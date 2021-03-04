High school football: Ties run deep as unbeatens Massaponax, Riverbend prepare to square off

The Commonwealth District and Region 6B showdown between the Massaponax and Riverbend football teams Friday night might resemble more of a family reunion than a pivotal early season clash.
But the coaching staffs have been all business in anticipation of the contest between the only two remaining undefeated teams in the district.
Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates served as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator for six of the dozen years he spent on the staff. Three of his assistant coaches at Riverbend also have ties to Massaponax.
But all of that will be pushed aside when the Bears (2-0) visit the Panthers (2-0) Friday night at 7 p.m.
“Our coaches have continually told us this isn’t a personal game,” Riverbend senior quarterback/linebacker Aiden Fisher said. “We feel like it’s a huge game but we’ve stayed off of social media and we’re not doing any bantering. We’re just focused on getting a win this week and hopefully celebrating after.”
Yates said the Bears are looking at this contest “as the next game.” He said he remains close friends with many on the Panthers’ coaching staff and it’ll be “fun” competing against them.
But it typically hasn’t been much fun for the Bears in this series. Riverbend opened in 2004 and has just one victory over the Panthers in school history—a 34-7 triumph in 2017.
Riverbend is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013 and its players said a big part of it is the confidence and discipline Yates has instilled.
It’s a carryover from the staff’s ties to Massaponax. Riverbend’s staff includes former Panthers’ star quarterback and assistant coach Nat Jackson. There’s also former Massaponax standout Byron Allen. Rod Anderson, whose son, Trajan, was a standout linebacker for the Panthers, is on the staff, as well.
Panthers’ head coach Eric Ludden helped groom Yates, Jackson and Allen. Ludden said there hasn’t been much conversation between the coaches his week.
“I haven’t heard much from them,” Ludden said. “Obviously it’s always friendly. We still care a lot about each other, but it’s just business as usual, I guess.”
Yates said he wouldn’t be where he is now without the guidance of Ludden, “not just as a coach, but as a person.”
Yates was hired at Riverbend in 2019 after he left Massaponax and then had a two-year stint at North Allegheny (Pa.) High.
Ludden said when Yates was on his staff, there was little doubt he’d make an effective head coach one day. Ludden said he’s not surprised Yates has the Bears on the right track after a 3-8 debut season.
“I think a big part of it is when he came in as an assistant he always wanted to learn,” Ludden said. “He had a really open mind, listened to other people’s ideas and acted on it.”
Yates had an up-close look at the Panthers’ vaunted triple-option offensive attack for 12 years, but he never had to prepare a defense to face it until last season.
The Panthers handled the Bears 49-21 in 2019. Yates said his message to his defensive players this week is not to allow one big play to deflate them.
He said noted the Panthers’ have experienced talent throughout their offense so they’re going to be explosive.
“You have to have your kids understand that that offense is made to make big plays,” Yates said. “One big play is not going to be the end of the game.”
The Bears hope to make some big plays, as well. Fisher has directed their offensive attack and is also one of the top defensive players on the team. His physicality along with the Bears’ strong early start has caught the Panthers’ attention.
“They’re a pretty good team and it’s going to be physical,” Massaponax senior two-way standout Mike Swain said. “We’ve definitely got to bring it.”
