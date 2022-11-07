High school football update

With heavy rains in Friday's forecast, several local high school football playoff games have been moved up to Thursday.
Colonial Forge's Region 6B quarterfinal game at Battlefield is now scheduled for Thursday, as are Mountain View's Region 5B home home game against Albemarle; a pair of Region 4B quarterfinals (Patrick Henry-Ashland at King George and Eastern View at Hanover); and three Region 3B games: James Monroe at Brentsville, Caroline vs. Armstrong (at Virginia State University) and Culpeper at Warren County.
As of press time, the other area games were still scheduled for Friday. A decision on Riverbend's home game against Woodgrove is expected by Tuesday morning.
FOOTBALL
Fredericksburg Christian 34, Blue Ridge 29: Drake Morris finished 22-30 for 197 yards and two scores passing, connecting with Noah Martin for each to help Fredericksburg Christian close out its regular season with a win.
The Eagles (8-2) also added three scores on the ground, from Martin, Gabe Carvajal and Morris—his first rushing score of the season.
Carvajal totaled a season-high 117 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Martin had 100 yards receiving, his fifth time hitting triple digits this season.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fredericksburg Christian—Gabe Carvajal 14-117, TD; Christian Ray 3-5; Noah Martin 3-23, TD; Drake Morris 2-7, TD.
PASSING: Fredericksburg Christian—Drake Morris 22-30-0, 197 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Fredericksburg Christian—Christian Ray 2-21; Bishop Heard-Samuels 4-26; Noah Martin 9-100, 2TD; Cameron Deveau 1-4; Luke Chilton 6-43.
Westmoreland 32, Colonial Beach 22: Ahmon Ashton rushed for two scores and Matt Benson passed for three more to help visiting Westmoreland get a Northern Neck District win.
Ashton finished with a season-high 124 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Eagles.
Shaun Johnson raked up 216 rushing yard to lead Colonial Beach. Johnson scored on the ground and Charlie Pietras passed to Sebastian Carrion for a second score in the fourth quarter, but the Drifters couldn't complete the comeback.
Both teams are project to be back in action in the upcoming Region 1A playoffs, with Westmoreland visiting West Point and Colonial Beach at Essex.
|Westmoreland
|6
|16
|12
|0
|—
|34
|Colonial Beach
|0
|8
|0
|14
|—
|22