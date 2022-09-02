 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football: State scores

Albemarle 33, William Fleming 17

Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6

Central - Wise 49, Marion 28

E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 6

Essex 40, Jamestown 0

Forest Park 40, Woodgrove 14

Freedom (W) 74, Riverbend 0

J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 6

K&Q Central 58, Windsor 0

King's Fork High School 41, Smithfield 0

Lord Botetourt 70, Blacksburg 0

Louisa 45, Courtland 15

Nansemond River 13, Great Bridge 6

New Kent 21, Colonial Heights 14

Potomac School 32, Norfolk Academy 28

Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20

Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14

Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0

Salem 33, Franklin County 32

Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7

St. Albans, D.C. 20, Bishop Ireton 17

St. Michael 43, Fork Union Prep 0

Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14

Tennessee, Tenn. 35, Pulaski County 28

Union 42, Richlands 0

Virginia High 52, John Battle 14

Warwick 41, Bethel 0

Western Branch 2, Granby 0

William Campbell 76, Cumberland 18

Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7

Woodstock Central 37, Madison County 0

