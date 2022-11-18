High school football, VHSL playoffs' region roundup: Brentsville ends Caroline's postseason run

The Caroline High School football team saw its season come to an end with a 34–0 defeat at Brentsville Friday night in the Region 3B semifinals.

The No. 1 seed Tigers set the tone with a 17-play drive to open the game capped by Blake Fletcher’s 4-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal.

The Cavaliers’ defense hung tough the majority of the rest of the first half and trailed 14–0 at intermission.

However, Caroline (5–7) was never able to get its offense on track. The Cavaliers were held to 82 yards of total offense for the game.

Still, head coach Gerard Johnson told his players to hold their heads high. The Cavaliers enjoyed their first five-win season since 2008. They played in their first playoff game since 2013 and won their first postseason contest — a 16–8 region quarterfinal win over Armstrong in overtime last Thursday — since 1993.

They entered the season on a 22-game losing streak dating back to 2019 but snapped it with a 61–0 victory over George Wythe in the second game of the season.

Caroline 0 0 0 0 — 0 Brentsville 7 7 14 6 — 34

First quarter

Br—Blake Fletcher 4 run (Wyatt Vonderhaar kick).

Second quarter

Br—Fletcher 39 run (Vonderhaar kick).

Third quarter

Br—William Johnson 7 fumble return (Vonderhaar kick).

Br—Nico Orlando 2 run (Vonderhaar kick).

Fourth quarter

Br—Tyler Owens 12 pass from Caleb Alexander (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ca Br First downs 5 14 Rushes-yards 23-17 47-240 Comp-Att-Int 7-16-0 7-14-0 Passing yards 65 76 Punts-avg. 7-20.8 3-38.6 Fumbles lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-yards 6-36 6-58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Caroline—Vladimir Joacin 13-18; Holmes 10-(-1). Brentsville—Nico Orlando 18-82, TD; Blake Fletcher 7-54, 2 TDs, Alexander 15-73; William Johnson 1-7, TD; Josh Rogers 3-19; Zari Barber 2-2.

PASSING: Caroline—Myles Holmes 7-16-0, 65 yards. Brentsville—Caleb Alexander 7-14-0, 76 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Caroline—Malik Johnson 2-41; William Milsop 2-12; Joacin 1-8; Keegan Brown 1-6; Marvin Morris 1-(-2). Brentsville—Trent Hayes 3-39; Tyler Owens 2-27, TD; Fletcher 1-8; Ryan Beckman 1-2.

Region 5D

Stone Bridge 50, Riverbend 29: Riverbend scored 29 points in the fourth quarter, but homestanding Stone Bridge already held a 42–0 lead as the Bears ran out of time in their comeback attempt in the Region 5D semifinals.

Riverbend (9–3) couldn't completely dig themselves out of the hole they dug in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs (11–1) tackled the Bears punter at the 18-yard lin, and picked off passes on successive series in the quarter leading to 14 points as the hosts built a 35–0 lead at the half.

Riverbend quarterback Tanner Triplett threw three of his four scoring passing in the final frame on consecutive drives—two to Devin Washington and one to Mathias Barnwell—to bring the Bears within 42–21 with three minutes to play.

Stone's Bridge's Ezekiel Wimbush halted the run, returning an onside kick 52-yards for his third score of the game to effectively seal the win.

Triplett connected with MarcAnthony Parker on the Bears' next drive, but the Bulldogs received the ensuing kickoff and ran out the clock to end the game.

Riverbend 0 0 0 29 — 29 Stone Bridge 14 21 7 8 — 50

First quarter

SB—Colton Hinton 4-yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick)

SB—Troy Marquez 1-yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick)

Second quarter

SB—Ezekiel Wimbush 5-yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick)

SB—Colton Hinton 38-yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick)

SB—Tyson Miller 4-yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick)

Third quarter

SB—Ezekiel Wimbush 35-yard pass from Mario Suarez (Dylan Dastejerdi kick)

Fourth quarter

Rb—Devin Washington 60-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Devin Washington run)

Rb—Devin Washington 30-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (run failed)

Rb—Mathias Barnwell 18-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)

SB—Ezekiel Wimbush 52-yard kickoff return (Josh Greenbaum pass from Brandon Pens)

Rb—MarcAnthony Parker 30-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Mathias Barnwell pass from Devin Washington)