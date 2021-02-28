High school football: Sunday's Scoreboard

FROM STAFF REPORTS
(Once added, click the links for game stories and box scores)
Saturday, Feb. 27
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
FINAL - Massaponax 49, Brooke Point 0
FINAL - Mountain View 24, North Stafford 6 (Moved to MV due to wet field conditions
FINAL - Riverbend 28, Colonial Forge 7
FINAL - Courtland 73, Caroline 0
FINAL - Eastern View 14, James Monroe 13
FINAL - Louisa 44, Orange 20 (at Charlottesville H.S.)
Sunday, Feb. 28
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
FINAL - Chancellor 48, Spotsylvania 21
Tags
