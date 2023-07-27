You had to feel for the footballs, newly-inflated and as pumped as anyone for the start of high school football practice.

But much to their anthropomorphic dismay, Brooke Point football coach Dwight Hazelwood had no use for them when his team took the field around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

“We don’t even teach football until we see everybody give 100 percent effort,” Hazelwood said.

Following a team breakfast and introductory position meetings, the Black–Hawks stretched and assembled on the sideline for the most fundamental assessment imaginable.

“Can we run from the sideline to the field?” Hazelwood said. “First team offense, first team defense. We literally practice running on to the field before we run a play.”

Thursday was a day of firsts for football programs across the Fredericksburg area: the first of three days of helmets-only workouts, after which players don shoulder pads for another two days before restrictions are lifted.

It also served as a first exposure to a heat wave that spurred many programs to hold practice in either the early morning or late evening hours. Brooke Point wrapped its practice around 10 a.m. Thursday; three hours later, the heat index surpassed 100 degrees.

“We had beautiful weather,” said Hazelwood, who estimated that 65 players came out for the JV and varsity teams and another 35 for freshman football. “We had a good (cloud) cover: wind blowing, no sun beaming down on us until the end of practice. And then all of a sudden, we were like, ‘Whew, it’s a little warm now.’ ”

While Colonial Forge coach John Brown also stressed fundamentals on Thursday, he acknowledged that the year-round nature of the sport means players are significantly further along than in the past.

“It’s not like the first day of practice when we were younger and it’s literally the first day of practice,” Brown said. “We’ve been working in the offseason, during the offseason, kind of running things like a practice along with weightlifting and conditioning.”

Brown noted that he hasn’t historically favored Saturday practices but plans to hold one this week with uncertain weather on the horizon. Stafford County’s first day of school is Aug. 8, with teachers reporting to work next Monday.

At least daylight will no longer be a requirement for Eagles to practice outside; they’ll be able to workout under the lights on the stadium’s turf surface, which was installed last year.

“If it’s not heat, it’s going to be thunderstorms,” Brown said. “And if it’s not thunderstorms, it’s going to be smoke from the wildfires. So we want to build in a little flexibility.”

About an hour and a half into practice, Hazelwood was satisfied enough with his team’s effort to segue into tackling drills. After that, his players helped those neglected footballs feel secure.

“Today was a good day,” Hazelwood said.