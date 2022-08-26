 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football: State scores

  • 0

Abingdon 47, John Battle 6

Alleghany 40, Roanoke Catholic 12

Appomattox 37, Buckingham County 24

Atlantic Shores Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Bath County 21, Covington 20

Battlefield 35, Potomac 0

Briar Woods 42, Broad Run 13

Brunswick Academy 61, Pungo Christian, N.C. 26

Bruton 37, Northampton 18

Buffalo Gap 35, James River-Buchanan 7

Carroll County 56, Patrick County 25

Central - Wise 41, Eastside 7

Central of Lunenburg 54, Altavista 17

People are also reading…

Centreville 41, Herndon 7

Clarke County 40, Warren County 7

Cosby 63, Thomas Dale 47

Craig County 20, Bland County 14

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 50, Thomas Walker 36

Dan River 46, Tunstall 20

Dinwiddie 55, GW-Danville 3

E.C. Glass 28, Lord Botetourt 14

Eastern View 41, Culpeper 14

Essex 42, Sussex Central 6

Fairfax 33, Wakefield 0

Frank Cox 37, Princess Anne 13

Freedom (W) 62, Brooke Point 3

Galax 27, Glenvar 20

Grayson County 20, Alleghany County, N.C. 7

Green Run 27, Kempsville 14

Halifax County 21, Person, N.C. 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 32, William Fleming 28

Highland Springs 26, Chambers, N.C. 20

Indian River 36, Hickory 0

J.R. Tucker 14, Caroline 13

James Robinson 35, South Lakes 28

Jefferson Forest 33, Gretna 12

Jefferson, W.Va. 27, Millbrook 22

K&Q Central 61, Colonial Beach 0

Kellam 38, First Colonial 21

Kettle Run 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

King George 27, Lafayette 13

King William 21, Goochland 7

Lake Braddock 57, Hayfield 10

Lake Taylor 41, Norcom 0

Lakeland 25, Manor High School 10

Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6

Langley 34, Yorktown 28

Loudoun Valley 28, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14

Marion 29, Chilhowie 0

Martinsburg, W.Va. 40, Salem 7

Menchville 47, Granby 3

Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7

Nandua 33, Rappahannock 0

Nansemond River 20, Bethel 6

Narrows 51, Auburn 7

Norview 20, Grassfield 6

Nottoway 22, Jamestown 0

Oakton 39, John R. Lewis 0

Orange County 35, Courtland 14

Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Grundy 20

Patriot 51, C.D. Hylton 6

Petersburg 20, Booker T. Washington 14

Poquoson 28, Southampton 0

Potomac Falls 41, Dominion 7

Prince Edward County 21, Chatham 6

Pulaski County 43, Northside 0

Randolph-Henry 19, Nelson County 6

Richlands 27, Gate City 13

Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8

Riverbend 49, Spotsylvania 0

Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14

Rockbridge County 32, Parry McCluer 29

Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9

Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24

Salem-Va. Beach 15, Bayside 8

South County 34, Woodbridge 13

Stafford 35, James Monroe 14

Stone Bridge 17, James Madison 16

Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0

Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21

Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16

Tuscarora 27, Riverside 7

Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8

Union 48, Lee High 7

Varina 35, Hopewell 0

West Potomac 47, McLean 13

Woodgrove 42, John Champe 34

Woodstock Central 38, Page County 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H.S. Football: Live Scoreboard

H.S. Football: Live Scoreboard

Keep up with tonight's live scores via reporters from our reporters and social media posts. All the updates in one place.

See one missing? Tag us at @FLSVarsity and we'll gladly retweet you!

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert