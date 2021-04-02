High school football: This week's scoreboard & next week's schedule

(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)
Friday, April 2
FINAL - Chancellor 37, Eastern View 22
FINAL - James Monroe 17, Caroline 6
FINAL - King George 42, Spotsylvania 15
FINAL - Louisa 27, Albemarle 8
FINAL - Western Albemarle 34, Orange 18
Thursday, April 1
FINAL - Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6
FINAL - North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7
FINAL - Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3
FINAL - Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0
(Will try and update games for next week here as we get them confirmed)
NEXT WEEK'S SCHEDULE
"Plus-One" Games
Friday, April 9
Chancellor at Brooke Point, 6 p.m.
Sherando at Culpeper, 7 p.m.
Stafford at Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.