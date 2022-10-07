High school football: Thomas steps up as Riverbend tops Massaponax

With backfield mate Amir “Tubby” Mateo unavailable for Friday’s game against Massaponax, Riverbend sophomore running back JoJo Thomas understood his assignment.

“It’s ‘next man up,’ ” Thomas said. “I just had to step in and do what I do.”

All Thomas managed to do was to rush for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Bears ran past the Panthers 32-15 on homecoming night.

“He gives us just a ton of energy,” Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates said of Thomas, who found the end zone on runs of 2 and 54 yards. “He has great vision, and he’s hard to bring down. He just runs with a toughness.”

That toughness spilled over to defense, as the Bears (6-1, 3-0 Commonwealth District) suffered few lapses in the face of Massaponax’s triple option attack. Their preparation was most evident late in the first half, when senior E.J. Wilborne jumped in front of a toss, batted it off the turf and took off 65 yards for a score.

“We worked it all week,” Yates said of defending Massaponax. “This is a difficult offense to stop, and our kids did a really good job tonight.”

Riverbend scored on its opening drive, which was kept alive by a 38-yard completion from quarterback Tanner Triplett to Wilborne on third and 19. MarcAnthony Parker added a 2-yard rushing touchdown and Logan Eastman drilled a 34-yard field goal for the Bears.

The Panthers (2-4, 1-2) got a 100-yard rushing game out of freshman quarterback Gabe Newby-Morris, who split snaps with junior Zach Allen. Newby-Morris called his own number on a 2-yard touchdown run just before halftime and also floated a 15-yard scoring pass to fellow freshman Nasir Burke late in the contest.

“There was a ton of fight,” said Panthers head coach Eric Ludden, whose team hosts Brooke Point next Friday. “When you’re young, handling disappointment can really be tough.”

In Riverbend's postgame huddle, Yates congratulated his team for emerging from the Spotsylvania County portion of its schedule unbeaten.

“That was one of our goals coming in, and we accomplished that tonight,” said Yates, whose team has a bye next week before hosting Colonial Forge on Oct. 21. “But there’s still a lot more to do.”

Massaponax 0 7 0 8 — 15 Riverbend 7 11 7 7 — 32

First Quarter

Rb—Jojo Thomas 2 run (Logan Eastman kick).

Second Quarter

Rb—Logan Eastman 34 field goal.

Rb-EJ Wilborne 65-yard fumble recovery (MarcAnthony Parker run).

Ma-Gaby Newby-Morris 2-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick).

Third quarter

Rb-Parker 2-yard run (Eastman kick).

Fourth quarter

Rb-Thomas 54-yard run (Eastman kick).

Ma-Nasir Burke 15-yard pass from Newby-Morris (Newby-Morris run).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ma Rb First downs 10 21 Rushes-yards 31-156 36-239 Passing yards 15 149 Comp-Att-Int 1-4-0 9-13-0 Punts-Avg. 5-28.4 0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-2 Penalties-yards 3-40 4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Massaponax-Zachary Allen 3-7; Nasir Burke 6-15; Newby-Morris 9-28, TD; William Wiggins 4-70; Donavan Phillips 6-31; Ben Myers 3-5. Riverbend-JoJo Thomas 24-242, 2 TDs; Tanner Triplett 4-(-31); Dante Anderson 4-5; Devin Washington 2-12; MarcAnthony Parker 2-11, TD.

PASSING: Massaponax-Zachary Allen 0-2; Newby-Newby-Morris 1-2, 15 yards, TD. Riverbend-Tanner Triplett 9-13, 149 yards.

RECEIVING: Massaponax-Nasir Burke 1-15, TD. Riverbend-Devin Washington 2-14; Mathias Barnwell 2-14; EJ Wilborne 4-73; Parker 1-48.​