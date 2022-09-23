 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football: State scores

  • 0

Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13

Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14

Appomattox 42, Dan River 26

Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0

Bayside 53, First Colonial 14

Bethel 48, Denbigh 0

Brentsville 55, Meridian High School 2

Brunswick 39, Surry County 0

Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7

Central of Lunenburg 53, Randolph-Henry 14

Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19

Churchland 14, Norview 8

Clover Hill 21, Huguenot 20

People are also reading…

Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0

Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0

Douglas Freeman 28, Mills Godwin 6

E.C. Glass 63, Liberty-Bedford 6

Essex 48, K&Q Central 8

Fairfax 67, Falls Church 0

Flint Hill 37, Collegiate-Richmond 28

Forest Park 35, Potomac 2

Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14

Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14

Gainesville 24, Potomac Falls 20

Gate City 23, Union 16

George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14

Glenvar 42, Carroll County 14

Graham 28, Galax 14

Grayson County 42, Marion 9

Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 8

Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0

Gretna 19, Chatham 17

Grundy 62, Honaker 21

Hanover 47, Armstrong 12

Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22

Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21

Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8

Holston 50, Eastside 21

Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13

Independence 54, Dominion 0

Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17

James Madison 28, Langley 3

James Monroe, W.Va. 41, Covington 22

James Robinson 48, Edison 19

John Champe 53, Unity Reed 22

Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7

Kempsville 41, Tallwood 6

Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6

Kettle Run 54, James Wood 28

King's Fork High School 14, Western Branch 7

Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7

Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7

Lloyd Bird 34, Cosby 21

Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27

Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14

Luray 50, Skyline 23

Madison County 27, Page County 0

Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14

Manchester 14, James River-Midlothian 10

Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17

Matthews Weddington, N.C. 56, Mecklenburg County 0

Maury 36, Lake Taylor 14

Midlothian 28, Monacan 6

Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0

Norcom 40, Granby 0

North Cross 47, St. Annes-Belfield 6

Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13

Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0

Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13

Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, John Battle 20

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Northside 0

Patriot 56, Osbourn Park 0

Poquoson 10, New Kent 7

Radford 21, Christiansburg 20

Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14

Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26

Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7

Salem 76, Blacksburg 0

Sherando 46, Millbrook 14

South County 61, Justice High School 6

South Lakes 51, McLean 14

Southampton 45, Amelia County 6

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21

Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10

Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0

Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10

Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 23

Tuscarora 22, Briar Woods 20

Varina 34, Mechanicsville High School 3

Warhill 42, Smithfield 0

Warren County 40, William Monroe 20

Warwick 43, Hampton 0

Washington, W.Va. 74, Park View-Sterling 20

Washington-Liberty 39, Wakefield 0

West Point 35, Northampton 6

West Potomac 35, Mount Vernon 28

West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9

Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3

Westfield 20, Yorktown 17

William Campbell 44, Altavista 8

William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0

Windsor def. Franklin, forfeit

Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0

Woodgrove 54, Broad Run 18

York 17, Grafton 10

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game preview...

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game preview...

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert