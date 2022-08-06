High school football teams go camping to build team unity

Years ago, when Eric Ludden was a football coach at J.E.B. Stuart High School (now Justice High) in Fairfax, he struck up a conversation with a sporting goods salesman.

Ludden’s ears perked up when the man mentioned that he’d played quarterback at T.C. Williams High School. Of particular interest were the former player’s fond memories of preseason camp.

This was before the blockbuster 2000 film that starred Denzel Washington as Herman Boone, a Black coach who helped a newly-integrated Titans program overcome racial tension to win a Virginia state championship. In a pivotal scene, a disjointed collection of players comes together over the course of several days in the bucolic solitude of Gettysburg, Pa.

Intrigued by the idea of one day holding such a retreat himself, Ludden pressed for details: schedule, logistics, etc.

Last week—and for the past 25 years running—Ludden’s Massaponax program borrowed a page from the Titans’ script. The Panthers bused 48 players to Blue Ridge Camp in McCoy, a nearly four-hour drive into rural southwest Virginia.

“This is our version of that,” Ludden said of the recent four-day excursion. “We get so much of the chemistry that you need in this game, we really build that… You have to build that with every team.”

Meanwhile, Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates, a former Massaponax assistant, set out to establish his own tradition. The Bears took a portion of their varsity roster to Camp Accovac in Millsboro.

“I’ve seen the bonds that the kids make being immersed together,” Yates said. “There’s no cell phones, they can’t go home and be by themselves. They’re forced to make friendships. It brings them together, because it’s tough and they go through it together.”

The camps are remote by design. Massaponax senior Tommy Lagana said he had to walk a considerable distance in order to get a cell phone signal to be interviewed for this story.

“This is where we truly become a team because all we have is each other to talk to,” said Lagana, a standout center and nose tackle. “We always learn more about each other, more of what we’re capable of. We all get closer in general, because all we see is each other every day.”

The players slept in a barracks-like room filled with bunk beds. Ludden said he paired experienced players like Lagana with those who were new to the camp experience.

“They can lean on each other,” he explained.

Both Massaponax and Riverbend’s camps adhered to similar schedules.

After wakeup calls around 6 a.m., there was an early-morning practice followed by breakfast. Afternoon sessions were typically split up into offense and defense. Position meetings and walkthroughs were interspersed throughout the day.

“We lived together and went through ups and downs together,” Riverbend senior linebacker/H-back MarcAnthony Parker said. “It was very mentally tough on us.”

While team bonding was paramount, the football practices themselves proved instrumental in preparing for a season that kicks off in less than three weeks.

The most physically demanding aspect of camp “wasn’t the conditioning, just the full pads hitting on each other in the heat,” Parker said. “The physicality of getting back into that full pad mode.”

Camp Accovac had a pool and sand volleyball pit where Parker and the Bears—free of digital distractions—hung out when free of the day’s obligations.

While there was some down time at Massaponax’s camp as well, Lagana and his teammates had a different preference when it came to filling it.

“Sleeping, because we go pretty hard,” he said with a laugh. “Most of the time people get back in bed and take a little nap.”