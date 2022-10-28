 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football: State scores

Alleghany 28, Floyd County 6

Altavista 64, Nelson County 20

Appomattox 56, William Campbell 12

Bassett 35, Halifax County 13

Battlefield 31, Gar-Field 18

Bayside 51, Princess Anne 12

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Broadwater Academy 12

Bluefield, W.Va. 44, Ridgeview 24

Brentsville 35, Skyline 20

Briar Woods 7, Riverside 0

Brunswick 21, Sussex Central 18

Caroline 42, James Monroe 41

Catholic High School of Va Beach 34, Portsmouth Christian 7

Centreville 49, Oakton 0

Chantilly 14, Westfield 7

Charlottesville 22, Fluvanna 0

Christiansburg 24, Cave Spring 14

Churchland 42, Manor High School 0

Colonial Beach 54, Lancaster 8

Colonial Heights 28, TJHS 13

Cosby 45, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Culpeper 40, Chancellor 15

Dan River 21, Chatham 14

David Crockett, Tenn. 22, Richlands 21

E.C. Glass 23, Brookville 21

Eastern View 34, Courtland 19

Fairfax 20, James Robinson 10

First Colonial 10, Landstown 6

Galax 35, West Stokes, N.C. 7

Gate City 21, Central - Wise 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Grayson County 22

Glenvar 37, Radford 34

Graham 56, Blacksburg 7

Green Run 63, Tallwood 6

Gretna 40, Tunstall 6

Hanover 48, Henrico 27

Heritage (Leesburg) 46, Park View-Sterling 18

Heritage-Lynchburg 41, Liberty-Bedford 0

Hickory 42, Great Bridge 7

Highland Springs 67, Atlee 7

Holston 20, Rural Retreat 10

Honaker 47, Northwood 14

Hopewell 27, Matoaca 17

Hurley 42, Montcalm, W.Va. 8

Indian River 24, Deep Creek 21

Isle of Wight Academy 49, Fuqua School 7

James Madison 35, South Lakes 7

John Handley 46, Liberty-Bealeton 43

K&Q Central 41, Middlesex 0

Kecoughtan 35, Hampton 14

Kempsville 14, Frank Cox 10

King George 34, Spotsylvania 14

King William 48, West Point 0

King's Fork High School 58, Lakeland 0

Lafayette 42, Poquoson 15

Lake Braddock 51, W.T. Woodson 0

Lake Taylor 39, Granby 0

Langley 27, Herndon 7

Liberty Christian 34, Amherst County 0

Loudoun County 28, Broad Run 0

Louisa 69, Albemarle 34

Luray 28, Clarke County 14

Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24

Martinsville 42, Patrick County 25

Maury 35, Booker T. Washington 12

Midlothian 23, Powhatan 6

Millbrook 21, James Wood 7

Mills Godwin 35, J.R. Tucker 0

Model, D.C. 50, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Mountain View 35, North Stafford 6

Nansemond River 37, Grassfield 2

New Kent 62, Jamestown 7

Northampton 50, Nandua 0

Northumberland 21, Rappahannock 18

Nottoway 28, Randolph-Henry 8

Orange County 33, Goochland 15

Osbourn 57, Osbourn Park 0

Oscar Smith 2, Western Branch 0

Parry McCluer 33, Bath County 17

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Chilhowie 7

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Pulaski County 27

Phoebus 29, Gloucester 7

Potomac 35, Woodbridge 14

Riverbend 37, Stafford 0

Riverheads 35, Staunton 0

Roanoke Catholic 58, Castlewood 34

Rockbridge County 44, Harrisonburg 23

Rustburg 33, Jefferson Forest 27, OT

Rye Cove 20, J.I. Burton 6

Salem-Va. Beach 37, Kellam 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 40, Mountain View 13

South County 32, Alexandria City 0

Southampton 2, Windsor 0

Spotswood 25, Broadway 0

St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 53, Bishop Ireton 0

Stone Bridge 50, Potomac Falls 7

Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7

Surry County 60, Cumberland 0

Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13

Twin Springs 49, Thomas Walker 16

Union 37, Abingdon 0

Unity Reed 25, Freedom (South Riding) 20

Varina 27, Patrick Henry-Ashland 21, OT

Virginia High 27, Marion 14

Warhill 32, York 7

Warren County 33, Rock Ridge 26

Warwick 23, Menchville 0

West Springfield 35, West Potomac 28, OT

Western Albemarle 36, Monticello 8

William Byrd 37, Northside 0

William Fleming 28, Staunton River 27

Wilson Memorial 42, Buffalo Gap 20

Woodgrove 28, Independence 7

Woodstock Central 42, William Monroe 0

