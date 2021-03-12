High school football: State scores

Abingdon 59, Lee High 3
Albemarle 13, Fluvanna 0
Alexandria High School 34,
Annandale 14
Altavista 29,
William Campbell 22
Appomattox 83, Nelson County 6
Bayside 34, Kellam 0
Brentsville 22, William Monroe 3
Briar Woods 49,
Freedom (South Riding) 7
Broadwater Academy 50,
Southampton Academy 20
Carroll County 40,
James River-Buchanan 0
Central—Wise 44, Gate City 12
Chantilly 48, Hayfield 7
Christiansburg 26,
Hidden Valley 0
Clover Hill 43, Powhatan 42
Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14
Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24
Eastside 40, Rye Cove 14
GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 6
Gar-Field 59, Colgan 12
George Marshall 48,
John R. Lewis 6
Greenbrier Christian 54,
Halifax Academy, N.C. 6
Heritage–Lynchburg 69,
Rustburg 16
Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3
Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9
J.I. Burton 40, Thomas Walker 6
Jamestown 21, Grafton 12
John Champe 28, Battlefield 7
John Handley 20, Fauquier 10
Kempsville 21, Landstown 0
King’s Fork High School 42,
Lakeland 6
Lake Taylor 20,
Booker T. Washington 16
Lebanon 34, Virginia High 7
Lord Botetourt 55,
William Byrd 13
Magna Vista 35, Patrick County 7
Maury 64, Granby 6
Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0
Monticello 31, Orange County 28
Nansemond–Suffolk 53,
Catholic High School 15
Narrows 43,
Eastern Montgomery 0
Norview 20, Norcom 3
Princess Anne 22, Ocean Lakes 7
Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 0
Radford 40, Alleghany 0
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6
Rural Retreat 33, Chilhowie 11
Salem-Va. Beach 28,
Green Run 27
South County 38,
West Springfield 7
South Lakes 40, Herndon 0
Southampton 40, Windsor 0
Strasburg 48, Madison County 0
Stuarts Draft 42,
Wilson Memorial 7
Varina 28, Deep Run 7
Western Albemarle 19,
Charlottesville 0
Western Branch 12, Grassfield 7