High school football: Unbeaten Foxes make quick work of Knights on senior night

Unbeaten King George didn’t waste much time in getting the upper hand on visiting Spotsylvania on Thursday night.
After failing to score on their first possession, the Foxes put 23 unanswered points on the scoreboard in the first quarter and then coasted to a 37-0 victory over the shorthanded Knights. It was their eighth straight win and kept them atop the Battlefield District standings.
“It was senior night, and it was important for us to get a win,” said King George coach Vern Lunsford. “I thought our guys played hard and we pitched another shutout on defense.”
King George’s athleticism and depth were big factors in the game, and the Foxes made sure they used them to their full advantage—on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, they shut down the Knights’ running game, which had amassed 739 yards in its last two victories over Eastern View and James Monroe. They also took advantage of two costly miscues by Spotsylvania and turned them into points.
Junior quarterback Zach Ferguson and running back Aydin Woolfolk led the offense, which did most of its damage in the first half. Ferguson threw for 186 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score. He set up his 4-yard scamper with an interception off Knights quarterback Monte McMorris at the end of the first quarter.
“We’d been working on our defense all week,” said Ferguson. “The ball came right to me [on the interception] in the coverage we were in.”
Woolfolk, who was making his second start after being injured early in the season, ran for 126 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the first 10 minutes. Last week, he scored three times in King George’s 39-0 win at Eastern View.
“I thought our offensive line did a great job tonight,” said Lunsford. “Aydin and Gabe Aley give us two tough backs to run behind them.”
Ferguson hooked up with Mauricio Blanco for a 38-yard scoring pass to put the Foxes in front 30-0 at the end of the first half. He had several near-completions that just missed their target. Ethan Chase got the Foxes’ final touchdown on a 42-yard run with 34 seconds left in the game.
Despite the point production, Lunsford would like to see the Foxes eliminate some of the penalties they have committed in the last two games. They committed 13 against the Knights, but none proved costly.
“They’re aggressive mistakes and we just need to stay disciplined and eliminate them,” Lunsford said. “We just need to clean up some things. That’s on me.”
Spotsylvania was missing running back Ethan Cockrill, who was one of three backs to rush for 100 yards in last week’s win over JM. The Knights’ best opportunities to score came in the first half, but turnovers cost them both times.
“We didn’t get off on the right foot and we never did recover,” Spotsylvania coach Jeremy Jack said. “Sometimes that makes for a long night. We have to put this one behind us now. Hopefully, we’ll have our full bevy of backs again soon.”
The Knights (5-4, 3-3) host Caroline in their regular season finale on Friday. King George (8-0, 6-0) travels to Courtland for an important Battlefield District clash.
|Spotsylvania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|King George
|23
|7
|0
|7
|—
|37
Scoring summary
First Quarter
KG-Max Lipinski 34-yard field goal
KG-Aydin Woolfolk 18-yard run (kick failed)
KG-Woolfolk 9-yard run (Lipinski kick)
KG-Zach Ferguson 5-yard run (Lipinski kick)
Second Quarter
KG-Mauricio Blanco 38-yard pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick)
Fourth Quarter
KG-Ethan Chase 42-yard run (Lipinski kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Sp
|KG
|First downs
|6
|17
|Rushes-yards
|30-53
|34-193
|Passing yards
|96
|186
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-24-1
|13-21-1
|Punts-avg.
|3-28.0
|1-23.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|1-15
|13-96
Rushing: Spotsylvania—Trenton Ballard 6-30; Marcus Tucker 3-15; Davon Banks 10-12; Johned Benton 2-6; Tyson Anderson 2-(minus-1); Monte McMorris 5-(minus-3); Carter Christopher 2-(minus-6). King George—Aydin Woolfolk 16-126, 2 TDs; Gabe Aley 6-48; Ethan Chase 1-42, 1 TD; Zach Ferguson 6-16, 1 TD; David Norris 2-16; team 3-(minus-54).
Passing: Spotsylvania—McMorris 9-23-1, 96 yards; Christopher 0-1-0. King George—Ferguson 13-21-1, 1 TD, 186 yards.
Receiving: Spotsylvania—Anderson 2-34; Jefferson Paz 1-26; Jake Jack 4-15; Banks 1-14; Tucker 1-7. King George—Chanz Wiggins 5-88; Mauricio Blanco 2-52, 1 TD; Mekhai White 4-36; Aley 2-11.
