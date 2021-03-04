High school football: Ties run deep as unbeatens Massaponax, Riverbend prepare to square off

Riverbend is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013 and its players said a big part of it is the confidence and discipline Yates has instilled.

It’s a carryover from the staff’s ties to Massaponax. Riverbend’s staff includes former Panthers’ star quarterback and assistant coach Nat Jackson. There’s also former Massaponax standout Byron Allen. Rod Anderson, whose son, Trajan, was a standout linebacker for the Panthers, is on the staff, as well.

Panthers’ head coach Eric Ludden helped groom Yates, Jackson and Allen. Ludden said there hasn’t been much conversation between the coaches his week.

“I haven’t heard much from them,” Ludden said. “Obviously it’s always friendly. We still care a lot about each other, but it’s just business as usual, I guess.”

Yates said he wouldn’t be where he is now without the guidance of Ludden, “not just as a coach, but as a person.”

Yates was hired at Riverbend in 2019 after he left Massaponax and then had a two-year stint at North Allegheny (Pa.) High.

Ludden said when Yates was on his staff, there was little doubt he’d make an effective head coach one day. Ludden said he’s not surprised Yates has the Bears on the right track after a 3-8 debut season.