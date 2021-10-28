High school football: Unbeaten Foxes make quick work of Knights on senior night

“We’d been working on our defense all week,” said Ferguson. “The ball came right to me [on the interception] in the coverage we were in.”

Woolfolk, who was making his second start after being injured early in the season, ran for 126 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the first 10 minutes. Last week, he scored three times in King George’s 39-0 win at Eastern View.

“I thought our offensive line did a great job tonight,” said Lunsford. “Aydin and Gabe Aley give us two tough backs to run behind them.”

Ferguson hooked up with Mauricio Blanco for a 38-yard scoring pass to put the Foxes in front 30-0 at the end of the first half. He had several near-completions that just missed their target. Ethan Chase got the Foxes’ final touchdown on a 42-yard run with 34 seconds left in the game.

Despite the point production, Lunsford would like to see the Foxes eliminate some of the penalties they have committed in the last two games. They committed 13 against the Knights, but none proved costly.

“They’re aggressive mistakes and we just need to stay disciplined and eliminate them,” Lunsford said. “We just need to clean up some things. That’s on me.”