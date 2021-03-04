 Skip to main content
High school football: Thursday's Scoreboard
High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Thursday, March 4

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

North Stafford at Stafford, 5:30

King George at Spotsylvania, 5:30

Louisa at Orange, 6

Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6:15

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Courtland 3, James Monroe 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-14)

King George at Eastern View, 6

Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 6:15

Riverbend at Massaponax, 6:30

Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6:30

Louisa at Orange, 6:30

King George at Spotsylvania, 5:30

North Stafford at Stafford, 6:30

Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7:15

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Eastern View vs. James Monroe, 3 (at Pratt Park)

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Culpeper vs. Eastern View, 2:30 (at Culpeper Country Club)

King William at Caroline, 3 (at Mattaponi Springs)

Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend, 5 (at Fawn Lake Country Club)

