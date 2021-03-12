 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: State scores
0 comments

High school football: State scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Abingdon 59, Lee High 3

Albemarle 13, Fluvanna 0

Alexandria High School 34,

Annandale 14

Altavista 29,

William Campbell 22

Appomattox 83, Nelson County 6

Bayside 34, Kellam 0

Brentsville 22, William Monroe 3

Briar Woods 49,

Freedom (South Riding) 7

Broadwater Academy 50,

Southampton Academy 20

Carroll County 40,

James River-Buchanan 0

Central—Wise 44, Gate City 12

Chantilly 48, Hayfield 7

Christiansburg 26,

Hidden Valley 0

Clover Hill 43, Powhatan 42

Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14

Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24

Eastside 40, Rye Cove 14

GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 6

Gar-Field 59, Colgan 12

George Marshall 48,

John R. Lewis 6

Greenbrier Christian 54,

Halifax Academy, N.C. 6

Heritage–Lynchburg 69,

Rustburg 16

Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3

Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9

J.I. Burton 40, Thomas Walker 6

Jamestown 21, Grafton 12

John Champe 28, Battlefield 7

John Handley 20, Fauquier 10

Kempsville 21, Landstown 0

King’s Fork High School 42,

Lakeland 6

Lake Taylor 20,

Booker T. Washington 16

Lebanon 34, Virginia High 7

Lord Botetourt 55,

William Byrd 13

Magna Vista 35, Patrick County 7

Maury 64, Granby 6

Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0

Monticello 31, Orange County 28

Nansemond–Suffolk 53,

Catholic High School 15

Narrows 43,

Eastern Montgomery 0

Norview 20, Norcom 3

Princess Anne 22, Ocean Lakes 7

Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 0

Radford 40, Alleghany 0

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6

Rural Retreat 33, Chilhowie 11

Salem-Va. Beach 28,

Green Run 27

South County 38,

West Springfield 7

South Lakes 40, Herndon 0

Southampton 40, Windsor 0

Strasburg 48, Madison County 0

Stuarts Draft 42,

Wilson Memorial 7

Varina 28, Deep Run 7

Western Albemarle 19,

Charlottesville 0

Western Branch 12, Grassfield 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FLS top plays Week 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert