High school football: Stone Bridge rallies past Colonial Forge

Colonial Forge coach John Brown is confident that his Eagles will someday consistently make the plays they need on both sides of the ball to be an elite squad.

They’ll routinely hit enough plays in the passing game to keep opposing defense honest and they’ll play the kind of solid assignment defense they’ll need to best quality opposing offenses like they saw in Friday’s non-district matchup against two-time defending Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge.

In the meantime, Brown will have to take small consolation of sorts after watching Colonial Forge do a lot of things right, but just not quite enough before succumbing 20–14 to the Bulldogs. The game was played at Mountain View as work continues on the new turf being installed at Colonial Forge.

“We scheduled these kinds of games for a reason,” Brown said after his team fell to 1–2. “We wanted to play a schedule like this so we could see how we stack up against some of the best teams in the state.”

The Eagles were hardly at their best offensively, but still had a chance to win the game thanks to a defense that forced five Stone Bridge turnovers and slammed the door shut on their visitors for any points from two separate drives in which the Bulldogs had first-and-goal.

But Colonial Forge, which looks to rebound at Stafford next week, wasn’t able to sustain things, allowing Stone Bridge quarterback Zeke Wimbush to race in for a touchdown for a touchdown from 5 yards out with 2:30 left for the game-winner. Wimbush’s decisive score came one play after Colton Hinton's 29-yard scamper on fourth-and-five that kept the drive alive.

Hinton finished with 212 yards and a score on just 18 carries to fuel a Bulldogs’ single-wing attack that accounted for 442 of its 462 yards of total offense on the ground.

Colonial Forge senior tailback Donte Hawthorne didn’t enjoy anywhere near that kind of luck, totaling just 23 yards rushing on 14 carries a week after torching West Potomac for 169 yards and three touchdowns. The University of Virginia commit had little room to run against a stingy Stone Bridge defense that consistently stacked the box area with defenders while press coverage on the outside for most of the evening. Of Hawthorne’s seven first-half carries, five went for losses.

The Eagles struggled offensively without a consistent running game, managing just 70 yards of total offense in the decisive second half as the Bulldogs stormed back to account for the game’s final 14 points in the fourth period.

“They packed the box and they were aggressive,” Hawthorne said.

Stone Bridge (3–1) broke open the game’s scoring when Hinton took an inside handoff and raced 53 yards to put his team ahead, 6–0, with 9:54 left in the first half. The Bulldogs might have managed more, but their inability to hold onto the football proved their undoing.

The visitors coughed the ball up six times in the first half alone, losing three. They finished the night with eight fumbles, losing five, to go along with eight penalties for 80 yards, including two that negated touchdowns.

The final miscue came on a botched punt snap in the half’s waning seconds, allowing Colonial Forge one final opportunity. Eli Taylor’s 14-yard scoring strike to Colby Kynard pushed the Eagles ahead 14–6 at the half. Kynard made a great grab on the play, fighting off a Bulldogs defender with his left arm before leaping up into the air to haul in the pass with two seconds left.

Stone Bridge

0 6 0 14 — 20 Eastern View 0 14 0 0 — 14

Second Quarter

SB–Colton Hinton 53 run (kick failed)

CF–Colby Kynard 66 pass from Eli Taylor (kick failed)

CF–Hiroshi Carr 14 pass from Taylor (Donte Hawthorne run)

Fourth Quarter

SB–Hinton 9 run (run failed)

SB–Zeke Wimbush 5 run (pass good)

TEAM STATISTICS

SB CF First downs 20 9 Rushing (Att/Yds) 64-442 17-25 Passing yards 20 195 Comp-Att-Int 1-6-0 14-32-1 Punts-Avg. 1-32.0 6-38.67 Fumbles-lost 8-5 0-0 Penalties-yards 8-80 1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Stone Bridge—Colton Hinton 18-212, TD; Tyson Miller 15-15; Jordan Kaiser 6-36; Troy Marquez 8-72; Zeke Wimbush 10-40, TD; Brandon Pena 6-(-15); Dylan Dastejerdi 1-(-18); Colonial Forge—Donte Hawthorne 14-23; Eli Taylor 1-(-2); Ethan Lynch 2-4.

PASSING: Stone Bridge—Pena 1-5-0, 20; Wimbush 0-1-0, 0; Colonial Forge—Taylor 14-32-1, 195, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING: Stone Bridge—Hinton 1-5; Colonial Forge—Colby Kynard 2-79, TD; Jonathan Barnett 5-34; Matt Holland 3-30; Hiro Carr 2-26, TD; Hawthorne 1-29; Lynch 1-(-3).