, Md. 20

Nottoway 57, Prince Edward County 22

Ocean Lakes 50, First Colonial 14

Orange County 35, Monticello 0

Osbourn 33, John Champe 24

Oscar Smith 51, Nansemond River 13

Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Hanover 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Honaker 21

Patriot 52, Freedom (South Riding) 15

Phoebus 43, Woodside 0

Poquoson 49, Bruton 7

Portsmouth Christian 39, Hargrave Military 7

Potomac Falls 20, Briar Woods 7

Radford 42, Floyd County 7

Riverbend 6, Colonial Forge 0

Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 28, Life Christian 26

Salem 35, Cave Spring 0

Salem-Va. Beach 27, Kellam 13

Skyline 68, Manassas Park 0

Southampton 18, Surry County 6

Spotsylvania 33, James Monroe 6

Staunton River 26, William Byrd 21

Stone Bridge 34, Woodgrove 14

Strasburg 20, Luray 0

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0

Sussex Central 44, Franklin 14

Tabb 21, New Kent 7

Tazewell 40, Marion 14

Thomas Dale 41, Petersburg 8

Tuscarora 49, Dominion 0

Twin Springs def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit

Union 49, Richlands 27

Warhill 42, Grafton 0

Warren County 13, William Monroe 3

Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27

West Potomac 36, South County 21

West Springfield 24, Alexandria City 23

Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OT

Western Branch 21, Deep Creek 14

Woodbridge 19, Colgan 13

Yorktown 34, Wakefield 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Annandale vs. Falls Church, ccd.

Bath County vs. Craig County, ppd.

Lake Taylor vs. Manor High School, ccd.

Madison County vs. Mountain View High School, ccd.

Middlesex vs. Mathews, ccd.

