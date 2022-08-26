High school football: State scores

Abingdon 47, John Battle 6
Alleghany 40, Roanoke Catholic 12
Appomattox 37, Buckingham County 24
Atlantic Shores Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Bath County 21, Covington 20
Battlefield 35, Potomac 0
Briar Woods 42, Broad Run 13
Brunswick Academy 61, Pungo Christian, N.C. 26
Bruton 37, Northampton 18
Buffalo Gap 35, James River-Buchanan 7
Carroll County 56, Patrick County 25
Central - Wise 41, Eastside 7
Central of Lunenburg 54, Altavista 17
Centreville 41, Herndon 7
Clarke County 40, Warren County 7
Cosby 63, Thomas Dale 47
Craig County 20, Bland County 14
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 50, Thomas Walker 36
Dan River 46, Tunstall 20
Dinwiddie 55, GW-Danville 3
E.C. Glass 28, Lord Botetourt 14
Eastern View 41, Culpeper 14
Essex 42, Sussex Central 6
Fairfax 33, Wakefield 0
Frank Cox 37, Princess Anne 13
Freedom (W) 62, Brooke Point 3
Galax 27, Glenvar 20
Grayson County 20, Alleghany County, N.C. 7
Green Run 27, Kempsville 14
Halifax County 21, Person, N.C. 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 32, William Fleming 28
Highland Springs 26, Chambers, N.C. 20
Indian River 36, Hickory 0
J.R. Tucker 14, Caroline 13
James Robinson 35, South Lakes 28
Jefferson Forest 33, Gretna 12
Jefferson, W.Va. 27, Millbrook 22
K&Q Central 61, Colonial Beach 0
Kellam 38, First Colonial 21
Kettle Run 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
King George 27, Lafayette 13
King William 21, Goochland 7
Lake Braddock 57, Hayfield 10
Lake Taylor 41, Norcom 0
Lakeland 25, Manor High School 10
Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6
Langley 34, Yorktown 28
Loudoun Valley 28, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14
Marion 29, Chilhowie 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 40, Salem 7
Menchville 47, Granby 3
Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7
Nandua 33, Rappahannock 0
Nansemond River 20, Bethel 6
Narrows 51, Auburn 7
Norview 20, Grassfield 6
Nottoway 22, Jamestown 0
Oakton 39, John R. Lewis 0
Orange County 35, Courtland 14
Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Grundy 20
Patriot 51, C.D. Hylton 6
Petersburg 20, Booker T. Washington 14
Poquoson 28, Southampton 0
Potomac Falls 41, Dominion 7
Prince Edward County 21, Chatham 6
Pulaski County 43, Northside 0
Randolph-Henry 19, Nelson County 6
Richlands 27, Gate City 13
Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8
Riverbend 49, Spotsylvania 0
Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14
Rockbridge County 32, Parry McCluer 29
Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9
Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24
Salem-Va. Beach 15, Bayside 8
South County 34, Woodbridge 13
Stafford 35, James Monroe 14
Stone Bridge 17, James Madison 16
Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0
Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21
Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16
Tuscarora 27, Riverside 7
Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8
Union 48, Lee High 7
Varina 35, Hopewell 0
West Potomac 47, McLean 13
Woodgrove 42, John Champe 34
Woodstock Central 38, Page County 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.