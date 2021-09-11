High school football: Terrell's career night leads Culpeper over Fauquier for first win

Despite entering Friday night's nondistrict matchup with Fauquier at 0-2, the Culpeper County football team was looking to stick to its identity as a physical, run-first outfit.
The Blue Devils did just that, and it paid dividends.
Behind a career night from running back Malachi Terrell and a stout defensive effort, Culpeper was able to notch its first win of the 2021 campaign with a 27-7 triumph over the visiting Falcons at Broman Field.
“It was a great confidence builder,” Blue Devils head coach James Ford said of the victory. “Our guys were able to take on the pressure we knew [Fauquier] was going to bring. Now we have some confidence moving forward.”
Terrell ran with confidence all night long. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior carried the ball 26 times for career-highs of 234 yards and four touchdowns.
“All of that and, most importantly, we came out with a win,” said Terrell, who averaged 125 yards on the ground through CCHS' first two contests. “I’d say this is at the top of my list of career highlights.”
Terrell's first score, a 5-yard scamper, gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with 1:30 remaining in the first half. He added a 27-yarder midway through the third quarter and then a pair of 1-yarders in the final stanza.
“He runs with a purpose,” Ford said of Terrell. “He wants the ball, and our offensive line loves blocking for him.”
Terrell set up his final TD with a 60-yard run—a play he was convinced was going to end with him celebrating in the end zone.
“I thought I had it,” he said. “I had the ball in my left arm running down [the sideline] and I tried to switch it to my right hand to stick it out [for the pylon], but I didn’t quite get it.”
Meanwhile, the CCHS defense made life tough on Fauquier freshman quarterback Ben Noland, who finished just 5 of 21 for 49 yards with an interception.
The Falcons (0-2) were unable to find any success running the ball either, posting just 66 yards on the ground.
“Our guys played fast and we were able to keep it simple,” Ford said of his defense. “We knew what [Fauquier] was going to give us, and we knew they had some really good athletes. Our guys focused really well.”
The Falcons were able to get on the board thanks to a 60-yard kickoff return for a TD by Gabe Rogers that cut the Blue Devils' advantage to 21-7 early in the fourth quarter.
After the game concluded, the Blue Devils celebrated what they hope will be a breakthrough victory with their fans, many of whom had left the bleachers and surrounded the fence around the field.
“After the first two weeks of losing and then coming together tonight, I’d say we’re underdogs," Terrell said. "This season is going to be a good one now because we have the momentum we need."
Culpeper (1-2) will visit Liberty (Bealeton) next Friday, while Fauquier (0-2) will travel to play at Warren County the same night.
Fauquier 0 0 0 7 — 7
Culpeper County 0 7 7 13 — 27
Second Quarter
CC—Malachi Terrell 5 run (R.J. Uribe kick)
Third Quarter
CC—Terrell 27 run (Uribe kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC—Terrell 1 yard run (Uribe kick)
Fau—Gabe Rogers 60 kickoff return (kick good)
CC—Terrell 1 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: Fauquier 6; Culpeper County 14.
Rushes-yards: Fauquier 18-66; Culpeper County 42-270.
Passing yards: Fauquier 49; Culpeper County 77.
Comp-Att-Int: Fauquier 5-21-1; Culpeper County 9-14-0.
Fumbles-lost: Fauquier 2-0; Culpeper County 1-0.
Penalties-yards: Fauquier 4-20; Culpeper County 13-115.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fauquier—Kaden Fox 11-55; Ben Noland 3-(-1). Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 26-234, 4 TD; Jakari Edwards 4-27; Dillan Shiflett 3-24; Talik Thomas 1-3; Bennett Sutherland 8-(-18).
PASSING: Fauquier—Noland 5-21-1, 49 yards. Culpeper County—Sutherland 9-14-0, 77 yards.
RECEIVING: Fauquier—Gabe Rogers 1-13; Tim Dehaven 1-6. Culpeper County—Cole Plaster 2-23; Edwards 2-21; Alex Lowe 2-20; Dionte Ford 1-10; David Holland 1-2; Malachi Terrell 1-1.