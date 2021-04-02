 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: This week's scoreboard & next week's schedule
0 comments

High school football: This week's scoreboard & next week's schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Friday, April 2

FINAL - Chancellor 37, Eastern View 22

FINAL - James Monroe 17, Caroline 6

FINAL - King George 42, Spotsylvania 15

FINAL - Louisa 27, Albemarle 8

FINAL - Western Albemarle 34, Orange 18

Thursday, April 1

FINAL - Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6

FINAL - North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7

FINAL - Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3

FINAL - Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0

(Will try and update games for next week here as we get them confirmed)

NEXT WEEK'S SCHEDULE

"Plus-One" Games

Friday, April 9

Chancellor at Brooke Point, 6 p.m.

Sherando at Culpeper, 7 p.m.

Stafford at Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.

Playoff Games

(Not official until after games scheduled Saturday are played.)

Region 6B: Battlefield at Massaponax

Region 5D: Mountain View at William Fleming

Region 4B: King George vs. Louisa (site TBD)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert